Fineotex Chemical : Annual General Meeting

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields FINEOTEX CHEMICAL LIMITED NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING NOTICE is hereby given that the Nineteenth Annual General Meeting of the members of Fineotex Chemical Limited will be held on Friday, the August 5, 2022 at 5.00 p.m. (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM), to transact the following business: ORDINARY BUSINESS Adoption of Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements

To receive, consider and adopt the Standalone Audited Financial Statements and Consolidated Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2022, together with the Reports of the Board of Directors and Auditors thereon. Appointment of a Director retiring by rotation

To appoint a director in place of Mrs. Aarti Jhunjhunwala who retires by rotation at the conclusion of this meeting and being eligible offers herself for reappointment. Declaration of Dividend To declare dividend of Rs. 0.40 per fully paid up share of Rs. 2 each on Equity Shares for the financial year ended March 31, 2022. SPECIAL BUSINESS Remuneration of Cost Auditors

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass with or without modification(s), the following resolution as an Ordinary

Resolution:

" RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of Section 148 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 and Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014 (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment thereof, for the time being in force), the Company hereby ratifies the remuneration of Rs. 45,000/- per annum (Rupees Forty Five Thousand only) plus applicable taxes and reimbursement of travel and out of pocket expenses, to be paid to M/s. V. J. Talati & Co., Cost Accountants (Firm Registration No. R/00213), appointed as the Cost Auditors of the Company by the Board of Directors to conduct the audit of the cost records of the Company for the Financial Year ending March 31, 2023.

"RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Board be and is hereby authorized to do all such acts, deeds and things and take all such steps as may be necessary or expedient to give effect to this resolution." Re-appointment and Revision in the remuneration payable to Mr. Surendrakumar Tibrewala, Managing Director of the Company with effect from 1st October, 2022.

