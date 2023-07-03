Following a global search process, Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) today announced the appointment of Adam Philpott as its new President and Chief Executive Officer, effective September 1, 2023.



Previously, Adam held the position of Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) at Trellix, a leading cybersecurity company formed from the merger of McAfee Enterprise and FireEye in October 2021. Adam was elected to the Board of Directors of Fingerprints in May 2023 and will remain as a board member after assuming the role as President & CEO.

Adam is a strong business leader with an extensive track record in leading significant change whilst driving high-performing teams. Prior to joining Trellix as CRO in 2022, he worked for McAfee for over four years, first as leader of the company’s EMEA business and later as CRO, driving impactful change and business performance. Prior to Adam’s tenure at McAfee Enterprise, he spent over 15 years in a variety of leadership positions across Australia and Asia-Pacific & Japan (APJ) at Cisco, finally leading the company’s EMEA Security Sales business.

Christian Lagerling, Chairman of the Board of Fingerprints, commented: “I am very pleased to welcome Adam as our new CEO after an extensive, global search and evaluation process. Adam is a dynamic business leader with an excellent track record of delivering high performance in fast-moving technology sectors. His deep experience in the cybersecurity and identity management fields fits perfectly where we see a big part of Fingerprints’ future as a leading biometric solutions provider. The Board is looking forward to Adam and his team realizing the full potential of Fingerprints, driving long-term value for our stakeholders by tapping into new opportunities and achieving sustainable profitable growth, whilst leveraging our existing, market-leading capabilities.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Ted Hansson for his valuable contributions to Fingerprints as interim CEO, and prior to this as President of Fingerprints’ Mobile, PC & Access China business. Ted has provided strong leadership during a challenging period, and he will continue serving as our interim CEO until Adam assumes his position on September 1 with a view to maintaining a key role in the organization thereafter.”

Adam Philpott said: “I am delighted to assume the role of CEO for Fingerprints as a leading company in the exciting and fast-growing biometrics market. Having had the opportunity to immerse myself in the company's operations as a board member over the past few weeks, I am impressed by the strength of Fingerprints’ existing technology platform and talent. I see extensive opportunities for the company to both capitalize upon its existing sensor business and expand into new, exciting biometric and cyber-security market adjacencies. The internet continues to change dramatically in its impact upon everyday life. Personal identity is a core enabler of the future internet as we continue to see the merging of our physical and digital lives. I am looking forward to working with the Fingerprints team to help realize the myriad opportunities this evolution enables, and to drive commensurate business performance as Fingerprints leads this market transition."



This is the type of information that Fingerprint Cards AB is obligated to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 1:25 pm CEST on July 3, 2023.

