Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. FINEOS Corporation Holdings plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FCL   AU0000054322

FINEOS CORPORATION HOLDINGS PLC

(FCL)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FINEOS : Beneva Selects the FINEOS Platform for Group Benefits Life & Disability Claims Management

07/08/2021 | 09:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

New deal will enable the carrier to leverage SaaS technology for simplified processes and improved customer service

FINEOS Corporation (ASX:FCL), a leading provider of core systems for life, accident and health insurers globally, and Beneva, the largest mutual insurance company in Canada, have jointly announced a partnership agreement for Beneva to use the FINEOS Platform as its Group Benefits claims management solution for Disability, Life, AD&D, and Critical Illness. Beneva was created in July 2020 by La Capitale and SSQ Insurance joining forces.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210708005371/en/

Eric Trudel, Executive Vice-President and Lead – Group Insurance at Beneva (Photo: Business Wire)

Eric Trudel, Executive Vice-President and Lead – Group Insurance at Beneva (Photo: Business Wire)

“Looking to the future success of our organization, we need a modern, agile Group claims management system for Life & Disability benefits that will allow us to provide the very best service and online tools for our plan sponsors and customers,” said Eric Trudel, Executive Vice-President and Lead – Group Insurance at Beneva. “We’ve selected the FINEOS Platform as a long-term solution to simplify our business processes, yield faster turnaround times, and improve our customers’ digital experience. Also, the platform will allow us to provide our health continuum concept that goes from prevention, well-being though disability management and rehabilitation and return to work.”

Beneva will deploy the FINEOS Platform across their group insurance coverages, including Disability, Life, Critical Illness, and Accidental Death & Dismemberment, providing their staff with a unified view of the customer across all types of claims.

The FINEOS Platform is the leading claims processing software for the Life, Accident and Health insurance industry. Used globally by over 60 insurance organizations, the FINEOS tracking software supports both group and individual claims on a single SaaS platform.

“We’re very excited about this new partnership with Beneva and look forward to supporting them in achieving their digital transformation goals,” says Michael Kelly, FINEOS CEO. “By leveraging the FINEOS Platform, Beneva will be able to remain competitive in this quickly evolving market which demands that carriers deliver advanced digital capabilities and fast turnaround times.”

This new engagement with Beneva comes during a year of growth for FINEOS, having just recently completed the acquisition of Spraoi, a leading provider of machine learning capabilities for the Group Life and Employee Benefits industry. The acquisition adds advanced digital and machine learning capabilities to the FINEOS Platform.

About FINEOS Corporation

FINEOS is a leading provider of core systems for life, accident and health insurers globally with 7 of the 10 largest group life and health carriers in the US as well as 6 of the largest life insurers in Australia. With employees and offices throughout the world, FINEOS continues to scale rapidly, working with innovative progressive insurers in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

The FINEOS Platform provides core administration capabilities including absence management, billing, claims, payments, policy administration, provider management and new business and underwriting; all of which are configurable to operate independently or as FINEOS AdminSuite, an end-to-end core administration suite.

For more information, visit www.FINEOS.com.

About Beneva

Beneva was created by the coming together of La Capitale and SSQ Insurance to become the largest mutual insurance company in Canada with more than 3.5 million members and customers. Beneva employs over 5,000 dedicated employees: people looking out for people. Its human approach is rooted in mutualist values that are shared by its employees. With $25 billion in assets, Beneva positions itself as a major player in the insurance and financial services industry. Its head office is located in Quebec City.

For more information, please consult beneva.ca.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about FINEOS CORPORATION HOLDINGS PLC
09:16aFINEOS  : Beneva Selects the FINEOS Platform for Group Benefits Life & Disabilit..
BU
05/28FINEOS  : Washington State Passes New Legislation Expanding Paid Family Leave
PU
05/13FINEOS TO HOST FINEOS VIRTUAL EXCHAN : Show Me the Benefits!
BU
05/11FINEOS  : Completes Acquisition of US-Based Insurance Technology Services Provid..
MT
05/06FINEOS  : to Acquire US Insurance Technology Solutions Provider
MT
05/05FINEOS  : Celebrates the Acquisition of Spraoi
PU
05/05FINEOS  : Acquires Spraoi
BU
05/04FINEOS  : Mutual of Omaha to Implement FINEOS Platform
BU
05/03FINEOS  : Pennsylvania Enacts New Leave Legislation; The Living Donor Protection..
PU
04/28FINEOS  : Why SaaS Insurance Core Systems are more than Cloud Hosting
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 104 M 123 M 123 M
Net income 2021 -9,99 M -11,8 M -11,8 M
Net cash 2021 24,3 M 28,8 M 28,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 -77,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 737 M 869 M 873 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,87x
EV / Sales 2022 6,04x
Nbr of Employees 1 000
Free-Float 85,0%
Chart FINEOS CORPORATION HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
FINEOS Corporation Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FINEOS CORPORATION HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 3,90 AUD
Average target price 4,61 AUD
Spread / Average Target 18,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Sceach Kelly Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Thomas Wall Chief Financial Officer, Co-Secretary & Director
Anne Bernadette O'Driscoll Chairman
Jonathan Boylan Chief Technical Officer
John Brennan Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FINEOS CORPORATION HOLDINGS PLC5.41%883
ORACLE CORPORATION33.08%219 060
SAP SE16.12%165 786
INTUIT INC.33.23%132 829
SERVICENOW, INC.2.06%107 607
DOCUSIGN, INC.29.98%54 398