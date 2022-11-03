Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Fines inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5125   JP3802410005

FINES INC.

(5125)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-11-02 am EDT
1537.00 JPY   -2.47%
08:01aUK court fines Glencore unit 182.9 million pounds for bribery offences
RE
04:37aIndia's October iron ore exports 'nearly zero' - mining body official
RE
11/02Serbia says drones enter its airspace from Kosovo amid rise in tensions
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Kosovo suspends Serb police commander as ethnic tensions mount

11/03/2022 | 02:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRISTINA (Reuters) - Kosovo's interior minister said a regional Serb police commander was suspended on Thursday for refusing to support Pristina's legal drive to make minority Serbs replace old pre-independence car number plates with Kosovo state plates.

"The refusal to implement legitimate decisions of the institutions of the Republic of Kosovo is above all a serious violation of the security and stability of our country," Interior Minister Xhelal Svecla said in a statement.

Tensions between Serbia and its former breakaway province of Kosovo resurged this year after Pristina vowed to enforce a law requiring Serbs to scrap old license plates dating to before the 1998-99 guerrilla uprising that led to independence.

The Kosovo government has said it will continue to issue warnings to Serb drivers until Nov. 21 after which it will start to issue fines and then, if registrations have not been changed by April 21, 2023, confiscate offending vehicles.

Nenad Djuric, the police commander responsible for a northern pocket of Kosovo where some 50,000 ethnic Serbs live, declared that his officers would not enforce the number plate law as it was political and "directed against my ethnic kin".

Police said two shots were fired at a makeshift police station close to the border with Serbia but no one was injured.

On Tuesday, Serbia put its army on higher alert saying several drones had entered its airspace from Kosovo. Pristina denied any drones had flown from Kosovo into Serbia and accused its northern neighbor of trying to spread panic.

Several other attempts by Pristina to convince around 10,000 Serb motorists to change their car plates were met with violent resistance in Kosovo's north, a hotbed of Serb nationalism.

Kosovo's main backers, the United States and the European Union, have urged Prime Minister Albin Kurti to postpone implementing the car plates ruling for another 10 months but he has refused.

Kosovo declared independence in 2008 but ethnic Serbs concentrated in the north of Kosovo continue to reject Pristina's authority and want their area to join Serbia.

(Reporting by Fatos Bytyci; Editing by Mark Heinrich)


© Reuters 2022
All news about FINES INC.
08:01aUK court fines Glencore unit 182.9 million pounds for bribery offences
RE
04:37aIndia's October iron ore exports 'nearly zero' - mining body official
RE
11/02Serbia says drones enter its airspace from Kosovo amid rise in tensions
RE
11/02Italy's Meloni "proud" of contested rave clamp down
RE
11/02Brazilian authorities make headway clearing Pro-Bolsonaro blockades
RE
11/02U.S. SEC obtained $6.4 billion from enforcement in fiscal 2022 -chair
RE
11/01U.S. SEC fines Koppers Holdings for making misleading statements
RE
11/01Brazilian court orders roadblocks cleared; Bolsonaro silent on election loss
RE
11/01Russia fines Wikimedia Foundation over Ukraine war entries
RE
10/31RBI Fines LIC Housing Finance for Rule Violation
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 2 979 M 20,3 M 20,3 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 13,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 6 901 M 46,9 M 46,9 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,32x
EV / Sales 2024
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 13,4%
Chart FINES INC.
Duration : Period :
Fines inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FINES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1 537,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FINES INC.0.00%47
ACCENTURE PLC-34.28%171 665
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-13.29%143 358
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION2.37%123 712
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-3.71%98 607
INFOSYS LIMITED-17.72%78 751