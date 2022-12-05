Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. FINEOS Corporation Holdings plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FCL   AU0000054322

FINEOS CORPORATION HOLDINGS PLC

(FCL)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:10 2022-12-05 am EST
1.600 AUD   -6.16%
12/01FINEOS Wins Digital Technology Project of the Year for Fortune 100 US Insurance Carrier
BU
10/27Fineos Corporation Holdings plc Reaffirms Revenue Guidance for Year 2023
CI
10/23FINEOS Corporation Holdings plc Announces Board Changes
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FINEOS Wins Elevation Award at Business & Finance Awards

12/05/2022 | 05:59am EST
FINEOS Corporation (ASX:FCL) received the 2022 Elevation Award at the 48th Annual Business & Finance Awards in association with KPMG at the Convention Centre Dublin on Thursday, Dec. 1. The highly competitive and prestigious award in association with Enterprise Ireland honors Irish businesses operating with an international focus while having a significant impact in Ireland, and an annual revenue ceiling of €350 million.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221205005209/en/

Leo Clancy, CEO of Enterprise Ireland (at left), presents the 2022 Business & Finance Elevation Award to FINEOS Chief Commercial Officer Ian Lynagh (at right) at the 48th Annual Business & Finance Awards at the Convention Centre Dublin. (Photo: Business Wire)

Leo Clancy, CEO of Enterprise Ireland (at left), presents the 2022 Business & Finance Elevation Award to FINEOS Chief Commercial Officer Ian Lynagh (at right) at the 48th Annual Business & Finance Awards at the Convention Centre Dublin. (Photo: Business Wire)

FINEOS was short-listed after completing a rigorous outline of its achievements in 2021-2022 in categories that included: Company Vision, Strategy and Organizational Culture; Performance; Scalability; Innovation; Approach to ESG; Community Engagement. FINEOS then presented to a panel of distinguished judges before being selected as the winner.

Headquartered in Dublin and listed on the Australian Stock Exchange, FINEOS is a global market leader in the life, accident, and health core software market. The company lists 7 of the top 10 U.S. group carriers as clients, supports 70% of the group insurance market in Australia, and 100% of accident and health claims in New Zealand. Founded in 1993 by CEO Michael Kelly, FINEOS has over 1200 employees and multiple hybrid offices throughout the world.

“This is truly an outstanding honor for FINEOS and our team who work hard together every day to help people on their individual insurance journeys,” said Michael Kelly. “The panel examined every facet of our company, from our award-winning employee-led Diversity, Equity and Inclusion program to our innovations in the employee benefits industry to our growth around the world. We are deeply grateful even as we look ahead to besting tomorrow’s challenges.”

The Business & Finance honor follows FINEOS receiving the Digital Technology Project of the Year award from Technology Ireland. This highly competitive award recognizes the company that has delivered outstanding value to an end client through the innovative deployment and use of digital technology, in this case for the development of FINEOS AdminSuite.

For more information, visit www.FINEOS.com


© Business Wire 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 137 M 144 M 144 M
Net income 2023 -11,9 M -12,5 M -12,5 M
Net cash 2023 27,3 M 28,6 M 28,6 M
P/E ratio 2023 -33,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 353 M 370 M 370 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,37x
EV / Sales 2024 2,20x
Nbr of Employees 1 075
Free-Float 80,2%
Chart FINEOS CORPORATION HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
FINEOS Corporation Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FINEOS CORPORATION HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 1,71 AUD
Average target price 2,55 AUD
Spread / Average Target 49,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Sceach Kelly Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Susan O'Connor Chief Financial Officer
Anne Bernadette O'Driscoll Chairman
Gilles Biscay Independent Non-Executive Director
Martin Fahy Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FINEOS CORPORATION HOLDINGS PLC-63.02%370
ORACLE CORPORATION-4.43%224 725
SAP SE-14.76%124 567
SERVICENOW INC.-36.39%83 240
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-8.49%33 794
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.-18.14%19 667