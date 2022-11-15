Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Fines inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5125   JP3802410005

FINES INC.

(5125)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-11-15 am EST
1417.00 JPY   -15.45%
11:32aU.S. SEC stepped up enforcement activity in fy2022, assessed record penalties
RE
05:20aNorth American Morning Briefing: Positive China News Lifts Spirits
DJ
11/14U.S. says six airlines issue $622 million in refunds, pay $7.25 million in fines
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. SEC stepped up enforcement activity in fy2022, assessed record penalties

11/15/2022 | 11:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The seal of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is seen at their headquarters in Washington, D.C.

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission assessed a record $6.4 billion in fines and ill-gotten gains as it picked up the pace of enforcement in fiscal 2022, the agency said in an annual report on Wednesday.

The total assessed included a record $4.2 billion in civil penalties, up from a total amount of $3.6 billion in 2021, as it filed 760 total enforcement actions, including 462 new or stand-alone ones.

"While we set a Commission record this past fiscal year for total money ordered at $6.4 billion, including a record $4.2 billion in penalties, we don't expect to break these records and set new ones each year because we expect behaviors to change," said Gurbir Grewal, director of the division of enforcement.

The SEC chair previously announced the amount of fines and fees assessed, but the annual report published on Wednesday provided more details in its roundup of activity in the year ended Sept. 30.

SEC actions against JP Morgan Securities LLC, 15 other broker dealers, and one investment adviser for widespread and long-standing failures to maintain and preserve work-related text messages conducted on employees' personal devices made up over $1.2 billion of SEC penalties in 2022. The orders included admissions of the wrongful conduct and acknowledgements of violations from all 17 firms.

The SEC also filed charges against Deloitte's China-based affiliate of failing to comply with U.S. auditing requirements and secured a record penalty against crypto firm BlockFi for selling unregistered securities.

Disgorgement, at $2.245 billion, was down 6% from 2021.

The SEC gave $229 million to 103 whistleblowers. That was the second-highest year in terms of dollar amounts and number of awards doled out by the agency, with fiscal 2021 having been a record year, with $564 million in awards to 108 whistleblowers.

(Reporting by John McCrank in New York; Additional reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

By John McCrank


© Reuters 2022
All news about FINES INC.
11:32aU.S. SEC stepped up enforcement activity in fy2022, assessed record penalties
RE
05:20aNorth American Morning Briefing: Positive China News Lif..
DJ
11/14U.S. says six airlines issue $622 million in refunds, pay $7.25 million in fines
RE
11/14Analysis-Twitter executives could face big FTC fines -former officials
RE
11/14Spain Fines Leadiant Over Pharmaceutical Market Dominance for CTX Treatment
MT
11/14Spanish competition watchdog fines drugmaker Leadiant 10.3 million euros
RE
11/13EU Data Watchdog Sets Meeting With Twitter Following Privacy Chief's Resignation
MT
11/13Indian miners seek higher import tax on aluminium, zinc, copper products
RE
11/11Romanian government partially regulates energy markets until 2025
RE
11/11Indian mining body seeks higher import tax on aluminium, zinc, copper products
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 2 980 M 21,2 M 21,2 M
Net income 2023 503 M 3,58 M 3,58 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 12,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 6 362 M 45,3 M 45,3 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,14x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,83x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 13,4%
Chart FINES INC.
Duration : Period :
Fines inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FINES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1 417,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FINES INC.0.00%54
ACCENTURE PLC-30.02%182 036
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-10.78%150 668
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION7.89%130 375
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.1.07%103 740
INFOSYS LIMITED-16.02%82 099