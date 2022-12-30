Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Fingerprint Cards AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FING B   SE0008374250

FINGERPRINT CARDS AB (PUBL)

(FING B)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  11:29 2022-12-29 am EST
2.717 SEK   +5.31%
02:01aFingerprint Cards Ab (publ) : Increase in number of B shares and votes
GL
12/01Fingerprints to become comprehensive biometric system provider for PC market by adding MCU to portfolio
GL
12/01Fingerprints to become comprehensive biometric system provider for PC market by adding MCU to portfolio
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ): Increase in number of B shares and votes

12/30/2022 | 02:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (“Fingerprints” or the “Company”) has, as previously announced, carried out a SEK 305 million rights issue of A-units (consisting of new A-shares and warrants) and B-units (consisting of new B-shares and warrants) (A-units and B-units together, “Units”). The issue of shares regarding Units subscribed for without unit subscription rights (the “Issue”) has resulted in changes in the number of B-shares and votes in Fingerprints as follows.

Prior to the Issue the total number of shares in the Company amounted to 409,553,029 (of which 7,875,000 A-shares and 401,678,029 B-shares). The total number of votes in the Company amounted to 480,428,029 (of which 78,750,000 pertained to the A-shares and 401,678,029 pertained to the B-shares). In connection with the Issue the number of B-shares in the Company increased by 14,939,690 and the number of votes by 14,939,690.

Following the Issue, and as of 30 December 2022, the total number of shares in the Company amounts to 424,492,719 (of which 7,875,000 A-shares and 416,617,719 B-shares). The total number of votes in the Company amounts to 495,367,719 (of which 78,750,000 pertains to the A-shares and 416,617,719 pertains to the B-shares).

For information, please contact:

Stefan Pettersson, Head of Investor Relations:
+46(0)10-172 00 10
investrel@fingerprints.com

Press:
+46(0)10-172 00 20
press@fingerprints.com

This information is information that Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 8:00 am CET on 30 December 2022.

Attachment


All news about FINGERPRINT CARDS AB (PUBL)
02:01aFingerprint Cards Ab (publ) : Increase in number of B shares and votes
GL
12/01Fingerprints to become comprehensive biometric system provider for PC market by adding ..
GL
12/01Fingerprints to become comprehensive biometric system provider for PC market by adding ..
AQ
11/30Fingerprint Cards Ab (publ) : Increase in number of shares and votes
GL
11/30Fingerprint Cards Ab (publ) : Increase in number of shares and votes
AQ
11/25Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) publishes the final outcome of the rights issue
GL
11/25Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) publishes the final outcome of the rights issue
AQ
11/24Infineon Joins Fingerprint Cards to Develop Biometric Payment Smart Card System
MT
11/24Infineon and Fingerprints step into cooperation on the all-in-one solution SECORA&trade..
GL
11/24Infineon and Fingerprints step into cooperation on the all-in-one solution SECORA&trade..
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 877 M 83,9 M 83,9 M
Net income 2022 -108 M -10,3 M -10,3 M
Net cash 2022 110 M 10,5 M 10,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 -7,34x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 102 M 105 M 105 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,13x
EV / Sales 2023 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 228
Free-Float 82,2%
Chart FINGERPRINT CARDS AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FINGERPRINT CARDS AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 2,72 SEK
Average target price 16,00 SEK
Spread / Average Target 489%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ted Hansson CEO, President-Mobile, PC & Access China
Per Sundqvist Chief Financial Officer
Christian Lagerling Chairman
Anders Pontus Jägemalm Chief Technology Officer
Fredrik Ramberg Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FINGERPRINT CARDS AB (PUBL)-86.86%105
IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA-68.51%117
FACEPHI BIOMETRÍA, S.A.-33.84%46
NEXT BIOMETRICS GROUP ASA-42.59%42
ZWIPE AS-81.03%21
PRECISE BIOMETRICS AB (PUBL)-73.12%16