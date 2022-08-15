FineMat Applied Materials : Announced by WAVE POWER TECHNOLOGY INC. of the Company's 2nd Remuneration Committee.
08/15/2022 | 04:53am EDT
Provided by: FineMat Applied Materials Co., Ltd.
Date of announcement
2022/08/15
Time of announcement
16:40:02
Subject
Announced by WAVE POWER TECHNOLOGY
INC. of the Company's 2nd Remuneration Committee.
Date of events
2022/08/15
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/08/15
2.Name of the functional committees:Remuneration Committee
3.Name of the previous position holder:
TSENG,CHUNG-NAN
YEH,CHIEN-HUNG
CHENG,YU-MIAO
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Independent director：TSENG,CHUNG-NAN/
Independent director of FineMat Applied Materials Co., Ltd.
Independent director：YEH,CHIEN-HUNG/President of Chung
Yo Materials Co., Ltd.
Independent director：CHENG,YU-MIAO/Finance manager of
WK ASSOCIATES LTD.
5.Name of the new position holder:
TSENG,CHUNG-NAN
YEH,CHIEN-HUNG
CHENG,YU-MIAO
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Independent director：TSENG,CHUNG-NAN/
Independent director of FineMat Applied Materials Co., Ltd.
Independent director：YEH,CHIEN-HUNG/President of
Chung Yo Materials Co., Ltd.
Independent director：CHENG,YU-MIAO/Finance manager of
WK ASSOCIATES LTD.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired
8.Reason for the change:Full re-election
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2022/06/27~2023/08/24
10.Effective date of the new member:2022/08/15
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
FineMat Applied Materials Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2022 08:52:08 UTC.