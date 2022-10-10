Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Fines inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5125   JP3802410005

FINES INC.

(5125)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-10-07 am EDT
2050.00 JPY    0.00%
02:06aNMDC Leaves Lump Ore and Fines Prices Unchanged
MT
10/06Chile files charges against mining company for giant sinkhole
RE
10/06UK Financial Regulator Fines Sigma Broking for Failing to Report Contracts
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Factbox-Death of young Iranian woman puts spotlight on morality police

10/10/2022 | 09:53am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A newspaper with a cover picture of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by Iranian morality police, is seen in Tehran

DUBAI (Reuters) - Britain said on Monday it had sanctioned Iran's so-called morality police, saying the force had used threats of detention and violence to control what Iranian women wear and how they behave in public.

The death last month of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in morality police custody sparked protests across Iran, with demonstrators calling for the downfall of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Citing her death and the subsequent protests, Britain said it had sanctioned the morality police in its entirety, as well as both its chief, Mohammed Rostami Cheshmeh Gachi, and the Head of the Tehran Division, Haj Ahmed Mirzaei.

Here are some facts about the force - known as the Gasht e Ershad or guidance patrols - which has also been sanctioned by the United States. The force is tasked with detaining people who violate Iran's conservative dress code. It aims to "promote virtue and prevent vice".

- The morality police, attached to Iranian law enforcement, are mandated to ensure the respect of Islamic morals as described by the Islamic Republic's top clerical authorities.

- The typical unit consists of a van with a mixed male and female crew that patrols or waits at busy public spaces to police behaviour and dress considered improper.

- People apprehended by the morality police are either given a notice or, in a few cases, taken to "correctional facilities" or a police station where they are lectured on how to dress or act morally before being released to their male relatives.

- Fines are sometimes given, although there is no general rule about pecuniary punishment.

- In Islam, hijab refers to what is deemed modest attire. Under Iran's sharia, or Islamic law, women are obliged to cover their hair and wear long, loose-fitting clothes to disguise their figures.

- Decades after the 1979 Islamic Revolution, clerical rulers still struggle to enforce the law, with many women of all ages and backgrounds wearing tight-fitting, thigh-length coats and brightly coloured scarves pushed back to expose plenty of hair.

- The morality police are often made up of and backed by the Basij, a paramilitary force initially mobilized to fight in the Iran-Iraq war in the 1980s.

- Basij have a presence in every Iranian university to monitor people's dress and behaviour, as higher learning is where Iranian male and females meet for the first time in a mixed educational environment.

HISTORY

- The fight against "bad hijab" is as old as the Islamic Revolution, which has erected the conservative dressing of women as one of its pillars.

- Over the revolution's early years, the state gradually imposed rules to enforce the wearing of Islamic attire by women.

- Buoyed by Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini's claims in favour of hijab after the Shah's 1979 fall, revolutionaries took it upon themselves to enforce their leader's positions by attacking unveiled women in the streets and shouting "Woman, wear a veil or eat my hand".

- Following several circulars shared by senior clerics and ministers, unveiled women were no longer allowed in public buildings and the non-wearing of the veil became punishable by 74 lashes after a 1983 law.

- Iran's new rulers struggled to control self-styled elements such as the Jundallah group, which patrolled streets to "combat bad hijab", and so they decided to institutionalise a morality police.

- Under reformist President Mohammad Khatami, state fervour to control dressing and behaviour in public spaces subsided, but at the end of his term in 2005, the Supreme Council of Cultural Revolution adopted a resolution entitled "strategies to develop a culture of chastity".

- Under Khatami's successor, the ultra-conservative Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, the morality police took their current Persian name of Guidance Patrols (Gasht e Ershad) and increased their presence in the streets of Iran's large cities.

- The need for a morality police was subsequently debated in the 2009 presidential elections, with reformist candidates calling for the dissolution of the force. However, no action has so far been taken to remove it, and many videos continue to be shared online of their sometime heavy-handed approach.

(Writing by Michael Georgy, Editing by William Maclean)


© Reuters 2022
All news about FINES INC.
02:06aNMDC Leaves Lump Ore and Fines Prices Unchanged
MT
10/06Chile files charges against mining company for giant sinkhole
RE
10/06UK Financial Regulator Fines Sigma Broking for Failing to Report Contracts
MT
10/06UK watchdog fines Sigma Broking $600,000 for reporting failures
RE
10/04Amazon faces fines of up to $200,000 in Russia over banned content -agencies
RE
10/04Russian Court Fines Amazon's Twitch for Not Removing Ukrainian Politician Interview
MT
10/04Russian court fines Amazon's Twitch $68,000 over refusal to delete content
RE
10/04Russia fines TikTok for 'LGBT propaganda', Twitch over Ukraine content
RE
09/28Fines inc. has completed an IPO in the amount of ¥1.836 billion.
CI
08/24Fines inc. has filed an IPO.
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 2 979 M 20,5 M 20,5 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 18,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 9 205 M 63,4 M 63,4 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,09x
EV / Sales 2024
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 6,27%
Chart FINES INC.
Duration : Period :
Fines inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FINES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 2 050,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FINES INC.0.00%63
ACCENTURE PLC-37.35%164 279
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-18.01%135 783
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-11.10%107 316
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-7.89%94 321
INFOSYS LIMITED-23.13%73 703