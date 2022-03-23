Finlay Minerals : 2021 Finlay Q1 MD & A 03/23/2022 | 12:24am EDT Send by mail :

FINLAY MINERALS LTD. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR THE THREE MONTH PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2021 Introduction This management's discussion and analysis is intended to supplement the unaudited interim financial statements and the financial condition and operating results of Finlay Minerals Ltd. (the Company or "FYL") for the three months ended March 31, 2021. The discussion should be read in conjunction with the unaudited interim financial statements of the Company and the notes thereto for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and the year ended December 31, 2020. The unaudited interim financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and include the operating results of the Company. Unless expressly stated otherwise, all financial information is presented in Canadian dollars. This information is current to May 30, 2021. Operations The Company is focused on the exploration for gold-rich copper porphyry, epithermal gold, and mesothermal silver- copper targets in northern British Columbia, Canada. Details of the Company's properties in the Toodoggone: (ATTY and PIL-Gold) and the Silver Hope Property in Houston, BC can be found in news releases and on the Company's website at www.finlayminerals.com. On February 18, 2021, the Company announced its 2020 exploration and drill results on its Silver Hope Property. The management team is lead by John Barakso, M.Sc., Geochemistry, who has over 50 years of exploration experience and success in northern British Columbia. Mr. Barakso, as a member of the Kemess & Equity Silver deposits discovery teams in the 1960's with Kennco Explorations (Western) Ltd., has focused his attention in the Toodoggone over the last 20 years, accumulating key properties now within Finlay Minerals Ltd. Additional members of the management team are Robert F. Brown, P.Eng. President & CEO who has over 30 years in the mineral exploration field and Ilona Barakso Lindsay, Vice President, Corporate Relations. Silver Hope Property: The Silver Hope is contiguous with the southern boundary of the past-producing Equity Silver Mines Property (33,800,000 tonnes @ 0.4% copper, 64.7g/t silver, and 0.46g/t gold from open pit and underground mining)* and covers prospective stratigraphy for discovery of stratabound copper-silver-gold and porphyry copper-molybdenum mineralization. (* Reference: http://minfile.gov.bc.ca/Summary.aspx?minfilno=093L++001) In the first quarter of 2020, the Company announced its drill and exploration results from its 2020 field program on the Silver Hope. Certain portions of the following information pertaining to the Company's 2020 exploration program for the Silver Hope Property is derived from and based on the Company's news release dated February 18, 2021, entitled "Finlay Minerals intersects 10m of 65g/t Silver and 2.33% Copper at its Silver Hope Property". For more information, please see the news release, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Drill Assay Highlights were: 10.00 metres (m) core length grading 65g/t silver (Ag) and 2.33% copper (Cu) in the Upper Zone of drill hole SH20-06, and

