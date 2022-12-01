Advanced search
    FING B   SE0008374250

FINGERPRINT CARDS AB (PUBL)

(FING B)
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  11:29 2022-11-30 am EST
3.066 SEK   -3.28%
02:01aFingerprints to become comprehensive biometric system provider for PC market by adding MCU to portfolio
GL
02:00aFingerprints to become comprehensive biometric system provider for PC market by adding MCU to portfolio
AQ
11/30Fingerprint Cards Ab (publ) : Increase in number of shares and votes
GL
Fingerprints to become comprehensive biometric system provider for PC market by adding MCU to portfolio

12/01/2022 | 02:01am EST
Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints™) is developing a microcontroller unit (MCU), expanding and augmenting the company’s customer offerings in biometric sensors and associated algorithms and software. This will enable Fingerprints to offer PC makers a complete biometric system, consisting of a fingerprint sensor and an MCU. In parallel, the company is also developing two new fingerprint sensors in different shapes, optimized for PC requirements.

Fingerprints’ MCU development project is endorsed by the company’s key PC customers, as total system ownership by Fingerprints will allow for better overall system performance. Other benefits include cost optimization, reduced margin stacking and increased supply chain control.

Adding a customized MCU to the portfolio will further refine Fingerprints’ biometric Match-on-Chip PC solution, which was added to Microsoft’s approved vendor list (AVL) for Windows Hello Enhanced Sign-in Security earlier this year. Fingerprints’ biometric PC solution is offered in two different versions. In PCs intended for private use, biometric authentication usually occurs in the computer’s CPU, so-called Match-on-Host. In enterprise computers, it is much more common to use so-called Match-on-Chip, which is even more secure since the biometric data is stored on a separate MCU.

Match-on-Chip solutions for business computers have a higher average selling price (ASP) and currently account for about half of our addressable market in the PC area. Fingerprints expects the Match-on-Chip segment to increase its share of the market because of new requirements from Microsoft, expected to come into force during 2023 and entailing that Match-on-Chip will become a prerequisite for suppliers of biometric solutions for Windows Hello Enhanced Sign-in Security.

“Developing our own MCU is a significant step for Fingerprints, as it will create additional customer value. Offering a comprehensive Match-on-Chip biometric system solution allows us to optimize system performance and cost structure. The primary market is the PC segment, but there are other interesting applications in access control and IoT systems. We expect to start customer engagements during the second half of 2023”, says Haiyuan Bu, President Mobile, PC & Access China at Fingerprints.

More information about Fingerprints’ PC solutions.

For further information, please contact:
Haiyuan Bu, President Mobile, PC and Access China

Investor Relations:
+46(0)10-172 00 10, investrel@fingerprints.com

Press:
+46(0)10-172 00 20, press@fingerprints.com

About Fingerprints
Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) – the world’s leading biometrics company, with its roots in Sweden. We believe in a secure and seamless universe, where you are the key to everything. Our solutions are found in hundreds of millions of devices and applications, and are used billions of times every day, providing safe and convenient identification and authentication with a human touch. For more information visit our website, read our blog, and follow us on Twitter. Fingerprints is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (FING B).

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2022 877 M 82,6 M 82,6 M
Net income 2022 -108 M -10,2 M -10,2 M
Net cash 2022 110 M 10,4 M 10,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 -8,29x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 290 M 121 M 121 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,35x
EV / Sales 2023 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 228
Free-Float 84,0%
Chart FINGERPRINT CARDS AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FINGERPRINT CARDS AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 3,07 SEK
Average target price 16,00 SEK
Spread / Average Target 422%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ted Hansson CEO, President-Mobile, PC & Access China
Per Sundqvist Chief Financial Officer
Christian Lagerling Chairman
Anders Pontus Jägemalm Chief Technology Officer
Fredrik Ramberg Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FINGERPRINT CARDS AB (PUBL)-84.67%121
IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA-64.59%125
NEXT BIOMETRICS GROUP ASA-44.23%40
FACEPHI BIOMETRÍA, S.A.-42.24%39
ZWIPE AS-80.17%22
PRECISE BIOMETRICS AB (PUBL)-66.81%20