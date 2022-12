"It was central to the case," Futerfas said.

The Trump Organization - which operates hotels, golf courses, and other real estate around the world - faces up to $1.6 million in fines following the guilty verdicts by a jury on all charges the company faced.

The exact amount of the fines will be determined by the judge overseeing the trial in New York State court. The jury deliberated for a total of about 12 hours. Following the verdict, the judge set a sentencing date of Jan. 13.