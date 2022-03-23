Finlay Minerals : 2021 Finlay Q1 Financial Statements
FINLAY MINERALS LTD.
Condensed Interim Financial Statements
First Quarter ended March 31, 2021
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
(Unaudited)
NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
These interim financial statements of the Company for the period ending March 31, 2021
have been prepared by management and have not been subject to review by the
Company's auditors.
FINLAY MINERALS LTD.
Condensed Interim Balance Sheet
AS AT MARCH 31, 2021 AND DECEMBER 31, 2020
See accompanying notes to the condensed interim financial statements
All values expressed in Canadian dollars
March 31
December 31
2021
2020
ASSETS
$
$
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
193,658
226,086
GST receivable
3,198
18,140
Investment in NorthWest Copper Corp.
47,656
66,553
Prepaid expenses
9,773
14,584
254,285
325,363
Reclamation deposits
91,500
91,500
Exploration and evaluation assets
(Note 5)
8,862,977
8,822,787
9,208,762
9,239,650
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
13,338
11,186
Due to Related Parties
(Note 7)
4,345
4,489
17,683
15,675
Non-Current Liabilities
Deferred income taxes
1,633,114
1,639,930
1,650,797
1,655,605
Shareholders' Equity
Share capital
(Note 8)
9,370,241
9,370,241
Contributed surplus
1,436,196
1,436,196
Investment revaluation reserve
40,537
34,871
Deficit
(3,289,009)
(3,257,263)
7,557,965
7,584,046
9,208,762
9,239,651
Approved by the Board of Directors and authorized for issue on May 30, 2021.
"Robert F Brown"
, Director
"Richard T Dauphinee"
, Director
FINLAY MINERALS LTD.
Condensed Interim Statement of Comprehensive Loss
FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2021
See accompanying notes to the condensed interim financial statements
All values expressed in Canadian dollars
Three Months
Three Months
Ended
Ended
March 31, 2021
March 31, 2020
$
$
Operating Costs and Expenses (Recovery)
Advertising and promotion
13,010
258
Bank charges and interest
66
68
Insurance
4,001
2,986
Legal and accounting
1,625
-
Office and administration
1,725
222
Rent
3,450
6,129
Salaries and benefits
3,785
2,019
Telephone
(15)
327
Trust and filing fees
7,177
6,211
34,824
18,220
Loss before other items
(34,824)
(18,220)
Flow-through recovery
(Note 11)
-
26,245
Part XII.6 tax
(3,958)
-
Interest Income
220
687
Income (Loss) before income tax
(38,562)
8,712
Deferred income tax (expense) recovery
6,816
(13,084)
Net loss for the period
(31,746)
(4,372)
Other comprehensive income items that may
not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:
Net change in fair value of investment in
NorthWest Copper Corp.
603
(4,054)
Realized gain on sale of shares in NorthWest
Copper Corp.
5,063
-
Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period
(26,079)
(8,426)
Weighted average number of common shares
93,274,991
93,274,991
Basic and diluted loss per share
0.00
0.00
FINLAY MINERALS LTD.
Condensed Interim Statement of Cash Flow
FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2021
See accompanying notes to the interim financial statements
All values expressed in Canadian dollars
Three Months
Three Months
Ended
Ended
March 31, 2021
March 31, 2020
$
$
CASH PROVIDED BY (USED FOR):
Operating Activities
Net loss for the period
(31,746)
(4,372)
Add (deduct) non-cash items
Flow-through recovery
-
(26,245)
Deferred income tax recovery
(6,816)
13,084
(38,562)
(17,533)
Changes in non-cash working capital
GST receivable
14,943
(3,358)
Prepaid expenses
4,811
2,985
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(297)
(25,000)
Due to related parties
(144)
4,539
(19,249)
(38,367)
Investing Activities
Mineral property costs
(37,741)
(85,799)
Proceeds from sale of shares in NorthWest Copper Corp.
24,562
-
(13,179)
(85,799)
DECREASE IN CASH POSITION
(32,428)
(124,166)
Cash position, beginning of the period
226,086
1,059,035
CASH POSITION, END OF PERIOD
193,658
934,869
Cash position includes cash and short term investments.
Cash
42,153
(28,299)
Short-term deposits
12,921
262,800
High interest savings account
138,584
700,368
193,658
934,869
Disclaimer
Finlay Minerals Ltd. published this content on 23 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
© Publicnow 2022