To consider and if thought fit, to pass with or without modification(s), the following resolution as a Special Resolution: " RESOLVED THAT in accordance with the provisions of sections 196, 197, 198, 199, 202 and 203 read with Schedule V, Rule 8 of Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, if any, and as recommended by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company, approval of the members be and hereby accorded for re-appointment of Mr. Surendrakumar Tibrewala, as a Managing Director of the Company for a period of three years with effect from October 1, 2022 on a remuneration not exceeding Rs. 5 crores by way of salary, perquisites and commission which the Company is entitled to pay as per the provisions of section I of the Part II of the Schedule V of the Companies Act, 2013 or any re-enactment thereof (on the terms and conditions including remuneration as set out in the statement annexed to the notice, with liberty to the Board of Directors (hereinafter referred as the Board which term shall include the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board) to alter and vary the terms and condition of the said appointment and /or remuneration as may deem fit)". RESOLVED FURTHER THAT any excess salary drawn by or paid to him in any year of loss or inadequacy of profits, over and above the amount mentioned in Section II of Part II of Schedule V, shall be refunded by him and for this purpose, the company shall effect recovery month by month and every month commencing from the month in which the annual accounts disclosing the loss or inadequacy of profits are approved by the Board of Directors in their meeting held as per provisions of section 134 of Companies Act 2013. RESOLVED FURTHER THAT any excess remuneration drawn or paid to him as aforesaid shall be forthwith refunded to the company in the event the appointment come to an end prematurely or is not renewed for a further period beyond this period. RESOLVED FURTHER THAT any other Director of the Company be and is hereby authorized to execute the agreement incorporating the above terms on behalf of the Company. 6. Re-appointment and Revision in the remuneration payable to Mr. Sanjay Tibrewala, Whole Time Director of the Company with effect from 1st October, 2022. "RESOLVED THAT in accordance with the provisions of sections 196, 197, 198, 199, 202 and 203 read with Schedule V, Rule 8 of Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, if any, and as recommended by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company, approval of the members be and hereby accorded for re-appointment of Mr. Sanjay Tibrewala, as a Whole Time Director of the Company for a period of three years with effect from October 1, 2022 on a remuneration not exceeding Rs. 5 crores by way of salary, perquisites and commission which the Company is entitled to pay as per the provisions of section I of the Part II of the Schedule V of the Companies Act, 2013 or any re-enactment thereof (on the terms and conditions including remuneration as set out in the statement annexed to the notice, with liberty to the Board of Directors (hereinafter referred as the Board which term shall include the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board) to alter and vary the terms and condition of the said appointment and /or remuneration as may deem fit.)". RESOLVED FURTHER THAT any excess salary drawn by or paid to him in any year of loss or inadequacy of profits, over and above the amount mentioned in Section II of Part II of Schedule V, shall be refunded by him and for this purpose, the company shall effect recovery month by month and every month commencing from the month in which the annual accounts disclosing the loss or inadequacy of profits are approved by the Board of Directors in their meeting held as per provisions of section 134 of Companies Act 2013. RESOLVED FURTHER THAT any excess remuneration drawn or paid to him as aforesaid shall be forthwith refunded to the company in the event the appointment come to an end prematurely or is not renewed for a further period beyond this period. RESOLVED FURTHER THAT any other Director of the Company be and is hereby authorized to execute the agreement incorporating the above terms on behalf of the Company. 7. Raising of funds through issue of equity shares To consider and if thought fit, to pass with or without modification(s), the following resolution as a Special Resolution: RESOLVED THAT pursuant to Sections 23, 41, 42, 62 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 and the applicable rules made thereunder (including the Companies (Prospectus and Allotment of Securities) Rules, 2014 and the Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules, 2014), each including any amendment(s), statutory modification(s), or re- enactment(s) thereof for the time being in force and in accordance with the provisions of the memorandum of association and articles of association of the Company, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended ("SEBI ICDR Regulations"), the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended and the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 and the regulations made thereunder including the Foreign Exchange Management (Non-debt Instruments) Rules, 2019, the Consolidated FDI Policy issued by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India from time to time, each as amended, the Depository Receipts Scheme, 2014, the listing agreements entered into by the Company with the stock exchanges where the equity shares of face value of ₹ 2 each of the Company are listed ("Stock Exchanges"), and such equity shares, (the "Equity Shares"), and other applicable laws, regulations, rules, notifications or circulars issued by the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Corporate Affairs ("MCA"), Reserve Bank of India ("RBI"), Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI"), Stock Exchanges, Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai ("RoC"), the Government of India ("GOI") and such other governmental / statutory / regulatory authorities in India or abroad, and subject to all approvals, permissions, consents, and/or sanctions as may be necessary or required from SEBI, the Stock Exchanges, RBI, MCA, GOI, RoC, or any other concerned governmental/statutory/ regulatory authority in India or abroad, and subject to such terms, conditions, or modifications as may be prescribed or imposed while granting such approvals, permissions, consents, and/or sanctions by any of the aforesaid authorities, which may be agreed to by the Board of Directors of the Company ("Board", which term shall include any committee which the Board of Directors may have constituted or may hereinafter constitute to exercise its powers, including the powers conferred by this resolution), the approval of the Members of the Company be and is hereby accorded to the Board and the Board be and is hereby authorised on behalf of the Company, to create, offer, issue, and allot such number of Equity Shares, and/or any other equity linked securities (the Equity Shares and all such other securities are hereinafter collectively referred to as the "Securities"), through one or more of the permissible modes including but not limited to private placement, follow-on public offering ("FPO"), preferential issue, qualified institutions placement ("QIP") in accordance with the SEBI ICDR Regulations, or a combination thereof, to any eligible investors in Indian Rupees or its equivalent of any other foreign currencies (whether or not such investors are Members of the Company, to all or any of them, jointly or severally), for cash, in one or more tranches, for an aggregate amount of up to ₹ 200 crore (inclusive of such discount or premium to market price or prices permitted under applicable law), on such other terms and conditions as may be mentioned in the prospectus and/or offer document and/or placement document to be issued by the Company in respect of the Issue, as permitted under applicable laws and regulations, at such price, in such manner, and on such terms and conditions as may be deemed appropriate by the Board in its absolute discretion, considering the prevailing market conditions and/or other relevant factors, and wherever necessary, in consultation with the book running lead managers and/or other advisors appointed by the Company and the terms of the issuance as may be permitted by SEBI, the Stock Exchanges, RBI, MCA, GOI, RoC, or any other concerned governmental/ statutory/ regulatory authority in India or abroad, together with any amendments