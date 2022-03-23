Log in
    FYL   CA3178891030

FINLAY MINERALS LTD.

(FYL)
Cours en différé.  Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03/21 03:40:55 pm EDT
0.09 CAD   +5.88%
12:24aFINLAY MINERALS : 2021 Finlay Q1 MD & A
PU
12:24aFINLAY MINERALS : 2021 Finlay Q2 MD & A
PU
12:24aFINLAY MINERALS : 2021 Finlay Q3 MD & A
PU
Finlay Minerals : 2021 Finlay Q1 Financial Statements

03/23/2022
FINLAY MINERALS LTD.

Condensed Interim Financial Statements

First Quarter ended March 31, 2021

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

(Unaudited)

1

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

These interim financial statements of the Company for the period ending March 31, 2021

have been prepared by management and have not been subject to review by the

Company's auditors.

2

FINLAY MINERALS LTD.

Condensed Interim Balance Sheet

AS AT MARCH 31, 2021 AND DECEMBER 31, 2020

See accompanying notes to the condensed interim financial statements

All values expressed in Canadian dollars

March 31

December 31

2021

2020

ASSETS

$

$

Current Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

193,658

226,086

GST receivable

3,198

18,140

Investment in NorthWest Copper Corp.

47,656

66,553

Prepaid expenses

9,773

14,584

254,285

325,363

Reclamation deposits

91,500

91,500

Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 5)

8,862,977

8,822,787

9,208,762

9,239,650

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current Liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

13,338

11,186

Due to Related Parties (Note 7)

4,345

4,489

17,683

15,675

Non-Current Liabilities

Deferred income taxes

1,633,114

1,639,930

1,650,797

1,655,605

Shareholders' Equity

Share capital (Note 8)

9,370,241

9,370,241

Contributed surplus

1,436,196

1,436,196

Investment revaluation reserve

40,537

34,871

Deficit

(3,289,009)

(3,257,263)

7,557,965

7,584,046

9,208,762

9,239,651

Approved by the Board of Directors and authorized for issue on May 30, 2021.

"Robert F Brown"

, Director

"Richard T Dauphinee"

, Director

3

UNAUDITED

FINLAY MINERALS LTD.

Condensed Interim Statement of Comprehensive Loss

FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2021

See accompanying notes to the condensed interim financial statements

All values expressed in Canadian dollars

Three Months

Three Months

Ended

Ended

March 31, 2021

March 31, 2020

$

$

Operating Costs and Expenses (Recovery)

Advertising and promotion

13,010

258

Bank charges and interest

66

68

Insurance

4,001

2,986

Legal and accounting

1,625

-

Office and administration

1,725

222

Rent

3,450

6,129

Salaries and benefits

3,785

2,019

Telephone

(15)

327

Trust and filing fees

7,177

6,211

34,824

18,220

Loss before other items

(34,824)

(18,220)

Flow-through recovery (Note 11)

-

26,245

Part XII.6 tax

(3,958)

-

Interest Income

220

687

Income (Loss) before income tax

(38,562)

8,712

Deferred income tax (expense) recovery

6,816

(13,084)

Net loss for the period

(31,746)

(4,372)

Other comprehensive income items that may

not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:

Net change in fair value of investment in

NorthWest Copper Corp.

603

(4,054)

Realized gain on sale of shares in NorthWest

Copper Corp.

5,063

-

Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period

(26,079)

(8,426)

Weighted average number of common shares

93,274,991

93,274,991

Basic and diluted loss per share

0.00

0.00

4

UNAUDITED

FINLAY MINERALS LTD.

Condensed Interim Statement of Cash Flow

FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2021

See accompanying notes to the interim financial statements

All values expressed in Canadian dollars

Three Months

Three Months

Ended

Ended

March 31, 2021

March 31, 2020

$

$

CASH PROVIDED BY (USED FOR):

Operating Activities

Net loss for the period

(31,746)

(4,372)

Add (deduct) non-cash items

Flow-through recovery

-

(26,245)

Deferred income tax recovery

(6,816)

13,084

(38,562)

(17,533)

Changes in non-cash working capital

GST receivable

14,943

(3,358)

Prepaid expenses

4,811

2,985

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(297)

(25,000)

Due to related parties

(144)

4,539

(19,249)

(38,367)

Investing Activities

Mineral property costs

(37,741)

(85,799)

Proceeds from sale of shares in NorthWest Copper Corp.

24,562

-

(13,179)

(85,799)

DECREASE IN CASH POSITION

(32,428)

(124,166)

Cash position, beginning of the period

226,086

1,059,035

CASH POSITION, END OF PERIOD

193,658

934,869

Cash position includes cash and short term investments.

Cash

42,153

(28,299)

Short-term deposits

12,921

262,800

High interest savings account

138,584

700,368

193,658

934,869

5

UNAUDITED

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Finlay Minerals Ltd. published this content on 23 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2022 04:23:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
