Kosovo delays fining Serb drivers for 2 days after U.S. request

PRISTINA, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Kosovo has postponed plans
to fine drivers refusing to give up old car license plates
issued by Serbia for another 48 hours, after a United States
request for a delay to a move Washington and the European Union
fear may trigger ethnic violence.
The dispute over licence plates has stoked tensions for
almost two years between Serbia and its former breakaway
province, which declared independence in 2008 and is home to a
Serb minority in the north that is backed by Belgrade.
"I have talked until very late last night with the U.S.
ambassador to find a possibility (for a deal) without
undermining the constitutionality but at the same time not to
allow the threat to peace and stability," Kosovo's Prime
Minister Albin Kurti said on Tuesday.
Around 50,000 ethnic Serbs who live there refuse to
recognise Pristina's authority, and still consider themselves a
part of Serbia. Belgrade has said it will never recognise
Kosovo's independence.
Hundreds of police officers, judges, prosecutors and other
state workers from the Serb minority quit their jobs earlier
this month after Pristina ruled that local Serbs must finally
replace car plates issued by Kosovo Serb municipal authorities,
loyal to Belgrade, with Kosovo state ones.
Kosovo police had said earlier that fines were supposed to
be issued from 8 a.m. local time (0700 GMT) on Tuesday, and
would affect around 10,000 drivers.
Pristina and Belgrade failed to reach a deal on Monday
following emergency talks mediated by the EU, with Brussels
warning of an "escalation of violence" if the plan was to go
ahead.
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, who chaired the
talks, blamed mainly Kosovo for rejecting an EU proposal on how
to resolve the dispute.
The U.S. ambassador to Serbia Christopher Hill said the EU
has made it clear that it would take more than 48 hours to find
a solution.
"The EU has made it clear that it would like to see another
365 days," Hill added after he met Serbia's President Aleksandar
Vucic, asking him to continue constructive engagement in the
negotiating process.
Opposition in Pristina has also blamed Kurti of jeopardising
relations with the United States as Kosovo's biggest ally.
Kurti has said he is more interested in reaching a final
accord with Serbia where both countries will recognise each
other as independent states.
NATO, which has around 3,700 peacekeepers in Kosovo, said it
was ready to intervene should the security situation be
threatened.
