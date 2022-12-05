FINEOS Wins Elevation Award at Business & Finance Awards

FINEOS Corporation (ASX:FCL) received the 2022 Elevation Award at the 48th Annual Business & Finance Awards in association with KPMG at the Convention Centre Dublin on Thursday, Dec. 1. The highly competitive and prestigious award in association with Enterprise Ireland honors Irish businesses operating with an international focus while having a significant impact in Ireland, and an annual revenue ceiling of €350 million.

Leo Clancy, CEO of Enterprise Ireland (at left), presents the 2022 Business & Finance Elevation Award to FINEOS Chief Commercial Officer Ian Lynagh (at right) at the 48th Annual Business & Finance Awards at the Convention Centre Dublin.

FINEOS was short-listed after completing a rigorous outline of its achievements in 2021-2022 in categories that included: Company Vision, Strategy and Organizational Culture; Performance; Scalability; Innovation; Approach to ESG; Community Engagement. FINEOS then presented to a panel of distinguished judges before being selected as the winner.

Headquartered in Dublin and listed on the Australian Stock Exchange, FINEOS is a global market leader in the life, accident, and health core software market. The company lists 7 of the top 10 U.S. group carriers as clients, supports 70% of the group insurance market in Australia, and 100% of accident and health claims in New Zealand. Founded in 1993 by CEO Michael Kelly, FINEOS has over 1200 employees and multiple hybrid offices throughout the world.

“This is truly an outstanding honor for FINEOS and our team who work hard together every day to help people on their individual insurance journeys,” said Michael Kelly. “The panel examined every facet of our company, from our award-winning employee-led Diversity, Equity and Inclusion program to our innovations in the employee benefits industry to our growth around the world. We are deeply grateful even as we look ahead to besting tomorrow’s challenges.”

The Business & Finance honor follows FINEOS receiving the Digital Technology Project of the Year award from Technology Ireland. This highly competitive award recognizes the company that has delivered outstanding value to an end client through the innovative deployment and use of digital technology, in this case for the development of FINEOS AdminSuite.

