Finlay Minerals : 2021 Finlay Audited Financial Statements December 31, 2021

FINLAY MINERALS LTD.

Financial Statements

December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

FINLAY MINERALS LTD. Statements of Financial Position

AS AT DECEMBER 31

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

2021 2020 ASSETS $ $ Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents 1,892,589 226,086 GST receivable 35,251 18,140 Investment in NorthWest Copper Corp. (Note 4) - 66,553 Prepaid expenses 88,226 14,584 2,016,066 325,363 Reclamation deposits 91,500 91,500 Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 5) 9,911,108 8,822,787 12,018,674 9,239,650 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts payables and accrued liabilities 47,235 11,186 Due to related parties (Note 7) 55,397 4,489 Flow-through liability (Note 12) 87,724 - 190,356 15,675 Non-Current Liabilities Deferred income taxes (Note 11) 1,729,461 1,639,930 1,919,817 1,655,605 Shareholders' Equity Share capital (Note 8) 12,063,606 9,370,241 Contributed surplus 2,281,282 1,436,196 Investment revaluation reserve - 34,871 Deficit (4,246,031) (3,257,263) 10,098,857 7,584,045 12,018,674 9,239,650 Nature and continuance of operations (Note 1)

Approved by the Board of Directors and authorized for issue on April 29, 2022

"Robert F Brown"

, Director

"Richard T Dauphinee"

, Director

FINLAY MINERALS LTD.

Statements of Comprehensive Loss

FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31

Expressed in Canadian dollars

Operating Costs and Expenses

2021 $

2020 $

Advertising and promotion 93,699 23,900 Bank charges and interest 1,460 413 Insurance 17,016 11,098 Legal and accounting 155,993 27,423 Office and administration 10,427 2,940 Rent (Note 6) 13,800 20,127 Salaries and benefits (Note 6) 37,317 8,230 Stock-option compensation (Note 8) 805,100 - Telephone 244 835 Travel and accommodation - 179 Trust and filing fees 41,775 12,788 1,176,831 107,933 Loss before other items (1,176,831) (107,933) Flow-through recovery (Note 12) 226,494 187,500 Interest Income 2,992 6,016 Foreign exchange loss (626) - Income (Loss) before income taxes (947,971) 85,583 Deferred income tax expense (Note 11) (89,531) (133,127) Net loss for the year (1,037,502) (47,544) Other comprehensive income items that may not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Net change in fair value of investment in NorthWest Copper Corp. (16,287) 35,733 Realized gain on sale of shares in NorthWest Copper Corp. (Note 4) 30,150 974 13,863 36,707 Net loss and comprehensive loss for the year (1,023,639) (10,837) Weighted average number of common shares 107,665,555 93,274,991 Basic and diluted loss per share 0.01 0.00

FINLAY MINERALS LTD. Statement of Cash Flows

FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31

2021 2020 $ $ CASH PROVIDED BY (USED FOR): Operating Activities Net loss for the year (1,037,502) (47,544) Add (deduct) non-cash items Flow-through recovery (226,494) (187,500) Deferred income tax expense 89,531 133,127 Stock-option compensation 805,100 - (369,365) (101,917) Changes in non-cash working capital GST receivable (17,111) (16,097) Prepaid expenses (73,642) (3,693) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 14,635 (8,035) Due to related parties (1,373) (2,067) (446,856) (131,809) Investing Activities Mineral property costs (1,014,626) (694,401) Proceeds from sale of shares in NorthWest Copper Corp. 80,416 8,668 (934,210) (685,733) Financing Activities Proceeds from shares issued 2,971,817 - Proceeds from stock-options exercised 107,500 - Proceeds from warrants exercised 159,167 - Share issue costs (190,915) (15,407) 3,047,569 (15,407) INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH POSITION 1,666,503 (832,949) Cash position, beginning of the year 226,086 1,059,035 CASH POSITION, END OF YEAR 1,892,589 226,086 Cash position includes: Cash 578,140 74,664 Short-term deposits 13,027 12,921 Term deposit and high interest savings account 1,301,422 138,501 1,892,589 226,086 See Note 13 for supplementary cash flow information

FINLAY MINERALS LTD. Statements of Changes in Equity

FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31

See accompanying notes to the financial statements All values expressed in Canadian dollars

Share Contributed Shares Capital Surplus $ $ December 31, 2019 93,274,991 9,370,241 1,436,196 (1,836) Other comprehensive income for the year - - - 36,707 Net loss for the year - - - - December 31, 2020 93,274,991 9,370,241 1,436,196 34,871 Shares issued 29,200,131 2,678,479 - - Stock-options exercised 1,850,000 218,114 (110,614) - Warrants exercised 1,591,666 159,167 - - Share issue costs - (362,395) 150,600 - Stock-option compensation - 805,100 - Other comprehensive income for the year - - - 13,863 Reclassification of reserve on sale of investment - - - (48,734) Net loss for the year - - - - December 31, 2021 125,916,788 12,063,606 2,281,282 - Number of

Investment Total Revaluaton Deficit Equity Reserve $ $ $ (3,209,719) 7,594,882 - 36,707 (47,544) (47,544) (3,257,263) 7,584,045 - 2,678,479 - 107,500 - 159,167 - (211,795) - 805,100 - 13,863 48,734 - (1,037,502) (1,037,502) (4,246,031) 10,098,857

