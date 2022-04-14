Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. FINEOS Corporation Holdings plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FCL   AU0000054322

FINEOS CORPORATION HOLDINGS PLC

(FCL)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  04/14 02:10:57 am EDT
2.350 AUD   +1.73%
05:35aFINEOS : Notification regarding unquoted securities - FCL
PU
04/13FINEOS : Maryland Passes the Latest Paid Family and Medical Leave Program
PU
04/11FINEOS : New Leave of Absence Laws – 2022 Spring Legislative Roundup
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FINEOS : Notification regarding unquoted securities - FCL

04/14/2022 | 05:35am EDT
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity SecuritiesAnnouncement Summary

Entity name



FINEOS CORPORATION HOLDINGS PLC

Date of this announcement Thursday April 14, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

FCLAA

OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX

81,000

07/04/2022

VARIOUS PRICES

Refer to next page for full details of the announcementNotification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

1 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity SecuritiesPart 1 - Entity and announcement details



1.1 Name of entity

FINEOS CORPORATION HOLDINGS PLC

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2 Registered number type ARBN

1.3 ASX issuer code FCL

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 14/4/2022

Registration number 633278430

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

2 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX



2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

3 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B



ASX +security code and description

FCLAA : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued 7/4/2022

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

No

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02435641-2A1330969?access_token=83ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Issue details

Number of +securities

81,000

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

4 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 4 - +Securities on issue



Following the issue, conversion or payment up of the +securities the subject of this application, the +securities of the entity will comprise:

(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)

4.1 Quoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities quoted)

Total number ofASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

FCL : CHESS DEPOSITARY INTERESTS 1:1

319,384,787

4.2 Unquoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

FCLAB : OPTION EXPIRING 20-AUG-2027 EX $4.2668

3,005,000

FCLAA : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES

18,950,300

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

FINEOS Corporation Holdings plc published this content on 14 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2022 09:34:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 126 M 137 M 137 M
Net income 2022 -9,42 M -10,2 M -10,2 M
Net cash 2022 43,0 M 46,6 M 46,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 -61,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 504 M 547 M 547 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,65x
EV / Sales 2023 3,36x
Nbr of Employees 823
Free-Float 80,3%
Chart FINEOS CORPORATION HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
FINEOS Corporation Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FINEOS CORPORATION HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 2,31 AUD
Average target price 4,16 AUD
Spread / Average Target 79,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Sceach Kelly Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Thomas Wall Chief Financial Officer, Co-Secretary & Director
Anne Bernadette O'Driscoll Chairman
Gilles Biscay Independent Non-Executive Director
Martin Fahy Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FINEOS CORPORATION HOLDINGS PLC-49.89%547
ORACLE CORPORATION-9.04%212 786
SAP SE-22.46%123 363
SERVICENOW INC.-18.96%105 214
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-4.99%37 478
HUBSPOT, INC.-29.42%22 132