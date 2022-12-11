Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Fines inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5125   JP3802410005

FINES INC.

(5125)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-12-09 am EST
1628.00 JPY   -0.61%
After cash row, Italy central bank chief stresses its independence

12/11/2022 | 11:55am EST
Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco looks on during a meeting in Rome

ROME (Reuters) - The head of Italy's central stressed its independence on Sunday after it became dragged into a row with coalition lawmakers over the use of cash in shops.

"The Bank of Italy does not depend on the (commercial) banks. It is autonomous in judgement, independent in substance but is also independent by law," Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco told state broadcaster Rai 3.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's right-wing government has proposed scrapping fines for retailers who refuse to accept cards for payments under 60 euros ($63.20).

A Bank of Italy official warned last Monday that such a move would fuel Italy's black economy, drawing accusations from members of Meloni's party that the central bank was siding with financial groups who profit from card charges.

The Bank of Italy, whose independence is safeguarded by European treaties, is more than 60% owned by domestic banks and insurers.

Visco also said that the current relatively low gap or "spread" between yields on Italian and German bonds was a sign of market confidence that Italy under Meloni could maintain a balance between debt and its ability to repay over time.

(Writing by Keith Weir, Editing by Crispian Balmer)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 2 980 M 21,8 M 21,8 M
Net income 2023 503 M 3,68 M 3,68 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 14,3x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 7 310 M 53,6 M 53,6 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,45x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,10x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 13,4%
Chart FINES INC.
Duration : Period :
Fines inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FINES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1 628,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yukimasa Miwa President & Representative Director
Naoki Akaike Executive Officer & GM-Corporate Administration
Tsuyoshi Ichinosawa Independent Outside Director
Masahiro Shiraki Independent Outside Director
Hajime Morita Executive Officer & General Manager-Sales 1
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FINES INC.0.00%54
ACCENTURE PLC-30.43%181 721
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-11.92%146 090
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION10.02%132 952
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.5.46%106 694
INFOSYS LIMITED-16.87%79 779