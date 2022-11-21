Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Fines inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5125   JP3802410005

FINES INC.

(5125)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-11-21 am EST
1612.00 JPY   +6.05%
10:58aPolish regulator charges four banks for mishandling unauthorised transactions
RE
05:14aTurkey to clamp down harder on shops charging excessive prices, Erdogan says
RE
11/18India scraps export tax on low grade iron ore, some steel intermediates
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Prosecutors rest case in Trump Organization's criminal tax fraud trial

11/21/2022 | 01:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The prosecution rested its case on Monday in the criminal trial of former U.S. President Donald Trump's real estate company on charges including tax fraud after calling five witnesses over three weeks, setting the stage for the Trump Organization to begin to mount its defense.

Jurors in New York state court in Manhattan last week heard from the prosecution's star witness Allen Weisselberg, the company's former chief financial officer, who testified that the Trump Organization paid his personal expenses including rent and car leases for more than a decade, allowing him to avoid paying taxes on $1.76 million in income.

The Trump Organization, which operates hotels, golf courses and other real estate around the world, could face up to $1.6 million in fines for the three tax fraud counts and six other counts it faces, if convicted. It has pleaded not guilty.

Trump has not been charged in the case. Trump, a Republican who last week launched another bid for the presidency in 2024, has called the charges politically motivated. Alvin Bragg, the current Manhattan district attorney, is a Democrat, as is the DA who brought the charges last year, Cyrus Vance.

The company has sought to shift the blame onto Weisselberg as well as Donald Bender, an outside accountant with the Mazars firm who prepared tax returns for the company and Weisselberg. Lawyers for the company have said they plan to call Bender as a witness. Mazars in February dropped the company as a client and said it could no longer stand behind a decade of Trump's financial statements.

The district attorney's office charged the Trump Organization and Weisselberg, who pleaded guilty to charges including grand larceny and tax fraud in an August deal with prosecutors calling for a jail sentence of five months if he testified truthfully in the trial.

Weisselberg during three days of testimony said he worked with the Trump Organization's controller to misreport his and others' income on company tax forms, which let the company save on salary payments as well as payroll taxes. The testimony gave a boost to the prosecutors, who in order to win a conviction must show that executives acted in their official capacity when committing crimes.

Under cross-examination by the defense, Weisselberg said his intention in carrying out the arrangement was to benefit himself, calling the company's savings a "byproduct." He choked up as he said he was embarrassed about having betrayed the Trump family's trust.

Weisselberg, who has worked for the company for nearly half a century, is on paid leave from the Trump Organization.

The prosecution began presenting its case on Oct. 31. Its final witness on Monday was Mukaila Rabiu, an auditor with the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance.

The case is separate from a $250 million civil lawsuit filed by New York's attorney general against Trump, three of his adult children and his company in September, accusing them of overstating asset values and his net worth to get favorable bank loans and insurance coverage.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Friday named a special counsel to oversee the Justice Department's investigations related to Trump including his handling of sensitive government documents after leaving office and efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

(Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York; Editing by Will Dunham and Noeleen Walder)


© Reuters 2022
All news about FINES INC.
10:58aPolish regulator charges four banks for mishandling unauthorised transactions
RE
05:14aTurkey to clamp down harder on shops charging excessive prices, Erdogan says
RE
11/18India scraps export tax on low grade iron ore, some steel intermediates
RE
11/18India scraps export tax on iron ore lumps and fines with below 5…
RE
11/18Deutsche Bank sued for $150 million in New York by exonerated trader who alleges coveru..
RE
11/18Factbox-Key takeaways from India's proposed data privacy bill
RE
11/17Deutsche Bank Faces $150 Million Lawsuit By Former Trader Over Malicious Prosecution
MT
11/17Italy studies tax amnesty on undeclared assets abroad, paper says
RE
11/17Exclusive-Mexico's Pemex risks fines rather than fix violations -sources
RE
11/17Mexico's pemex has appealed all four fines for violati…
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 2 980 M 21,3 M 21,3 M
Net income 2023 503 M 3,59 M 3,59 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 14,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 7 238 M 51,0 M 51,7 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,43x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,08x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 13,4%
Chart FINES INC.
Duration : Period :
Fines inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FINES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1 612,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yukimasa Miwa President & Representative Director
Naoki Akaike Executive Officer & GM-Corporate Administration
Tsuyoshi Ichinosawa Independent Outside Director
Masahiro Shiraki Independent Outside Director
Hajime Morita Executive Officer & General Manager-Sales 1
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FINES INC.0.00%49
ACCENTURE PLC-30.89%180 518
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-10.56%149 933
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION10.46%133 485
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.3.83%106 204
INFOSYS LIMITED-15.59%81 921