and modifications thereto ("Issue"). RESOLVED FURTHER THAT subject to the provisions of the SEBI ICDR Regulations, in the event the Issue is undertaken by way of a QIP: the allotment of Securities shall only be to qualified institutional buyers as defined in the SEBI ICDR Regulations ("QIBs"); The allotment of the Securities shall be completed within 365 days from the date of passing of the special resolution or such other time as may be allowed under the Companies Act, 2013 and/or SEBI ICDR Regulations, from time to time; The relevant date for the purposes of pricing of the Securities 2 FINEOTEX CHEMICAL LIMITED to be issued and allotted in the proposed QIP shall be the date of the meeting in which the Board or a duly authorised committee decides to open the proposed QIP; The Securities (excluding warrants) shall be allotted as fully paid up; The issuance and allotment of the Securities by way of the QIP shall be made at such price that is not less than the price determined in accordance with the pricing formula provided under Chapter VI of the SEBI ICDR Regulations ("Floor Price"), and the price determined for the QIP shall be subject to appropriate adjustments as per the provisions of the SEBI ICDR Regulations, as may be applicable. However, subject to shareholders' approval, the Board, at its absolute discretion, may offer a discount, of not more than 5% or such other percentage as may be permitted under applicable law, on the Floor Price; The Securities shall not be eligible to be sold by the allottee for a period of one year from the date of allotment, except on a recognized stock exchange, or except as may be permitted from time to time. RESOLVED FURTHER THAT in pursuance of the aforesaid resolution, the Securities to be created, offered, issued, and allotted shall be subject to the provisions of the memorandum and articles of association of the Company and any Equity Shares that may be created, offered, issued and allotted under the Issue or allotted upon conversion of the equity linked instruments issued by the Company shall rank pari-passu in all respects with the existing Equity Shares of the Company. RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the approval of the Members of the Company be and is hereby accorded to the Board and the Board be and is hereby authorized to issue and allot such number of Equity Shares as may be required to be issued and allotted under the Issue or to be allotted upon conversion of any Securities or as may be necessary in accordance with the terms of the Issue. All such Equity Shares shall rank pari-passu with the existing Equity Shares in all respects. RESOLVED FURTHER THAT for the purpose of giving effect to this resolution, approval of the Members of the Company be and is hereby accorded to the Board and the Board be and is hereby authorized on behalf of the Company to do such acts, deeds, matters and take all steps as may be necessary including without limitation, the determination of the terms and conditions of the Issue including among other things, the date of opening and closing of the Issue, the class of investors to whom the Securities are to be issued, determination of the number of Securities, tranches, issue price, finalisation and approval of offer document, placement document, preliminary or final, interest rate, listing, premium/discount, permitted under applicable law (now or hereafter), conversion of Securities, if any, redemption, allotment of Securities, listing of securities at Stock Exchange(s) and to sign and execute all deeds, documents, undertakings, agreements, papers, declarations and writings as may be required in this regard including without limitation, the private placement offer letter (along with the application form), information memorandum, disclosure documents, the placement document or the offer document, placement agreement, escrow agreement and any other documents as may be required, approve and finalise the bid cum application form and confirmation of allocation notes, seek any consents and approvals as may be required, provide such declarations, affidavits, certificates, consents and/ or authorities as required from time to time, finalize utilisation of the proceeds of the Issue, give instructions or directions and/ or settle all questions, difficulties or doubts that may arise at any stage from time to time, and give effect to such modifications, changes, variations, alterations, deletions, additions as regards the terms and conditions as may be required by the SEBI, the MCA, the book running lead manager(s), or other authorities or intermediaries involved in or concerned with the Issue and as the Board may in its absolute discretion deem fit and proper in the best interest of the Company without being required to seek any further consent or approval of the Members or otherwise, and that all or any of the powers conferred on the Company and the Board pursuant to this resolution may be exercised by the Board to that end and intend that the Members shall be deemed to have given their approval thereto expressly by the authority of this resolution, and all actions taken by the Board or any committee constituted by the Board to exercise its powers, in connection with any matter(s) referred to or contemplated in any of the foregoing resolutions be and are hereby approved, ratified and confirmed in all respects. RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the approval of the Members of the Company be and is hereby accorded to the Board and the Board be and is hereby authorized to approve, finalise, execute, ratify, and/or amend/modify agreements and documents, including any power of attorney, lock up letters, and agreements in connection with the appointment of any intermediaries and/or advisors (including for marketing, listing, trading and appointment of book running lead managers/legal counsel/bankers/ advisors/ registrars/and other intermediaries as required) and to pay any fees, commission, costs, charges and other expenses in connection therewith. RESOLVED FURTHER THAT subject to applicable law, the Board be and is hereby authorized to delegate all or any of the powers herein conferred to any Director(s), committee(s), executive(s), officer(s) or representatives(s) of the Company or to any other person to do all such acts, deeds, matters and things and also to execute such documents, writings etc., as may be necessary to give effect to this resolution. RESOLVED FURTHER THAT a copy of the above resolution, certified to be true by any of the Directors of the Company or the Company Secretary of the Company or any official in the grade of Chief Manager or above of Secretarial Department, signed physically or by digital means, be forwarded to the authorities concerned for necessary action. By Order of the Board For Fineotex Chemical Limited Surendrakumar Tibrewala Place: Mumbai Chairman & Managing Director Date: June 24, 2022 DIN: 00218394 3 FCL ANNEXURE TO THE NOTICE In view of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs ("MCA") has vide its General Circular nos. 14/2020 and 17/2020 dated April 8, 2020 and April 13, 2020 respectively, in relation to "Clarification on passing of ordinary and special resolutions by companies under the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder on account of the threat posed by COVID-19", General Circular no. 20/2020 dated May 5, 2020, General Circular nos. 02/2021 and 21/2021 dated January 13, 2021 and December 14, 2021 respectively in relation to "Clarification on holding of annual general meeting (AGM) through video conferencing (VC) or other audio visual means (OAVM)", (collectively referred to as "MCA Circulars") permitted the holding of the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") through VC/OAVM, without the physical presence of the Members at a common venue. In compliance with the MCA Circulars, the AGM of the Company is being held through VC/ OAVM. The registered office of the Company shall be deemed to be the venue for the AGM. The Explanatory Statement pursuant to Section 102 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act") setting out material facts concerning the business under Item Nos. 4 to 7 of the Notice, is annexed hereto. Further, the relevant details with respect to Item No. 2, Item No. 5 and Item No. 6 pursuant to Regulation 36(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI Listing Regulations") and Secretarial Standard on General Meetings issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India, in respect of Director seeking re-appointment at this AGM are also annexed.

