FineMat Applied Materials : Announced by WAVE POWER TECHNOLOGY INC. of the list of newly elected directors (including independent directors).

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/08/15 2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director, institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or natural-person supervisor):Institutional director, independent director, natural person director, natural person supervisor 3.Title and name of the previous position holder: Director：FINEMAT APPLIED MATERIALS CO., LTD/ CHAO,CHIN-HSIAO Director：FINEMAT APPLIED MATERIALS CO., LTD/ CHEN,HAN-YING Director：FINEMAT APPLIED MATERIALS CO., LTD/ NI,HUI-MIN Director：FINEMAT APPLIED MATERIALS CO., LTD/ LI,FANG-CHUN Director：TAI,CHAO-NENG Natural person supervisor：LI,WEI-CHENG Natural person supervisor：LI,CHUNG-JEN 4.Resume of the previous position holder: CHAO,CHIN-HSIAO：Chairperson of the WAVE POWER TECHNOLOGY INC. CHEN,HAN-YING：President of the WAVE POWER TECHNOLOGY INC. NI,HUI-MIN：Chairperson of HTC & SOLAR TECH SERVICE LIMITED. LI,FANG-CHUN：Vice President of the FINEMAT APPLIED MATERIALS CO., LTD. TAI,CHAO-NENG：Chairperson of the YOUNG SAM INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD. LI,WEI-CHENG：President of the FINEMAT APPLIED MATERIALS CO., LTD. LI,CHUNG-JEN：Vice President of the FINEMAT APPLIED MATERIALS CO., LTD. 5.Title and name of the new position holder: Director：FINEMAT APPLIED MATERIALS CO., LTD/ CHAO,CHIN-HSIAO Director：FINEMAT APPLIED MATERIALS CO., LTD/ CHEN,HAN-YING Director：FINEMAT APPLIED MATERIALS CO., LTD/ LI,FANG-CHUN Director：NI,HUI-MIN Director：TAI,CHAO-NENG Independent director：TSENG,CHUNG-NAN Independent director：YEH,CHIEN-HUNG Independent director：CHENG,YU-MIAO 6.Resume of the new position holder: CHAO,CHIN-HSIAO：Chairperson of the WAVE POWER TECHNOLOGY INC. CHEN,HAN-YING：President of the WAVE POWER TECHNOLOGY INC. LI,FANG-CHUN：Vice President of the FINEMAT APPLIED MATERIALS CO., LTD. NI,HUI-MIN：Chairperson of HTC & SOLAR TECH SERVICE LIMITED. TAI,CHAO-NENG：Chairperson of the YOUNG SAM INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD. TSENG,CHUNG-NAN：Independent director of FineMat Applied Materials Co., Ltd. YEH,CHIEN-HUNG：President of Chung Yo Materials Co., Ltd. CHENG,YU-MIAO：Finance manager of WK ASSOCIATES LTD. 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired 8.Reason for the change:Directors full re-election 9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected: Director：FINEMAT APPLIED MATERIALS CO., LTD/ CHAO,CHIN-HSIAO /13,086,987 shares Director：FINEMAT APPLIED MATERIALS CO., LTD/ CHEN,HAN-YING/13,086,987 shares Director：FINEMAT APPLIED MATERIALS CO., LTD/ LI,FANG-CHUN/13,086,987 shares Director：NI,HUI-MIN/823,806 shares Director：TAI,CHAO-NENG/1,462,953 shares Independent director：TSENG,CHUNG-NAN/0 shares Independent director：YEH,CHIEN-HUNG/0 shares Independent director：CHENG,YU-MIAO/0 shares 10.Original term (from __________ to __________):109/08/25~112/08/24 11.Effective date of the new appointment:111/08/15 12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:N/A 13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:N/A 14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:N/A 15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or "No"):No 16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None