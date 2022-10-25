Prosecutor says star witness may be 'reluctant' in Trump company trial

NEW YORK, Oct 25 (Reuters) - A prosecutor in the tax
fraud trial of Donald Trump's company told prospective jurors on
Tuesday the government's star witness - a longtime Trump
Organization executive - may be "reluctant" to answer questions,
while some jury candidates were dismissed after expressing
contempt for the former U.S. president.
"I can't deny that I really, really don't like Trump. Yes, I
hate him," said one prospective juror - a woman who Justice Juan
Merchan, the judge overseeing the trial, later dismissed on the
second day of jury selection in a New York state court.
Assistant Manhattan District Attorney Joshua Steinglass told
18 jury candidates that former Trump Organization Chief
Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg, who will testify for the
prosecution, is still employed by the real estate company.
"Some of the witnesses work for the defendants, so they may
be a little reluctant to answer the questions," Steinglass said.
"One of the witnesses that I'm talking about is Allen
Weisselberg."
Steinglass asked prospective jurors if they would discount
Weisselberg's testimony because he was hoping for a lighter
sentence. None of them indicated it would be a factor.
Weisselberg was promised a sentence of five months in jail if he
testifies truthfully in the trial.
The district attorney's office last year charged the Trump
Organization and Weisselberg with awarding "off the books"
benefits to some senior executives, enabling certain employees
to understate their taxable compensation and the company to
evade payroll taxes.
Weisselberg in August pleaded guilty to charges including
grand larceny and tax fraud while admitting to concealing $1.76
million in income. Weisselberg agreed to testify against the
company at trial as part of his plea agreement.
Trump, who is considering another run for the presidency in
2024, has not been charged in the case, which he has called
politically motivated.
Prosecutors and defense lawyers on Tuesday made progress
toward picking a 12-member jury, with seven people selected by
early afternoon. The two sides questioned prospective jurors
about topics ranging from their opinions about Trump to their
views on taxation.
Lawyers for the Trump Organization pressed prospective
jurors - all residents of heavily Democratic Manhattan - about
whether their views on the Republican former president would
affect their ability to decide the case fairly and impartially.
One prospective juror said she did not vote for Trump and
"would have gone with some different Supreme Court justices,"
but affirmed that she could remain fair and impartial. She was
picked as a juror.
A prospective juror who called Trump a "criminal" was
dismissed by the judge at the Trump Organization's request.
"I think Mr. Trump has no morals," the man said, while
adding that he believed he could be fair in this case because it
involved alleged conduct that was "trivial" compared to Trump's
other actions.
"I think he is a criminal. I think he has done irreparable
damage to this country," the man added.
The Trump Organization, which operates hotels, golf courses
and other real estate around the world, could face up to $1.6
million in fines for the three tax fraud counts and six other
counts it faces. The company has pleaded not guilty.
Weisselberg has refused to cooperate with Manhattan
prosecutors in their investigation, agreeing only to testify as
required by his plea agreement.
He has worked for the company for nearly half a century.
Weisselberg went from being CFO to a senior adviser after he and
the company were indicted. After pleading guilty, Weisselberg
was placed on a paid leave of absence, according to a person
familiar with the matter. The Trump Organization after his
guilty plea called Weisselberg a "fine and honorable man."
"Reluctant or not, Mr. Weisselberg will answer all questions
truthfully," Nicholas Gravante, a lawyer for Weisselberg, told
Reuters on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York;
Editing by Will Dunham and Noeleen Walder)