Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Fines inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5125   JP3802410005

FINES INC.

(5125)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-11-02 am EDT
1537.00 JPY   -2.47%
01:40pSerbia says drones enter its airspace from Kosovo amid rise in tensions
RE
01:32pItaly's Meloni "proud" of contested rave clamp down
RE
09:42aBrazilian authorities make headway clearing Pro-Bolsonaro blockades
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Italy's Meloni "proud" of contested rave clamp down

11/02/2022 | 01:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Giorgia Meloni attends meeting with newly elected MPs

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Wednesday defended a tough crackdown on unlicensed rave parties introduced this week by her new government and dismissed accusations it impinged on public freedoms.

Under the decree, organisers of unauthorised, mass parties face a maximum six years in jail and fines of between 1,000 to 10,000 euros ($990-$9,990) for staging such events.

Political opponents say the penalties are far too harsh, but Meloni appeared to rule out a change of heart.

"This is a regulation that I support and that I am proud of," she said in a statement.

"It is right to prosecute those who, often arriving from all over Europe, participate in illegal raves ... without respecting safety regulations and, what is more, favouring drug dealing and drug use," she added.

Critics have also warned that the loosely worded law, the first approved by the new cabinet since it took office barely a week ago, could be used to shut down any type of public demonstration, including spontaneous student rallies.

However, Meloni said her government had no intention to limit freedom of protest. "I would like to reassure all citizens ... that we will not deny anyone the right to express dissent," she said.

The clamp down was introduced after a weekend Halloween rave in a disused warehouse close to the northern city of Modena that attracted more than 1,000 people from Italy and abroad, and brought complaints about noise and traffic problems.

The party was swiftly broken up by police using existing security laws. The same weekend, police let some 2,000 supporters of wartime dictator Benito Mussolini stage an unauthorised rally in his birthplace, Predappio.

Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi rejected any parallels between the two events. "(The Mussolini march) has been taking place for years, without any problems, under the gaze of the police," he told Corriere della Sera newspaper.

(Reporting by Crispian Balmer and Emilio Parodi; Editing by Alistair Bell)


© Reuters 2022
All news about FINES INC.
01:40pSerbia says drones enter its airspace from Kosovo amid rise in tensions
RE
01:32pItaly's Meloni "proud" of contested rave clamp down
RE
09:42aBrazilian authorities make headway clearing Pro-Bolsonaro blockades
RE
09:13aU.S. SEC obtained $6.4 billion from enforcement in fiscal 2022 -chair
RE
11/01U.S. SEC fines Koppers Holdings for making misleading statements
RE
11/01Brazilian court orders roadblocks cleared; Bolsonaro silent on election loss
RE
11/01Russia fines Wikimedia Foundation over Ukraine war entries
RE
10/31RBI Fines LIC Housing Finance for Rule Violation
MT
10/31Italy delays EU-required justice reform, scraps vaccine mandate for medics
RE
10/31Top court orders France to introduce road tests for motorbikes
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 2 979 M 20,1 M 20,1 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 13,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 6 901 M 46,6 M 46,6 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,32x
EV / Sales 2024
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 10,3%
Chart FINES INC.
Duration : Period :
Fines inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FINES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1 537,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FINES INC.0.00%48
ACCENTURE PLC-32.10%177 349
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-12.80%144 394
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION3.40%124 950
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-1.19%101 182
INFOSYS LIMITED-16.67%79 883