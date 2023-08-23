NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES (INCLUDING ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS), AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, CANADA, HONG KONG, NEW ZEALAND, SINGAPORE OR SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR ANY OTHER MEASURE IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAW. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE SECTION "IMPORTANT INFORMATION" AT THE END OF THE PRESS RELEASE.

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (“Fingerprints” or the “Company”) announces that the prospectus relating to the Company’s rights issue of shares of series A (“A-shares”) and shares of series B (“B-shares”) (the “Rights Issue”), has been approved and registered by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority and is available on the Company’s website, https://www.fingerprints.com/investors/capital-raise-2023/ and will also be available at Carnegie’s website, www.carnegie.se.



Timetable for the Rights Issue

First day of trading in shares excluding the right to receive subscription rights in the Rights Issue 23 August 2023 (today) Publication of prospectus 23 August 2023 (today) Record date for the Rights Issue 24 August 2023 Trading in subscription rights entitling to subscription of new B-shares in the Rights Issue 28 August 2023 – 6 September 2023 Subscription period in the Rights Issue 28 August 2023 – 11 September 2023 Trading with BTA in the Rights Issue (refers only to B-shares) 28 August 2023 – 14 September 2023 Expected publication of the outcome in the Rights Issue 13 September 2023 Subscription period for warrants of series 2022:1 and 2022:2 18 August 2023 – 14 September 2023 Record date in the bond redemption 21 September 2023 Redemption of the Company’s bonds 28 September 2023

Advisers

Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) acts as Sole Global Coordinator and Bookrunner. Gernandt & Danielsson Advokatbyrå KB is legal adviser to the Company.

About Fingerprints

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) – the world’s leading biometrics company, with its roots in Sweden. We believe in a secure and seamless universe, where you are the key to everything. Our solutions are found in hundreds of millions of devices and applications, and are used billions of times every day, providing safe and convenient identification and authentication with a human touch. For more information visit our website, read our blog, and follow us on Twitter. Fingerprints is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (FING B).

For information, please contact:

Ted Hansson, acting CEO



Per Sundqvist, CFO

Investor Relations:

+46(0)10-172 00 10

investrel@fingerprints.com

Press:

+46(0)10-172 00 20

press@fingerprints.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on 23 August 2023 at 09:50 am CEST.