SH20-06, and 25.0m grading 11g/t Ag and 0.50% Cu in the Lower Zone of drill hole SH20-06. Page 1 of 13 2020 Drill Results Table Hole ID Section From To Interval Au Ag Cu Pb Zn ZONE (m) (m) (m)* g/t g/t % % % SH20-01 6004800N 80.84 87.59 6.75 0.03 8.87 0.42 0.00 0.03 Upper SH20-02 6004800N 36.50 42.35 6.75 0.05 18.34 0.87 0.00 0.07 Upper SH20-02 6004800N 69.26 97.28 28.02 0.17 27.57 0.29 0.04 0.26 Lower includes 6004800N 96.00 97.28 1.28 2.08 363.00 0.25 0.03 0.03 Lower SH20-03 6004750N 55.75 59.00 3.25 0.04 19.36 0.77 0.01 0.01 Upper SH20-03 6004750N 92.70 125.84 33.14 0.06 12.30 0.47 0.03 0.07 Lower SH20-04 6004750N 72.20 78.20 6.00 0.23 57.32 0.79 0.18 0.70 Upper includes 6004750N 76.41 77.30 0.89 0.99 229.00 1.46 0.94 3.87 Upper SH20-04 6004750N 93.69 110.21 16.52 0.07 14.27 0.39 0.02 0.07 Lower SH20-05 6004850N 24.51 48.00 23.49 0.06 20.98 0.82 0.01 0.02 Upper includes 6004850N 33.28 36.00 2.72 0.15 74.30 3.14 0.02 0.01 Upper SH20-05 6004850N 105.00 126.22 21.22 0.13 12.89 0.41 0.03 0.11 Lower SH20-06 6004850N 27.00 37.00 10.00 0.11 65.04 2.33 0.04 0.01 Upper includes 6004850N 34.50 37.00 2.50 0.20 109.40 3.87 0.10 0.02 Upper SH20-06 6004850N 103.00 128.00 25.00 0.22 10.71 0.50 0.02 0.29 Lower includes 6004850N 127.00 128.00 1.00 4.68 113.00 1.78 0.45 7.04 Lower * Intervals are core lengths. True widths are estimated to be 70-90% of true widths. The Company also confirmed that a property-wide, high resolution airborne magnetic survey, that had been completed earlier in the year, identified eight (8) target areas - many being new, unexplored targets. A large, key target area, referred to as the new Equity East Zone, was the focus of the 434-sample soil sampling survey. Analytical results from the 2020 soil sample survey revealed anomalous Ag and Cu at the perimeters of the Equity East and Allin Creek Zone grids - coincident with airborne magnetic and ZTEM anomalies. In 2021, the Company expects to conduct and expand the geochemical and geological surveys in the Equity East Zone to locate the source of the multi-element soil anomalies discovered during the 2020 field work program. The Company also plans to conduct an induced polarization (IP) survey to test the ZTEM resistivity anomalies, and possibly conduct drilling to test significant IP chargeability anomalies for mineralization. Previous Quarters relating to the Silver Hope Property In June 2019, soil, silt, rock and glacial till sampling was conducted on four separate property areas. In the "West Grid" soil and rock sampling along with prospecting was conducted to follow-up on anomalous gold-in-soil. Results indicated that the scattered geochemical anomalies and anomalous float were likely glacially transported from the northeast. Further east, "Anomaly B", a 2018 coincident multi-element soil and IP anomaly, was tested by close spaced soil lines and rock sampling. Positive geochemistry suggests the presence of polymetallic mineralization similar to that identified in drill hole SH11-12 (Superstition Zone). In a third area, "6044", soil, till and rock samples were collected "up-ice" of a multi-element anomalous glacial till sample from a 2010, BC Geological Survey (BCGS). Anomalous multi-element geochemical results suggest a possible easterly mineralized source. Most of the Company's 2019 work focused around Allin Creek in the eastern part of the property. BCGS till sampling in this area yielded among the highest multi-element values of a regional till survey and was also the site of mineralized float discovered in 1992. Till and soil samples were collected from three N-S lines and along a new logging road. Anomalous tills on the two west grid lines and sharp till anomaly cut-off to the east suggests an east to north- easterly source. Targets warranting further work include Anomaly B, 6044 and Allin Creek. In the second quarter of 2019, the Company announced through a news release (Reference: NR02-19dated April 23, 2019, entitled "Finlay Identifies Multiple Geophysical Anomalies on its Silver Hope Property), the results of the 14.4 line- Page 2 of 13 kilometre geophysical survey (deep Volterra 3D Induced Polarization (IP)/ resistivity and associated magnetotelluric (MT) survey) conducted in late 2018. Survey highlights were: The survey revealed deep chargeability targets starting at 400 metre (m) depths and extending to +600m below the MAIN/DEEP HORIZON stock-work and vein mineralization, immediately SSW of the former Equity Silver Mine's Southern Tail and Main Zones;

stock-work and vein mineralization, immediately SSW of the former Equity Silver Mine's Southern Tail and Main Zones; The increased detail of the IP survey shows that the IP / resistivity features mimic the volcanic host rock strata orientations - an insight that will help with geological modelling and drill testing;

Prominent chargeability and resistivity anomalies were identified from near the Equity Silver Mine property boundary at the north of the property south through the West Horizon, Hope, Superstition and Gaul Zones and specifically coinciding with the West Horizon and the Hope Zone (Cu-Ag-Au mineralization);

(Cu-Ag-Au mineralization); With increasing depth and especially by 400m, the anomaly trends south-southeast extending to just east of the Superstition Zone and is over one kilometre long and 300m to 400m wide with a very strong chargeability core in the West Horizon-Hope Zones; and

south-southeast extending to just east of the Superstition Zone and is over one kilometre long and 300m to 400m wide with a very strong chargeability core in the West Horizon-Hope Zones; and Only two Finlay drill holes ever penetrated to this depth and both encountered mineralization. This IP anomaly is also very evident along chargeability sections where it is clearly not drill tested. The Silver Hope Property can be road accessed year-round for drilling programs. On February 26, 2015, the Company announced through a news release (Reference: NR01-15dated February 25, 2015, entitled "Finlay Minerals Ltd. Continues to Expand The Copper-Silver-GoldMineralization at the Silver Hope with a 10.25 Metre Intercept of 4.32% Copper Equivalent"), the results of a three-hole drilling program (1,200m) conducted in late 2014. The drill program highlights and significant intersections are outlined below: SH14-02 intersected 61.25m of 0.05g/t Au, 55.29g/t Ag, 0.29% Cu with a CuEQ of 0.90% including 10.25m of 0.19g/t Au, 318.77g/t Ag, 0.88% Cu with a CuEQ of 4.32%

