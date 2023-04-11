Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Canadian Securities Exchange
  5. Fineqia International Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FNQ   CA31788W1023

FINEQIA INTERNATIONAL INC.

(FNQ)
Delayed Canadian Securities Exchange  -  09:30:00 2023-04-10 am EDT
0.005000 CAD    0.00%
07:22aBitcoin breaks above $30,000 as investors eye end of rate rises
RE
04/10Bitcoin pushes past $30,000 as investors eye end of rate rises
RE
03/27IIROC Trade Resumption - FNQ
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bitcoin breaks above $30,000 as investors eye end of rate rises

04/11/2023 | 07:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

April 11 (Reuters) - Major cryptocurrency bitcoin breached the key $30,000 level for the first time in 10 months on Tuesday, adding to its steady gains as investors raised bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve will soon end its aggressive monetary tightening campaign.

Bitcoin peaked at $30,438 in Asian trade and was last up 1.4% at $30,070. It has gained nearly 6% since the start of the month, after rising 23% in March.

Investors are awaiting a U.S. inflation report on Wednesday to assess the Fed's next steps after banking sector turmoil in March raised expectations that the central bank would let up on rate hikes to ease stress on the sector.

Boosting the case for rate hikes, however, Friday's closely-watched U.S. nonfarm payrolls (NFP) report showed that employers maintained a strong pace of hiring in March, pointing to a still-resilient economy.

"There were some expectations of a potential miss on NFP on Friday, and that's bolstered confidence coming into CPI," said Joseph Edwards, investment adviser at Enigma Securities.

Crypto investment products attracted $57 million in inflows last week - albeit on low volume - with most of the money focused on bitcoin, digital asset manager CoinShares said on Monday. This brings digital asset flows back into positive territory for the year, the report showed.

"The market has done a great job at culling all leveraged participants in the past 18 months," said Matthew Dibb, chief investment officer at Astronaut Capital, a Singapore-based crypto asset manager.

"If (bitcoin) can survive the week over $30,000, we are going higher."

Ether, the second largest cryptocurrency, stood near last week's roughly eight-month peak of $1,942.50. It was last up 0.5% at $1,920.40.

Crypto investors are eagerly anticipating a major revamp to the Ethereum blockchain on Wednesday that is set to allow them to gain access to more than $33 billion of ether currency.

The software upgrade, dubbed Shapella, will let market players redeem their "staked ether" - coins they have deposited and locked up on the network over the past three years in return for interest.

While Shapella is not likely to directly drive sell pressure on ether, there could be heightened volatility around the event, Bank of America strategist Alkesh Shah said.

(Reporting by Rae Wee in Singapore and Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Vidya Ranganathan, Jamie Freed and Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.10% 0.66541 Delayed Quote.-2.06%
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION 0.36% 27.94 Delayed Quote.-15.64%
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) 4.95% 27272.1 End-of-day quote.75.97%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) 4.65% 29658.1 End-of-day quote.78.51%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.27% 1.24248 Delayed Quote.2.77%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.05% 0.7396 Delayed Quote.0.26%
ETHEREUM (ETH/BTC) -1.77% 0.06446 End-of-day quote.-10.77%
ETHEREUM (ETH/EUR) 3.09% 1757.96 End-of-day quote.57.02%
ETHEREUM (ETH/USD) 2.61% 1908.28 End-of-day quote.59.01%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.40% 1.0911 Delayed Quote.1.97%
FINEQIA INTERNATIONAL INC. 0.00% 0.005 Delayed Quote.0.00%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.15% 0.012185 Delayed Quote.1.05%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -0.02% 5961.01 Real-time Quote.7.19%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.29% 0.62084 Delayed Quote.-1.49%
All news about FINEQIA INTERNATIONAL INC.
07:22aBitcoin breaks above $30,000 as investors eye end of rate rises
RE
04/10Bitcoin pushes past $30,000 as investors eye end of rate rises
RE
03/27IIROC Trade Resumption - FNQ
AQ
03/27Fineqia's EEA Unit Receives Approval of Base Prospectus for Issuing Exchange Traded Not..
AQ
03/27IIROC Trading Halt - FNQ
AQ
03/22Fineqia International Inc. Announces Partnership with Paris Blockchain Week to Accelera..
CI
03/16Fineqia headline partner for spring awakening
AQ
03/08Fineqia International Inc. Announces Executive Changes
CI
2022Fineqia closes final tranche of private placement for total $5.3 mln
AQ
2022Fineqia International Inc. announced that it has received CAD 4.824606 million in fundi..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,13 M 0,10 M 0,10 M
Net income 2021 -0,14 M -0,10 M -0,10 M
Net Debt 2021 2,84 M 2,10 M 2,10 M
P/E ratio 2021 -27,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 8,71 M 6,44 M 6,44 M
EV / Sales 2020 17,4x
EV / Sales 2021 49,4x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 34,4%
Chart FINEQIA INTERNATIONAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Fineqia International Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Bundeep Singh Rangar President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Stephen John McCann Chief Financial Officer
Martin Paul Graham Chairman
Brij P. S. Chadda Independent Non-Executive Director
Llon Tyan Investor Relations Contact
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FINEQIA INTERNATIONAL INC.0.00%6
INTUIT INC.14.26%124 765
ADYEN N.V.10.15%47 696
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-19.40%32 373
HITHINK ROYALFLUSH INFORMATION NETWORK CO., LTD.95.96%15 098
WORLDLINE3.67%11 573
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer