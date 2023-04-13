Fineqia Appoints Independent Trading Group as Market Maker for FNQ on Canadian Securities Exchange

LONDON, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Fineqia International Inc. (the "Company" or "Fineqia") (CSE: FNQ) (OTC: FNQQF) (Frankfurt: FNQA) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Independent Trading Group ("ITG"), Inc. as a market maker for its shares traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE").

ITG is a leading Canadian trading firm, providing liquidity and execution services to clients around the world. As a market maker for Fineqia, ITG will help ensure the efficient and timely execution of trades, enhance liquidity and contribute to a fair and orderly market for Fineqia's shares.

"This is an important step forward for Fineqia, and we are thrilled to have ITG on board as a market maker," said Bundeep Singh Rangar, CEO of Fineqia. "ITG's expertise and commitment to client service will help us provide the best possible trading experience for our investors."

As a market maker, ITG will buy and sell Fineqia's shares on the CSE, which is the Company's primary listing venue as well as other alternative Canadian trading venues, providing liquidity while maintaining an orderly market. This will enable investors in Fineqia to buy and sell shares more easily.

"ITG is excited to be working with Fineqia to provide market-making services to their growing client base," said ITG's Managing Director, Jeff Gamble. "Our experienced traders and proven technology will ensure a liquid and efficient trading environment for Fineqia shares."

Independent Trading Group (ITG) is a wholly owned subsidiary of DVX Capital Markets.

DVX Capital Markets is an affiliate of DV Trading, a Chicago-based proprietary trading firm with offices in New York, Toronto and London. DV Trading makes markets on securities and derivatives exchanges worldwide with more than 300 personnel globally.

The contract with ITG is for an initial 3-month period, with automatic monthly extensions thereafter by mutual agreement.

About Fineqia International Inc.

Fineqia (www.fineqia.com) is a digital asset business that builds and targets investments in early and growth stage technology companies that will be part of the next generation of the Internet. It also provides a platform to support and manage the issuance of debt securities in the UK. Publicly listed in Canada (CSE: FNQ) with offices in Vancouver and London, Fineqia's portfolio of investments includes businesses at the forefront of tokenization, blockchain technology, NFTs, and fintech.

About Independent Trading Group

Independent Trading Group (ITG), Inc. is a Toronto based IIROC dealer-member that specializes in market making, liquidity provision, agency execution, ultra-low latency connectivity, and bespoke algorithmic trading solutions. Established in 1992, with a focus on market structure, execution and trading, ITG has leveraged its own proprietary technology to deliver high quality liquidity provision and execution services to a broad array of public issuers and institutional investors.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Some statements in this release may contain forward-looking information (as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws) ("forward-looking statements"). All statements, other than of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that Fineqia (the "Company") believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements regarding potential acquisitions and financings) are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "may", "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, without limitation, the failure to obtain sufficient financing, and other risks disclosed in the Company's public disclosure record on file with the relevant securities regulatory authorities. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made except as may be required by applicable securities laws. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fineqia-appoints-independent-trading-group-as-market-maker-for-fnq-on-canadian-securities-exchange-301796849.html

SOURCE Fineqia International Inc.