  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Fingerprint Cards AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FING B   SE0008374250

FINGERPRINT CARDS AB (PUBL)

(FING B)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  12:29 2022-11-03 pm EDT
4.600 SEK   -2.62%
01:45pFingerprint Cards Ab (publ) : Christian Fredrikson steps down as CEO and Ted Hansson is appointed acting CEO
AQ
11/02Bulletin from the Extraordinary General Meeting on 2 November 2022 in Fingerprint Cards AB (publ)
GL
11/02Bulletin from the Extraordinary General Meeting on 2 November 2022 in Fingerprint Cards AB (publ)
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ): Christian Fredrikson steps down as CEO and Ted Hansson is appointed acting CEO

11/03/2022 | 01:46pm EDT
Christian Fredrikson has, in agreement with the company's Board, today decided to leave his role after just over six years as CEO. He will remain in the company as a strategic advisor to the Board.

Ted Hansson has been appointed acting CEO and takes up his role today. Ted has held a number of leading positions at Fingerprints since 2013, most recently as President of Mobile, PC and Access China, the company’s largest area in terms of revenue. More information about Ted Hansson is available on Fingerprints’ website.

“Under Christian Fredrikson’s leadership, Fingerprints has diversified its operations into new areas where biometrics is now increasingly being adopted. The investments made in technological and product development during recent years have put the company in a strong position to meet the growing demand for biometric solutions in established as well as in new markets. I would like to thank Christian for his contributions and welcome Ted into his new role as acting CEO,” says Christian Lagerling, Chairman of the Board of Fingerprints.

“I am very proud of Fingerprints and its people, with whom I’ve had the privilege of working together during six very eventful years. This is a fast-moving and dynamic industry with fantastic opportunities, and I look forward to supporting the company in a new role,” commented Christian Fredrikson.

For further information, please contact:

Christian Lagerling, Chairman of the Board

Investor Relations:

+46(0)10-172 00 10

investrel@fingerprints.com

Press:

+46(0)10-172 00 20

press@fingerprints.com

This is the type of information that Fingerprint Cards AB is obligated to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 6:45 pm CET on November 3, 2022.

About Fingerprints

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) – the world’s leading biometrics company, with its roots in Sweden. We believe in a secure and seamless universe, where you are the key to everything. Our solutions are found in hundreds of millions of devices and applications, and are used billions of times every day, providing safe and convenient identification and authentication with a human touch. For more information visit our website, read our blog, and follow us on Twitter. Fingerprints is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (FING B)

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2022 877 M 79,4 M 79,4 M
Net income 2022 -108 M -9,78 M -9,78 M
Net cash 2022 110 M 9,96 M 9,96 M
P/E ratio 2022 -12,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 510 M 137 M 137 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,60x
EV / Sales 2023 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 228
Free-Float 84,4%
Managers and Directors
Karl-Christian Fredrikson President & Chief Executive Officer
Per Sundqvist Chief Financial Officer
Christian Lagerling Chairman
Anders Pontus Jägemalm Chief Technology Officer
Fredrik Ramberg Senior Vice President-Research & Development
