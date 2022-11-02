Bulletin from the Extraordinary General Meeting on 2 November 2022 in Fingerprint Cards AB (publ)

An extraordinary general meeting in Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) ("Fingerprints" or the "Company") was held today, Wednesday 2 November 2022. The general meeting was held without physical presence of shareholders, proxies or outsiders.



Resolution on approval of the board of directors’ decision on a rights issue of units consisting of shares of series A and warrants and shares of series B and warrants

The extraordinary general meeting resolved, according to the board of director’s proposal, to approve the board of directors resolution on 10 October 2022 on a rights issue of A-units consisting of A-shares (“A-shares”) and warrants entitling to subscribe for A-shares and B-units consisting of B-shares (“B-shares”) and warrants entitling to subscribe for B-shares (together “Units”) in the Company, with preferential rights for the Company’s shareholders (the “Rights Issue”). According to the final terms for the Rights Issue determined by the board of directors, announced on 31 October 2022, Shareholders of A-shares in Fingerprints will receive one (1) unit right for each share held on the record date, of which 16 such unit rights entitle the holder to subscribe for one (1) A-unit in the Rights Issue. Shareholders of B-shares will receive one (1) unit right for each share held on the record date, of which 16 such unit rights entitle the holder to subscribe for one (1) B-unit. Not more than 375,000 A-units and not more than 19,838,939 B-units will be issued in total. Each A-unit consists of five (5) A-shares and one (1) warrant issued without cost entitling to subscribe for one (1) new A-share. Each B-unit consists of five (5) B-shares and one (1) warrant issued without cost entitling to subscribe for one (1) new B-share. This entails that (i) no more than 1,875,000 new A-shares and 375,000 warrants entitling to subscribe for a corresponding number of A-shares will be issued and (ii) no more than 99,194,695 new B-shares and 19,838,939 warrants entitling to subscribe for a corresponding number of B-shares will be issued.

The subscription price per A-unit and B-unit, respectively, have been set to SEK 15.1, which corresponds to an implied subscription price of approximately SEK 3.02 per A-share and B-share, respectively. The Company thus expects to receive a net proceed amounting to approximately SEK 305.2 million, before deduction of transaction costs. The subscription period will occur during the period 10 November 2022 – 24 November 2022. The Rights Issue entails that the Company’s share capital can be increased by a maximum of approximately SEK 4,400,828 by an issue of not more than 1,875,000 A-shares and not more than 99,194,695 B-shares. Upon full exercise of the warrants entitling to subscribe for A-shares, the Company’s share capital will increase by not more than SEK 16,328. Upon full exercise of the warrants entitling to subscribe for B-shares, the Company’s share capital will increase by not more than SEK 863,837. Additional information regarding the Rights Issue will be included in the prospectus which is expected to be published on 7 November 2022.



Minutes and complete resolutions

The minutes from the general meeting, including the complete resolutions, will be available at the Company and on the Company’s website, www.fingerprints.com.

For information, please contact:

Christian Fredrikson, CEO



Per Sundqvist, CFO

Stefan Pettersson, Head of Investor Relations:

+46(0)10-172 00 10

investrel@fingerprints.com

Press:

+46(0)10-172 00 20

press@fingerprints.com

