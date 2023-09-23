Fineotex Chemical Limited successfully commissioned its 100kWp Solar Power Plant installed at Ambernath facility on September 19th, 2023. Being powered by clean energy is going to provide a competitive advantage by contributing to long-term energy reliability and reducing carbon emissions. The Solar power plant had been under observation and has been found to be functioning optimal.

It is working perfectly well and meeting all the requirements that were set for it. The installation of this plant marks a milestone in committing to promote a cleaner and more sustainable energy landscape. By harnessing renewable energy sources, it not only promises substantial economic gains but also contributes significantly to efforts to reduce environmental impact.

The company has moved closer to achieving ESG sustainability goals in the field of renewable energy which communicates its adherence to sustainability, committing to support its stakeholders on their green journey.