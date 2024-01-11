Official FINGERPRINT CARDS AB (PUBL) press release

LAS VEGAS (Jan. 11, 2024) CES® 2024 – Building upon their partnership with BenjiLock, Fingerprints integrates biometric solutions for TechLok’s next-gen laptop security devices.

The biometric laptop security lock from TechLok Solutions premiered for the first time at CES 2024 press event “unveiled”. This integration with BenjiLock's innovative fingerprint hybrid technology leverages Fingerprints' BM-Lite, FPC SafeTouch® as a complete biometric fingerprint solution, ready to be used out of the box at delivery. The Fingerprints biometric solution is easy to integrate, minimizing time to market with excellent biometric performance, for increased security and enhanced user convenience.

The LapLok security device is designed to provide an extra layer of security for laptops and tablets, offering users the freedom to work from anywhere, including shared workspaces, airports, coffee shops, and other public areas with peace of mind.

"At Fingerprints, the world leader in biometrics, our BM-Lite FPC SafeTouch® module packs cutting-edge fingerprint security into a compact package. Built for seamless integration, it fast-tracks product development and unlocks new possibilities across diverse markets. Our partnership with BenjiLock is a prime example of how collaboration fuels innovation – and secures the future." says Adam Philpott, CEO of Fingerprints.

"As we embark on our strategic partnership with Fingerprints, the collaboration enables our licensees to quickly prototype and release biometric enabled products to market in a more timely fashion. What better way to unveil one of our first licensees, TechLok Solutions, with Fingerprints at the CES 2024, Consumer Technology Association, as it celebrates its 100-year anniversary." says Robbie Cabral, CEO of BenjiLock.

Additionally, TechLock Solutions will co-brand BenjiLock Travel Sentry TSA Accepted Biometric locks as a stand-alone accessory addressing the travel market, using Fingerprints biometric sensors, as showcased at CES Unveiled 2024.

About Fingerprints

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) – the world’s leading biometrics company, with its roots in Sweden. We believe in a secure and seamless universe, where you are the key to everything. Our solutions are found in hundreds of millions of devices and applications, and are used billions of times every day, providing safe and convenient identification and authentication with a human touch. For more information visit our website, read our blog, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter. Fingerprints is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (FING B).

About BenjiLock

Based in Los Angeles, California, and founded in 2014 by inventor and entrepreneur Robbie Cabral, BenjiLock has redefined the personal security experience by inventing the world's first patented, fingerprint hybrid technology with the user in mind. Featured on ABC's Shark Tank, Robbie secured investment from Kevin O'Leary, propelling BenjiLock into a global brand. Now, beyond its initial retail success, as a global driver of biometric security, BenjiLock is expanding its reach through global licensing, integrating its award-winning technology to enable new product innovation in multiple product categories worldwide. A five-time CES Innovation Award honoree, BenjiLock has garnered over 40 prestigious awards, including the Travel Sentry “Favorite Padlock Design” Silver Award and, most recently, the “Entrepreneurial Spirit” Award by the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. This recognition further solidifies BenjiLock's position as one of “America's Top Small Businesses,” as awarded by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

For more information, visit BenjiLock.com and follow BenjiLock on Instagram , X , YouTube , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

