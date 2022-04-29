Log in
    FYL   CA3178891030

FINLAY MINERALS LTD.

(FYL)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  04/29 03:59:57 pm EDT
0.1300 CAD   +36.84%
04/29FINLAY MINERALS : 2021 YE Management Discussion & Analysis
PU
04/29FINLAY MINERALS : 2021 Finlay Audited Financial Statements December 31, 2021
PU
04/29FINLAY MINERALS : 2021 Audited Financial Statements
PU
Finlay Minerals : 2021 Finlay Audited Financial Statements December 31, 2021

04/29/2022 | 11:16pm EDT
FINLAY MINERALS LTD.

Financial Statements

December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

FINLAY MINERALS LTD. Statements of Financial Position

AS AT DECEMBER 31

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

See accompanying notes to the financial statements

2021

2020

ASSETS

$

$

Current Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

1,892,589

226,086

GST receivable

35,251

18,140

Investment in NorthWest Copper Corp. (Note 4)

-

66,553

Prepaid expenses

88,226

14,584

2,016,066

325,363

Reclamation deposits

91,500

91,500

Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 5)

9,911,108

8,822,787

12,018,674

9,239,650

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current Liabilities

Accounts payables and accrued liabilities

47,235

11,186

Due to related parties (Note 7)

55,397

4,489

Flow-through liability (Note 12)

87,724

-

190,356

15,675

Non-Current Liabilities

Deferred income taxes (Note 11)

1,729,461

1,639,930

1,919,817

1,655,605

Shareholders' Equity

Share capital (Note 8)

12,063,606

9,370,241

Contributed surplus

2,281,282

1,436,196

Investment revaluation reserve

-

34,871

Deficit

(4,246,031)

(3,257,263)

10,098,857

7,584,045

12,018,674

9,239,650

Nature and continuance of operations (Note 1)

Approved by the Board of Directors and authorized for issue on April 29, 2022

"Robert F Brown"

, Director

"Richard T Dauphinee"

, Director

FINLAY MINERALS LTD.

Statements of Comprehensive Loss

FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31

Expressed in Canadian dollars

See accompanying notes to the financial statements

Operating Costs and Expenses

2021 $

2020 $

Advertising and promotion

93,699

23,900

Bank charges and interest

1,460

413

Insurance

17,016

11,098

Legal and accounting

155,993

27,423

Office and administration

10,427

2,940

Rent (Note 6)

13,800

20,127

Salaries and benefits (Note 6)

37,317

8,230

Stock-option compensation (Note 8)

805,100

-

Telephone

244

835

Travel and accommodation

-

179

Trust and filing fees

41,775

12,788

1,176,831

107,933

Loss before other items

(1,176,831)

(107,933)

Flow-through recovery (Note 12)

226,494

187,500

Interest Income

2,992

6,016

Foreign exchange loss

(626)

-

Income (Loss) before income taxes

(947,971)

85,583

Deferred income tax expense (Note 11)

(89,531)

(133,127)

Net loss for the year

(1,037,502)

(47,544)

Other comprehensive income items that may

not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:

Net change in fair value of investment in

NorthWest Copper Corp.

(16,287)

35,733

Realized gain on sale of shares in

NorthWest Copper Corp. (Note 4)

30,150

974

13,863

36,707

Net loss and comprehensive loss for the year

(1,023,639)

(10,837)

Weighted average number of common shares

107,665,555

93,274,991

Basic and diluted loss per share

0.01

0.00

FINLAY MINERALS LTD. Statement of Cash Flows

FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31

See accompanying notes to the financial statements Expressed in Canadian dollars

2021

2020

$

$

CASH PROVIDED BY (USED FOR):

Operating Activities

Net loss for the year

(1,037,502)

(47,544)

Add (deduct) non-cash items

Flow-through recovery

(226,494)

(187,500)

Deferred income tax expense

89,531

133,127

Stock-option compensation

805,100

-

(369,365)

(101,917)

Changes in non-cash working capital

GST receivable

(17,111)

(16,097)

Prepaid expenses

(73,642)

(3,693)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

14,635

(8,035)

Due to related parties

(1,373)

(2,067)

(446,856)

(131,809)

Investing Activities

Mineral property costs

(1,014,626)

(694,401)

Proceeds from sale of shares in NorthWest Copper Corp.

80,416

8,668

(934,210)

(685,733)

Financing Activities

Proceeds from shares issued

2,971,817

-

Proceeds from stock-options exercised

107,500

-

Proceeds from warrants exercised

159,167

-

Share issue costs

(190,915)

(15,407)

3,047,569

(15,407)

INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH POSITION

1,666,503

(832,949)

Cash position, beginning of the year

226,086

1,059,035

CASH POSITION, END OF YEAR

1,892,589

226,086

Cash position includes:

Cash

578,140

74,664

Short-term deposits

13,027

12,921

Term deposit and high interest savings account

1,301,422

138,501

1,892,589

226,086

See Note 13 for supplementary cash flow information

FINLAY MINERALS LTD. Statements of Changes in Equity

FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31

See accompanying notes to the financial statements All values expressed in Canadian dollars

Share

Contributed

Shares

Capital

Surplus

$

$

December 31, 2019

93,274,991

9,370,241

1,436,196

(1,836)

Other comprehensive

income for the year

-

-

-

36,707

Net loss for the year

-

-

-

-

December 31, 2020

93,274,991

9,370,241

1,436,196

34,871

Shares issued

29,200,131

2,678,479

-

-

Stock-options exercised

1,850,000

218,114

(110,614)

-

Warrants exercised

1,591,666

159,167

-

-

Share issue costs

-

(362,395)

150,600

-

Stock-option compensation

-

805,100

-

Other comprehensive

income for the year

-

-

-

13,863

Reclassification of reserve on

sale of investment

-

-

-

(48,734)

Net loss for the year

-

-

-

-

December 31, 2021

125,916,788

12,063,606

2,281,282

-

Number of

Investment

Total

Revaluaton

Deficit

Equity

Reserve

$

$

$

(3,209,719)

7,594,882

-

36,707

(47,544)

(47,544)

(3,257,263)

7,584,045

-

2,678,479

-

107,500

-

159,167

-

(211,795)

-

805,100

-

13,863

48,734

-

(1,037,502)

(1,037,502)

(4,246,031)

10,098,857

7

Disclaimer

Finlay Minerals Ltd. published this content on 30 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2022 03:14:50 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
