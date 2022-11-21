Trump's company kicks off defense case in criminal tax fraud trial

NEW YORK, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President
Donald Trump's real estate company began mounting a defense on
Monday in its criminal trial on charges including tax fraud
after the prosecution rested its case, questioning an outside
accountant who the Trump Organization contends should have
caught a top executive cheating on taxes.
Prosecutors with the Manhattan district attorney's office
called five witnesses over three weeks including their star
witness Allen Weisselberg, the company's former chief financial
officer who pleaded guilty in August to charges including grand
larceny and tax fraud.
The Trump Organization, which operates hotels, golf courses
and other real estate around the world, is accused of hiding
executive perks from tax authorities for more than 15 years and
falsely reporting bonuses as non-employee compensation. The
company, which has pleaded not guilty, could face up to $1.6
million in fines for the three tax fraud counts and six other
counts it faces, if convicted. Trump himself was not charged.
The first witness called by the defense was Donald Bender,
an accountant with the firm Mazars who handled the Trump
Organization's taxes. Bender was granted immunity from
prosecution for testifying before the grand jury that indicted
the company and Weisselberg.
The company's lawyers told jurors in opening statements on
Oct. 31 that Weisselberg acted on his own and that Bender should
have spotted the CFO's actions.
In questioning Bender for more than two hours on Monday,
defense lawyer Susan Necheles sought to show that he was wary of
upsetting Weisselberg, who as CFO was responsible for hiring
Mazars. Bender said he prepared tax returns for Weisselberg and
his family members free of charge as an "accommodation."
"Mr. Weisselberg was the person who approved Mazars' fees?"
Necheles asked.
"Yes, ma'am," Bender replied.
Bender also testified that Weisselberg once asked him to
compare his possible tax liability if he earned all of his
income from wages against what he would owe if he earned some
self-employment income.
Weisselberg, who has worked for the Trump family for about
five decades and is currently on paid leave, has admitted to
improperly receiving bonus payments as non-employee compensation
as well as hiding from tax authorities various payments from the
company for his rent, car leases and other personal expenses.
Bender was expected to continue testifying on Tuesday.
Mazars in February dropped the company as a client and said
it could no longer stand behind a decade of Trump's financial
statements.
Weisselberg during his three days of testimony last week
said he worked with the Trump Organization's controller to
misreport his and others' income on company tax forms, which let
the company save on salary payments as well as payroll taxes.
The prosecution's final witness was Mukaila Rabiu, an auditor
with the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance.
Trump, a Republican who last week launched another bid for
the presidency in 2024, has called the charges politically
motivated. Alvin Bragg, the current Manhattan district attorney,
is a Democrat, as is the DA who brought the charges last year,
Cyrus Vance.
The criminal case is separate from a $250 million civil
lawsuit filed by New York's attorney general against Trump,
three of his adult children and his company in September,
accusing them of overstating asset values and his net worth to
get favorable bank loans and insurance coverage.
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Friday named a
special counsel to oversee the Justice Department's
investigations related to Trump including his handling of
sensitive government documents after leaving office and efforts
to overturn the 2020 election.
(Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York; Editing by Will Dunham and
Noeleen Walder)