  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Fines inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5125   JP3802410005

FINES INC.

(5125)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-12-08 am EST
1638.00 JPY   +8.05%
France's CNIL watchdog fines Iliad's Free unit 300,000 euros for privacy failings

12/08/2022 | 03:20am EST
The logo of French internet service provider and mobile phone operator Free is seen at the company headquarters in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - France's CNIL privacy watchdog on Thursday said it had fined 300,000 euros ($315,570.00) against Iliad's telecoms business 'Free' for failings over protecting their customers' personal data.

"Checks have revealed several breaches, in particular with regard to privacy rights of concerned persons (...) and data security", said the watchdog in a statement.

($1 = 0.9507 euros)

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 2 980 M 21,8 M 21,8 M
Net income 2023 503 M 3,67 M 3,67 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 13,4x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 6 807 M 49,8 M 49,8 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,28x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,96x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 13,4%
Chart FINES INC.
Duration : Period :
Fines inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FINES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1 516,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yukimasa Miwa President & Representative Director
Naoki Akaike Executive Officer & GM-Corporate Administration
Tsuyoshi Ichinosawa Independent Outside Director
Masahiro Shiraki Independent Outside Director
Hajime Morita Executive Officer & General Manager-Sales 1
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FINES INC.0.00%50
ACCENTURE PLC-30.84%180 638
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-9.57%150 266
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION10.18%133 151
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.4.85%107 532
INFOSYS LIMITED-14.95%81 795