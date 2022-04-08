FineMat Applied Materials : Correction of information on the Company's related party transactions in November 2021.
04/08/2022 | 06:51am EDT
Provided by: FineMat Applied Materials Co., Ltd.
Date of announcement
2022/04/08
Time of announcement
18:35:21
Subject
Correction of information on the Company's
related party transactions in November 2021.
Date of events
2022/04/08
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/08
2.Company name:FINEMAT APPLIED MATERIALS CO., LTD
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself"
or "subsidiaries"):Reinvested company
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:37.49%
5.Cause of occurrence:The investment is for set up capital not related
party transaction.
6.Information items/ statements to be corrected:Related party transaction
7.Amounts/ contents/ number of page to be corrected:The amount of assets
acquired in the current month is NT52,453 thousand.
8.Amounts/ contents/ number of page after correction:The amount of assets
acquired in the current month is NT145 thousand.
9.Countermeasures:Correct the self-assessed amounts of related party
transactions in November 2021.
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
FineMat Applied Materials Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 10:49:01 UTC.