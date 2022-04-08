FineMat Applied Materials : Correction of information on the Company's related party transactions in November 2021.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/08 2.Company name:FINEMAT APPLIED MATERIALS CO., LTD 3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself" or "subsidiaries"):Reinvested company 4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:37.49% 5.Cause of occurrence:The investment is for set up capital not related party transaction. 6.Information items/ statements to be corrected:Related party transaction 7.Amounts/ contents/ number of page to be corrected:The amount of assets acquired in the current month is NT52,453 thousand. 8.Amounts/ contents/ number of page after correction:The amount of assets acquired in the current month is NT145 thousand. 9.Countermeasures:Correct the self-assessed amounts of related party transactions in November 2021. 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None