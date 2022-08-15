FineMat Applied Materials : Announced by WAVE POWER TECHNOLOGY INC. of the Company's first Audit Committee.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/08/15 2.Name of the functional committees:Audit Committee 3.Name of the previous position holder:N/A 4.Resume of the previous position holder:N/A 5.Name of the new position holder: TSENG,CHUNG-NAN YEH,CHIEN-HUNG CHENG,YU-MIAO 6.Resume of the new position holder: Independent director：TSENG,CHUNG-NAN/ Independent director of FineMat Applied Materials Co., Ltd. Independent director：YEH,CHIEN-HUNG/President of Chung Yo Materials Co., Ltd. Independent director：CHENG,YU-MIAO/Finance manager of WK ASSOCIATES LTD. 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):new appointment 8.Reason for the change:Full re-election 9.Original term (from __________ to __________):N/A 10.Effective date of the new member:111/08/15 11.Any other matters that need to be specified:None