Fingerprints’ President & CEO, Adam Philpott, will present the company at Aktiedagarna in Stockholm, an investor event organized by Aktiespararna. During the presentation, Adam will cover Fingerprints’ strategic initiatives as well as financial and operational changes.



The presentation will take place at Birger Jarl Konferens in Stockholm at 12:10 CEST on June 12, 2024. It will also be livestreamed via this link, and will be available for on-demand viewing after the event.