The Members can join theAGM in theVC/OAVM mode 15 minutes before and after the scheduled time of the commencement of the Meeting by following the procedure mentioned in the Notice. The facility of participation at the AGM through VC/OAVM will be made available for 1000 members on first come first served basis. This will not include large Shareholders (Shareholders holding 2% or more shareholding), Promoters, Institutional Investors, Directors, Key Managerial Personnel, the Chairpersons of the Audit Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Stakeholders Relationship Committee, Auditors etc. who are allowed to attend the AGM without restriction on account of first come first served basis. The Company has fixed Friday, July 29, 2022 as the "Record Date" for determining entitlement of Members to final dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2022, if approved at the AGM. If the final dividend, as recommended by the Board of Directors, is approved at the AGM, payment of such dividend subject to deduction of tax at source will be made on or after August 10, 2022: To all Beneficial Owners in respect of shares held in dematerialized form as per the data as may be made available by the National Securities Depository Limited ("NSDL") and the Central Depository Services (India) Limited ("CDSL"), collectively "Depositories", as of end of day on Friday, July 29, 2022; To all Members in respect of shares held in physical form after giving effect to valid transmission or transposition requests lodged with the Company as of the close of business hours on Friday, July 29, 2022. 5. Members are requested to intimate changes, if any, pertaining to their name, postal address, e-mail address, telephone/mobile numbers, Permanent Account Number (PAN), mandates, nominations, power of attorney, bank details such as, name of the bank and branch details, bank account number, MICR code, IFSC code, etc.,: For shares held in electronic form: to their Depository Participants (DPs) For shares held in physical form: to the Company/Registrar and Transfer Agent in prescribed Form ISR-1 and other forms pursuant to SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/ MIRSD/ MIRSD_RTAMB/P/CIR/2021/655dated November 3, 2021. The Company has sent letters for furnishing the required details. In terms of the provisions of Section 152 of the Act, Mrs. Aarti M Jhunjhunwala, Director, retire by rotation at the Meeting. Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the Board of Directors of the Company recommend her re-appointments. Mrs. Aarti Jhunjhunwala is interested in the Ordinary Resolutions set out at Item No. 2, of the Notice with regard to her re-appointment. Mr. Surendrakumar D Tibrewala and Mr. Sanjay Tibrewala may be deemed to be interested in the resolution. The other relatives may be deemed to be interested in this resolution to the extent of their shareholding interest, if any, in the Company. Save and except the above, none of the Directors / Key Managerial Personnel of the Company / their relatives are, in any way, concerned or interested, financially or otherwise, in the Ordinary Business'. Members may please note that SEBI vide its Circular No. SEBI/ HO/MIRSD/MIRSD_ RTAMB/P/CIR/2022/8 dated January 25, 2022 has mandated the listed companies to issue securities in dematerialized form only while processing service requests viz. Issue of duplicate securities certificate; claim from unclaimed suspense account; renewal/ exchange of securities certificate; endorsement; sub-division/splitting of securities certificate; consolidation of securities certificates/folios; transmission and transposition. Accordingly, Members are requested to make service requests by submitting a duly filled and signed Form ISR

