  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. FineMat Applied Materials Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6698   TW0006698004

FINEMAT APPLIED MATERIALS CO., LTD.

(6698)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-11
30.15 TWD   -0.17%
04:53aFINEMAT APPLIED MATERIALS : Announced by WAVE POWER TECHNOLOGY INC. of important resolutions of the 2022 special shareholders meeting.
PU
04:53aFINEMAT APPLIED MATERIALS : Announced by WAVE POWER TECHNOLOGY INC. of the Company's 2nd Remuneration Committee.
PU
04:53aFINEMAT APPLIED MATERIALS : Announced by WAVE POWER TECHNOLOGY INC. of the list of newly elected directors (including independent directors).
PU
FineMat Applied Materials : Announced by WAVE POWER TECHNOLOGY INC. of the Company's 2nd Remuneration Committee.

08/15/2022 | 04:53am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: FineMat Applied Materials Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 10 Date of announcement 2022/08/15 Time of announcement 16:40:02
Subject 
 Announced by WAVE POWER TECHNOLOGY
INC. of the Company's 2nd Remuneration Committee.
Date of events 2022/08/15 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/08/15
2.Name of the functional committees:Remuneration Committee
3.Name of the previous position holder:
TSENG,CHUNG-NAN
YEH,CHIEN-HUNG
CHENG,YU-MIAO
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Independent director：TSENG,CHUNG-NAN/
Independent director of FineMat Applied Materials Co., Ltd.
Independent director：YEH,CHIEN-HUNG/President of Chung
Yo Materials Co., Ltd.
Independent director：CHENG,YU-MIAO/Finance manager of
WK ASSOCIATES LTD.
5.Name of the new position holder:
TSENG,CHUNG-NAN
YEH,CHIEN-HUNG
CHENG,YU-MIAO
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Independent director：TSENG,CHUNG-NAN/
Independent director of FineMat Applied Materials Co., Ltd.
Independent director：YEH,CHIEN-HUNG/President of
Chung Yo Materials Co., Ltd.
Independent director：CHENG,YU-MIAO/Finance manager of
WK ASSOCIATES LTD.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired
8.Reason for the change:Full re-election
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2022/06/27~2023/08/24
10.Effective date of the new member:2022/08/15
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

FineMat Applied Materials Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2022 08:52:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 856 M 28,6 M 28,6 M
Net income 2021 26,1 M 0,87 M 0,87 M
Net Debt 2021 187 M 6,23 M 6,23 M
P/E ratio 2021 151x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 965 M 65,6 M 65,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,41x
EV / Sales 2021 4,78x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 59,8%
Chart FINEMAT APPLIED MATERIALS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
FineMat Applied Materials Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FINEMAT APPLIED MATERIALS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chin Hsiao Chao Chairman & General Manager
Fang Chun Li Deputy GM, Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Chung Jen Li Deputy GM-Research & Development, Manufacturing
Wei Cheng Li Director & Deputy General Manager-Operations
Cheng Li Chen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FINEMAT APPLIED MATERIALS CO., LTD.-48.72%66
HEXAGON AB-16.25%31 739
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-21.78%22 144
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED-8.10%18 816
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-41.74%18 015
GOERTEK INC.-33.83%17 744