Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. MarketScreener Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. FINEOS Corporation Holdings plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FCL   AU0000054322

FINEOS CORPORATION HOLDINGS PLC

(FCL)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FINEOS : Everything You Need to Know About the New Mexico Healthy Workplaces Act

04/16/2021 | 02:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

When newleavelegislation goes into effect, insurance carriers needagile absence management solutionsin order to adapt quickly. In this blog, you'll learn key details on therecently passedNew Mexico Healthy Workplaces Actand how FINEOS is helping carriers remain in compliance.

On April 8, GovernorGrisham of New Mexico signed the House Bill 20, the Healthy Workplaces Act, bringingpaid sick leave to the state. New Mexico joins 15 states and more than 20 localities in enacting paid sick leave legislationas trends towardnew leave laws continue to grow, a result of theCOVID-19 pandemic.

The law goes into effect July 1, 2022and contains the following provisions:

Eligible Employees: All employees are eligible, including those employedon a part-time, seasonal or temporary basis.

Covered Employer: All employersin the stateare covered.

Family Members: Covered family members include an employee'sspouse or domestic partner, or theemployee's, employee's spouse or domestic partner' child, parent, grandparent,grandchild, sibling, spouse or domestic partner of a family member,or anyindividual whose close association with the employee or the employee's spouse or domestic partner is the equivalent of a family relationship.

Accrual and Frontloading:Employees accrue a minimum of one hour of earned sick leave for every 30hours worked. Anemployer can choosetofrontload 64hours of earned sick leave each yearinstead of using an accrual method. Employers can limitemployees to a total of 64hours of earned sick leave per 12-month period.

Carry Over: Accruedunused earned sick leave carriesover from year to year, but an employer is not required to permit an employee to use more than 64hours in a12-month period.

Leave Reasons:An employee may use earned sick leave for:

  • their ownorafamily member's:
    • mental or physical illness, injury or health condition
    • medical diagnosis, care or treatment of a mental or physical illness, injury or health condition
    • preventive medical care
  • meetings at their child's school or place of care related to the child's health or disability
  • absence necessary due to domestic abuse, sexual assault or stalking suffered by the employee or a family member, to:
    • obtain medical or psychological treatment or other counseling
    • relocate
    • prepare for or participate in legal proceedings
    • obtain services or assist a family member of the employee.

Notice Requirements:When the use of earned sick leave is foreseeable, the employee mustmake a reasonable effort to provide advance notice of the need for such sick leave to the employer and mustmake a reasonable effort to schedule the use of earned sick leave in a manner that does not unduly disrupt the operations of the employer. When the use of earned sick leave is not foreseeable, the employee mustnotify the employer as soon as practicable.Employers have written notice and posting requirements.

Coordination with Other Leaves and Policies:An employer cannot require an employee to use other paid leave before the employee uses sick leave pursuant to the Healthy Workplaces Act. An employer with a paid time off policy that provides an amount of earned sick leave sufficient to meet the accrual requirements of the Healthy Workplaces Act and that canbe used for the same purposes and under the same terms and conditions is consideredin compliance. There are certain requirements for paid time off pursuant to the collective bargaining agreement.

Certification:Documentation may only be required ifsick leave has been used fortwo or more consecutive workdays. Acceptable forms ofdocumentation varyby leave reason.

What is FINEOS doing to prepare for the new law?

FINEOS Absencewill be prepared to support the job protection leave requirements of the New Mexico Paid Sick Leaveby the July 1, 2022 effectivedate.By investing in modern, agile absence management systems like the cloud-based FINEOS Platform, insurance carriers will be able to respond quickly to changes in legislation and remain in compliance.

Disclaimer

FINEOS Corporation Holdings plc published this content on 16 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2021 18:40:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FINEOS CORPORATION HOLDINGS PLC
02:41pFINEOS  : Everything You Need to Know About the New Mexico Healthy Workplaces Ac..
PU
04/06FINEOS  : American Public Life Signs Deal with FINEOS for New Business & Underwr..
BU
04/06FINEOS  : The New Leave Laws You Need to Know About Right Now
PU
03/30FINEOS  : Principal Financial Group® Migrates to the FINEOS Platform to Deliver ..
BU
03/23FINEOS  : USAble Life Installs FINEOS Platform for Integrated Disability and Abs..
BU
03/11FINEOS  : Are Liabilities Hiding in Your Claims and Absence Management Software ..
PU
02/24FINEOS  : Partners Life Selects the FINEOS Platform for Claims
BU
02/18FINEOS  : Does Unscheduled Time Count Against an Employee's FMLA bank? The Answe..
PU
02/05FINEOS  : How Employee Benefits Carriers Can Simplify Employers' Attendance Poli..
PU
02/04FINEOS  : Does your core have the strength to address $10M in premium leakage a ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 103 M 124 M 124 M
Net income 2021 -10,1 M -12,0 M -12,0 M
Net cash 2021 24,0 M 28,8 M 28,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 -83,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 249 M 966 M 1 495 M
EV / Sales 2021 11,8x
EV / Sales 2022 10,7x
Nbr of Employees 1 000
Free-Float 85,0%
Chart FINEOS CORPORATION HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
FINEOS Corporation Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FINEOS CORPORATION HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 4,62 AUD
Last Close Price 4,14 AUD
Spread / Highest target 27,9%
Spread / Average Target 11,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,97%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael Sceach Kelly Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Thomas Wall Chief Financial Officer, Co-Secretary & Director
Anne Bernadette O'Driscoll Chairman
Jonathan Boylan Chief Technical Officer
John Brennan Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FINEOS CORPORATION HOLDINGS PLC11.89%974
ORACLE CORPORATION18.75%225 752
SAP SE7.89%163 261
INTUIT INC.8.28%114 345
SERVICENOW, INC.1.62%109 689
DOCUSIGN, INC.1.38%45 370
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