FineMat Applied Materials : Announced by WAVE POWER TECHNOLOGY INC. of the list of newly elected directors (including independent directors).

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/08/15
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director,
institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or
natural-person supervisor):Institutional director, independent director,
natural person director, natural person supervisor
3.Title and name of the previous position holder:
Director：FINEMAT APPLIED MATERIALS CO., LTD/ CHAO,CHIN-HSIAO
Director：FINEMAT APPLIED MATERIALS CO., LTD/ CHEN,HAN-YING
Director：FINEMAT APPLIED MATERIALS CO., LTD/ NI,HUI-MIN
Director：FINEMAT APPLIED MATERIALS CO., LTD/ LI,FANG-CHUN
Director：TAI,CHAO-NENG
Natural person supervisor：LI,WEI-CHENG
Natural person supervisor：LI,CHUNG-JEN
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
CHAO,CHIN-HSIAO：Chairperson of the WAVE POWER TECHNOLOGY INC.
CHEN,HAN-YING：President of the WAVE POWER TECHNOLOGY INC.
NI,HUI-MIN：Chairperson of HTC & SOLAR TECH SERVICE LIMITED.
LI,FANG-CHUN：Vice President of the FINEMAT APPLIED MATERIALS CO., LTD.
TAI,CHAO-NENG：Chairperson of the YOUNG SAM INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.
LI,WEI-CHENG：President of the FINEMAT APPLIED MATERIALS CO., LTD.
LI,CHUNG-JEN：Vice President of the FINEMAT APPLIED MATERIALS CO., LTD.
5.Title and name of the new position holder:
Director：FINEMAT APPLIED MATERIALS CO., LTD/ CHAO,CHIN-HSIAO
Director：FINEMAT APPLIED MATERIALS CO., LTD/ CHEN,HAN-YING
Director：FINEMAT APPLIED MATERIALS CO., LTD/ LI,FANG-CHUN
Director：NI,HUI-MIN
Director：TAI,CHAO-NENG
Independent director：TSENG,CHUNG-NAN
Independent director：YEH,CHIEN-HUNG
Independent director：CHENG,YU-MIAO
6.Resume of the new position holder:
CHAO,CHIN-HSIAO：Chairperson of the WAVE POWER TECHNOLOGY INC.
CHEN,HAN-YING：President of the WAVE POWER TECHNOLOGY INC.
LI,FANG-CHUN：Vice President of the FINEMAT APPLIED MATERIALS CO., LTD.
NI,HUI-MIN：Chairperson of HTC & SOLAR TECH SERVICE LIMITED.
TAI,CHAO-NENG：Chairperson of the YOUNG SAM INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.
TSENG,CHUNG-NAN：Independent director of FineMat Applied Materials Co., Ltd.
YEH,CHIEN-HUNG：President of Chung Yo Materials Co., Ltd.
CHENG,YU-MIAO：Finance manager of WK ASSOCIATES LTD.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired
8.Reason for the change:Directors full re-election
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:
Director：FINEMAT APPLIED MATERIALS CO., LTD/
CHAO,CHIN-HSIAO /13,086,987 shares
Director：FINEMAT APPLIED MATERIALS CO., LTD/
CHEN,HAN-YING/13,086,987 shares
Director：FINEMAT APPLIED MATERIALS CO., LTD/
LI,FANG-CHUN/13,086,987 shares
Director：NI,HUI-MIN/823,806 shares
Director：TAI,CHAO-NENG/1,462,953 shares
Independent director：TSENG,CHUNG-NAN/0 shares
Independent director：YEH,CHIEN-HUNG/0 shares
Independent director：CHENG,YU-MIAO/0 shares
10.Original term (from __________ to __________):109/08/25~112/08/24
11.Effective date of the new appointment:111/08/15
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:N/A
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:N/A
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:N/A
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or
"No"):No
16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None