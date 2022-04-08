Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. FineMat Applied Materials Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6698   TW0006698004

FINEMAT APPLIED MATERIALS CO., LTD.

(6698)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-06
43.55 TWD   -0.68%
03/23FineMat Applied Materials Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
03/18FINEMAT APPLIED MATERIALS : Total new endorsements by the Company for its subsidiaries.
PU
03/18FINEMAT APPLIED MATERIALS : Announcement of the Company's Consolidated Financial Report for the year of 2021 has been approved by the Board of Directors.
PU
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FineMat Applied Materials : Correction of information on the Company's related party transactions in November 2021.

04/08/2022 | 06:51am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: FineMat Applied Materials Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/08 Time of announcement 18:35:21
Subject 
 Correction of information on the Company's
related party transactions in November 2021.
Date of events 2022/04/08 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/08
2.Company name:FINEMAT APPLIED MATERIALS CO., LTD
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself"
or "subsidiaries"):Reinvested company
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:37.49%
5.Cause of occurrence:The investment is for set up capital not related
party transaction.
6.Information items/ statements to be corrected:Related party transaction
7.Amounts/ contents/ number of page to be corrected:The amount of assets
 acquired in the current month is NT52,453 thousand.
8.Amounts/ contents/ number of page after correction:The amount of assets
 acquired in the current month is NT145 thousand.
9.Countermeasures:Correct the  self-assessed amounts of related party
transactions in November 2021.
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

FineMat Applied Materials Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 10:49:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 2 839 M 98,4 M 98,4 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 60,8%
Chart FINEMAT APPLIED MATERIALS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
FineMat Applied Materials Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FINEMAT APPLIED MATERIALS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 43,55
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Chin Hsiao Chao Chairman & General Manager
Fang Chun Li Deputy GM, Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Chung Jen Li Deputy GM-Research & Development, Manufacturing
Wei Cheng Li Director & Deputy General Manager-Operations
Cheng Li Chen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FINEMAT APPLIED MATERIALS CO., LTD.-25.94%98
HEXAGON AB-5.50%38 429
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-17.03%24 932
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED9.80%22 639
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-29.70%22 096
GOERTEK INC.-36.78%17 973