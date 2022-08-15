Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. FineMat Applied Materials Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6698   TW0006698004

FINEMAT APPLIED MATERIALS CO., LTD.

(6698)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-11
30.15 TWD   -0.17%
04:53aFINEMAT APPLIED MATERIALS : Announced by WAVE POWER TECHNOLOGY INC. of important resolutions of the 2022 special shareholders meeting.
PU
04:53aFINEMAT APPLIED MATERIALS : Announced by WAVE POWER TECHNOLOGY INC. of the Company's 2nd Remuneration Committee.
PU
04:53aFINEMAT APPLIED MATERIALS : Announced by WAVE POWER TECHNOLOGY INC. of the list of newly elected directors (including independent directors).
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FineMat Applied Materials : Announced by WAVE POWER TECHNOLOGY INC. of the list of newly elected directors (including independent directors).

08/15/2022 | 04:53am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: FineMat Applied Materials Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 8 Date of announcement 2022/08/15 Time of announcement 16:39:21
Subject 
 Announced by WAVE POWER TECHNOLOGY
INC. of the list of newly elected directors (including
independent directors).
Date of events 2022/08/15 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/08/15
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director,
institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or
natural-person supervisor):Institutional director, independent director,
natural person director, natural person supervisor
3.Title and name of the previous position holder:
Director：FINEMAT APPLIED MATERIALS CO., LTD/ CHAO,CHIN-HSIAO
Director：FINEMAT APPLIED MATERIALS CO., LTD/ CHEN,HAN-YING
Director：FINEMAT APPLIED MATERIALS CO., LTD/ NI,HUI-MIN
Director：FINEMAT APPLIED MATERIALS CO., LTD/ LI,FANG-CHUN
Director：TAI,CHAO-NENG
Natural person supervisor：LI,WEI-CHENG
Natural person supervisor：LI,CHUNG-JEN
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
CHAO,CHIN-HSIAO：Chairperson of the WAVE POWER TECHNOLOGY INC.
CHEN,HAN-YING：President of the WAVE POWER TECHNOLOGY INC.
NI,HUI-MIN：Chairperson of HTC & SOLAR TECH SERVICE LIMITED.
LI,FANG-CHUN：Vice President of the FINEMAT APPLIED MATERIALS CO., LTD.
TAI,CHAO-NENG：Chairperson of the YOUNG SAM INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.
LI,WEI-CHENG：President of the FINEMAT APPLIED MATERIALS CO., LTD.
LI,CHUNG-JEN：Vice President of the FINEMAT APPLIED MATERIALS CO., LTD.
5.Title and name of the new position holder:
Director：FINEMAT APPLIED MATERIALS CO., LTD/ CHAO,CHIN-HSIAO
Director：FINEMAT APPLIED MATERIALS CO., LTD/ CHEN,HAN-YING
Director：FINEMAT APPLIED MATERIALS CO., LTD/ LI,FANG-CHUN
Director：NI,HUI-MIN
Director：TAI,CHAO-NENG
Independent director：TSENG,CHUNG-NAN
Independent director：YEH,CHIEN-HUNG
Independent director：CHENG,YU-MIAO
6.Resume of the new position holder:
CHAO,CHIN-HSIAO：Chairperson of the WAVE POWER TECHNOLOGY INC.
CHEN,HAN-YING：President of the WAVE POWER TECHNOLOGY INC.
LI,FANG-CHUN：Vice President of the FINEMAT APPLIED MATERIALS CO., LTD.
NI,HUI-MIN：Chairperson of HTC & SOLAR TECH SERVICE LIMITED.
TAI,CHAO-NENG：Chairperson of the YOUNG SAM INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.
TSENG,CHUNG-NAN：Independent director of FineMat Applied Materials Co., Ltd.
YEH,CHIEN-HUNG：President of Chung Yo Materials Co., Ltd.
CHENG,YU-MIAO：Finance manager of WK ASSOCIATES LTD.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired
8.Reason for the change:Directors full re-election
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:
Director：FINEMAT APPLIED MATERIALS CO., LTD/
CHAO,CHIN-HSIAO /13,086,987 shares
Director：FINEMAT APPLIED MATERIALS CO., LTD/
CHEN,HAN-YING/13,086,987 shares
Director：FINEMAT APPLIED MATERIALS CO., LTD/
LI,FANG-CHUN/13,086,987 shares
Director：NI,HUI-MIN/823,806 shares
Director：TAI,CHAO-NENG/1,462,953 shares
Independent director：TSENG,CHUNG-NAN/0 shares
Independent director：YEH,CHIEN-HUNG/0 shares
Independent director：CHENG,YU-MIAO/0 shares
10.Original term (from __________ to __________):109/08/25~112/08/24
11.Effective date of the new appointment:111/08/15
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:N/A
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:N/A
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:N/A
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or
"No"):No
16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

FineMat Applied Materials Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2022 08:52:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FINEMAT APPLIED MATERIALS CO., LTD.
04:53aFINEMAT APPLIED MATERIALS : Announced by WAVE POWER TECHNOLOGY INC. of important resolutio..
PU
04:53aFINEMAT APPLIED MATERIALS : Announced by WAVE POWER TECHNOLOGY INC. of the Company's 2nd R..
PU
04:53aFINEMAT APPLIED MATERIALS : Announced by WAVE POWER TECHNOLOGY INC. of the list of newly e..
PU
04:53aFINEMAT APPLIED MATERIALS : Announced by WAVE POWER TECHNOLOGY INC. 2022 interim sharehold..
PU
04:53aFINEMAT APPLIED MATERIALS : Announced by WAVE POWER TECHNOLOGY INC. of Chairperson the lis..
PU
08/09FineMat Applied Materials Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and..
CI
08/03FINEMAT APPLIED MATERIALS : Announcement of the Company's Consolidated Financial Report fo..
PU
08/03FINEMAT APPLIED MATERIALS : New loans extended to subsidiaries exceeding 2% of the Company..
PU
08/03FINEMAT APPLIED MATERIALS : Announcement pursuant to Article 22,Paragraph 1, Subparagraph ..
PU
08/01FINEMAT APPLIED MATERIALS : The Subsidiary, WAVE POWER TECHNOLOGY INC. announcement of the..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 856 M 28,6 M 28,6 M
Net income 2021 26,1 M 0,87 M 0,87 M
Net Debt 2021 187 M 6,23 M 6,23 M
P/E ratio 2021 151x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 965 M 65,6 M 65,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,41x
EV / Sales 2021 4,78x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 59,8%
Chart FINEMAT APPLIED MATERIALS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
FineMat Applied Materials Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FINEMAT APPLIED MATERIALS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chin Hsiao Chao Chairman & General Manager
Fang Chun Li Deputy GM, Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Chung Jen Li Deputy GM-Research & Development, Manufacturing
Wei Cheng Li Director & Deputy General Manager-Operations
Cheng Li Chen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FINEMAT APPLIED MATERIALS CO., LTD.-48.72%66
HEXAGON AB-16.25%31 739
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-21.78%22 144
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED-8.10%18 816
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-41.74%18 015
GOERTEK INC.-33.83%17 744