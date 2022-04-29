Finlay Minerals : 2021 Finlay Audited Financial Statements December 31, 2021
FINLAY MINERALS LTD.
Financial Statements
December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
FINLAY MINERALS LTD. Statements of Financial Position
AS AT DECEMBER 31
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
See accompanying notes to the financial statements
2021
2020
ASSETS
$
$
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
1,892,589
226,086
GST receivable
35,251
18,140
Investment in NorthWest Copper Corp. (Note 4)
-
66,553
Prepaid expenses
88,226
14,584
2,016,066
325,363
Reclamation deposits
91,500
91,500
Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 5)
9,911,108
8,822,787
12,018,674
9,239,650
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current Liabilities
Accounts payables and accrued liabilities
47,235
11,186
Due to related parties (Note 7)
55,397
4,489
Flow-through liability (Note 12)
87,724
-
190,356
15,675
Non-Current Liabilities
Deferred income taxes (Note 11)
1,729,461
1,639,930
1,919,817
1,655,605
Shareholders' Equity
Share capital (Note 8)
12,063,606
9,370,241
Contributed surplus
2,281,282
1,436,196
Investment revaluation reserve
-
34,871
Deficit
(4,246,031)
(3,257,263)
10,098,857
7,584,045
12,018,674
9,239,650
Nature and continuance of operations (Note 1)
Approved by the Board of Directors and authorized for issue on April 29, 2022
"Robert F Brown"
, Director
"Richard T Dauphinee"
, Director
FINLAY MINERALS LTD.
Statements of Comprehensive Loss
FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31
Expressed in Canadian dollars
See accompanying notes to the financial statements
Operating Costs and Expenses
2021 $
2020 $
Advertising and promotion
93,699
23,900
Bank charges and interest
1,460
413
Insurance
17,016
11,098
Legal and accounting
155,993
27,423
Office and administration
10,427
2,940
Rent (Note 6)
13,800
20,127
Salaries and benefits (Note 6)
37,317
8,230
Stock-option compensation (Note 8)
805,100
-
Telephone
244
835
Travel and accommodation
-
179
Trust and filing fees
41,775
12,788
1,176,831
107,933
Loss before other items
(1,176,831)
(107,933)
Flow-through recovery (Note 12)
226,494
187,500
Interest Income
2,992
6,016
Foreign exchange loss
(626)
-
Income (Loss) before income taxes
(947,971)
85,583
Deferred income tax expense (Note 11)
(89,531)
(133,127)
Net loss for the year
(1,037,502)
(47,544)
Other comprehensive income items that may
not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:
Net change in fair value of investment in
NorthWest Copper Corp.
(16,287)
35,733
Realized gain on sale of shares in
NorthWest Copper Corp. (Note 4)
30,150
974
13,863
36,707
Net loss and comprehensive loss for the year
(1,023,639)
(10,837)
Weighted average number of common shares
107,665,555
93,274,991
Basic and diluted loss per share
0.01
0.00
FINLAY MINERALS LTD. Statement of Cash Flows
FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31
See accompanying notes to the financial statements Expressed in Canadian dollars
2021
2020
$
$
CASH PROVIDED BY (USED FOR):
Operating Activities
Net loss for the year
(1,037,502)
(47,544)
Add (deduct) non-cash items
Flow-through recovery
(226,494)
(187,500)
Deferred income tax expense
89,531
133,127
Stock-option compensation
805,100
-
(369,365)
(101,917)
Changes in non-cash working capital
GST receivable
(17,111)
(16,097)
Prepaid expenses
(73,642)
(3,693)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
14,635
(8,035)
Due to related parties
(1,373)
(2,067)
(446,856)
(131,809)
Investing Activities
Mineral property costs
(1,014,626)
(694,401)
Proceeds from sale of shares in NorthWest Copper Corp.
80,416
8,668
(934,210)
(685,733)
Financing Activities
Proceeds from shares issued
2,971,817
-
Proceeds from stock-options exercised
107,500
-
Proceeds from warrants exercised
159,167
-
Share issue costs
(190,915)
(15,407)
3,047,569
(15,407)
INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH POSITION
1,666,503
(832,949)
Cash position, beginning of the year
226,086
1,059,035
CASH POSITION, END OF YEAR
1,892,589
226,086
Cash position includes:
Cash
578,140
74,664
Short-term deposits
13,027
12,921
Term deposit and high interest savings account
1,301,422
138,501
1,892,589
226,086
See Note 13 for supplementary cash flow information
FINLAY MINERALS LTD. Statements of Changes in Equity
FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31
See accompanying notes to the financial statements All values expressed in Canadian dollars
Share
Contributed
Shares
Capital
Surplus
$
$
December 31, 2019
93,274,991
9,370,241
1,436,196
(1,836)
Other comprehensive
income for the year
-
-
-
36,707
Net loss for the year
-
-
-
-
December 31, 2020
93,274,991
9,370,241
1,436,196
34,871
Shares issued
29,200,131
2,678,479
-
-
Stock-options exercised
1,850,000
218,114
(110,614)
-
Warrants exercised
1,591,666
159,167
-
-
Share issue costs
-
(362,395)
150,600
-
Stock-option compensation
-
805,100
-
Other comprehensive
income for the year
-
-
-
13,863
Reclassification of reserve on
sale of investment
-
-
-
(48,734)
Net loss for the year
-
-
-
-
December 31, 2021
125,916,788
12,063,606
2,281,282
-
Number of
Investment
Total
Revaluaton
Deficit
Equity
Reserve
$
$
$
(3,209,719)
7,594,882
-
36,707
(47,544)
(47,544)
(3,257,263)
7,584,045
-
2,678,479
-
107,500
-
159,167
-
(211,795)
-
805,100
-
13,863
48,734
-
(1,037,502)
(1,037,502)
(4,246,031)
10,098,857
7
