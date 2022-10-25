Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Fines inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5125   JP3802410005

FINES INC.

(5125)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-10-25 am EDT
1603.00 JPY   +10.10%
Spain antitrust watchdog fines Merck 39 million euros in contraceptives case

10/25/2022 | 06:52am EDT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The Merck logo is seen at a gate to the Merck & Co campus in Rahway, New Jersey, New Jersey

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain's competition watchdog has slapped a 39 million-euro ($38.45 million) fine on U.S.-based Merck & Co Inc for anti-competitive behaviour in a case brought by Spanish rival Insud Pharma over a contraception device.

The CNMC antitrust agency said in a statement on Tuesday Merck's local unit, which had a monopoly on vaginal contraceptive rings in Spain between 2002 and 2018 with its Nuvaring device, prevented Insud Pharma in 2017 from marketing its own device through deceptive practices.

Merck Sharp & Dohme (MSD), the official name of Merck & Co outside the United States and Canada obtained a court order barring Insud Pharma from manufacturing the devices in Spain, where it has all its operations, hence preventing sales all over the world, the CNMC said.

"MSD deployed a strategy of deception with the court, hiding relevant factual and technical information," it said, calling it a very serious infringement that constituted an abuse of dominant position.

Neither MSD nor Insud Pharma returned messages seeking comments.

($1 = 1.0143 euros)

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Andrei Khalip)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 2 979 M 20,0 M 20,0 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 12,8x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 6 537 M 43,9 M 43,9 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,19x
EV / Sales 2024
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 10,3%
Chart FINES INC.
Fines inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends FINES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FINES INC.0.00%44
ACCENTURE PLC-33.59%173 467
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-16.08%139 721
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-0.73%119 843
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-3.92%98 387
INFOSYS LIMITED-20.51%76 899