intersected 61.25m of 0.05g/t Au, 55.29g/t Ag, 0.29% Cu with a CuEQ of 0.90% SH14-03 intersected 7.40m of 0.17g/t Au, 25.89g/t Ag, 0.29% Cu with a CuEQ of 0.69% intersected 90.70m of 0.04g/t Au, 8.79g/t Ag, 0.15% Cu with a CuEQ of 0.28% including 8.25m of 0.03g/t Au, 17.30g/t Ag, 0.40% Cu with a CuEQ of 0.60% For reference to the Drill Hole Location Map of the Silver Hope Property, please go to the Company's Silver Hope Property page at www.finlayminerals.com Significant Intersections - Silver Hope 2014 From To Length Au Ag Cu Copper DDH Equivalent (m) (m) (m) g/t g/t % % SH14-02 38.00 99.25 61.25 0.050 55.29 0.29 0.90 Includes 62.60 82.00 19.40 0.048 10.26 0.34 0.49 Includes 89.00 99.25 10.25 0.195 318.77 0.88 4.32 224.25 251.50 27.25 0.081 5.71 0.23 0.36 SH14-03 18.00 59.20 41.20 0.013 2.31 0.14 0.18 165.00 201.70 36.70 0.012 3.44 0.14 0.18 251.40 258.80 7.40 0.172 25.89 0.29 0.69 310.30 401.00 90.70 0.041 8.79 0.15 0.28 Includes 310.30 318.55 8.25 0.033 17.30 0.40 0.60 Includes 363.20 401.00 37.80 0.022 12.31 0.22 0.36 426.00 473.00 47.00 0.042 13.47 0.04 0.21 Notes: 1. Copper Equivalent (CuEQ) assays were calculated using the following metal prices: Gold: $1,200/oz USD; Copper: $2.50/lb USD; Silver; $16.00/oz USD. Assumption based on 100% metallurgical recovery and net smelter returns. Page 3 of 13 All lengths are reported as core length (metres).

Results reported are weighted averages with no top cutting and no internal waste. Most samples are from 1 to 3 metres long. Precious metals range from <0.01g/t to 1.125g/t (Au) and 1.0 to 1,270 g/t (Ag). Finlay employs a rigorous quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) program on the Silver Hope Property that includes the regular insertion of certified reference standards and blanks along with the collection of duplicate samples. Warner Gruenwald, P.Geo, Vice President, Exploration for Finlay Minerals Ltd., was the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and he prepared the scientific and technical content of the document. Sample analysis was conducted by Acme Analytical Laboratories Ltd. in Vancouver. The 2014 program details were as follows: Drill hole SH14-01(350 m) targeted a large, deep (IP) anomaly along the southern projection of the East Horizon. Thick sequences of interbedded, volcaniclastic rocks, pyritic sediments and graphite were intersected. The sulphide - graphite content is believed to be the cause of the IP anomaly. Drill hole SH14-02(371 m) tested a strong IP chargeability anomaly delineated from surface to 400m deep in the Gaul Zone, the southernmost of the three Main Horizon mineral deposits. Two distinct, wide intervals of copper and silver mineralization including some higher-grade zones were identified downhole to nearly 300 metres. The lower mineralized intercept was below any of the nearby historic holes in this zone. The sulphide content is believed to be the cause of the strong IP anomaly. Drill hole SH14-03(473 m), located 120 metres west of hole SH11-12 (76 metres @ 0.43g/t Au, 29g/t Ag and 0.20% Cu), was drilled to test the down dip extent of this new Main Deep Horizon mineralization. Silicification, quartz veining and sericite along with sulphide mineralization was found throughout much of the hole. As with SH11-12, this hole contains anomalous amounts of arsenic, bismuth and tellurium. The bottom eleven metres of this hole differs markedly from SH11-12 due to the distinctly anomalous levels of silver, bismuth, molybdenum, tellurium and tungsten. The overall extent of mineralization and alteration is more widespread than in SH11-12. This zone is open along strike (north-south) and to depth. The 2014 drilling continued to demonstrate the presence of copper-silver and gold mineralized zones along the Main and Main Deep Horizon in a geological setting similar to the former Equity Silver Mine. The Company's work has now extended the strike length of these mineralized horizons to 1.73 km. A brief outline of the Company's previous exploration programs are as follows: 2010 and 2011 exploration resulted in the discovery of a previously unknown but sizable Cu-Mo porphyry referred to as the WEST Horizon. One example of the size of the West Horizon porphyry is exemplified by drill hole SH11-05 (603.0m), a vertical hole that intersected porphyry mineralization from top to bottom with intersections including 182m of 0.31% Cu and 0.013% Mo followed deeper by 364m of 0.11% Cu and 0.057% Mo. (Reference: NR06-11dated June 2, 2011, entitled "Finlay Minerals Ltd. Reports the Results of a Winter Program at the Silver Hope Project"). The 2010 and especially the 2011 drilling programs were also successful in the discovery of mineralization beneath the known mineral occurrences and well below the depths of historic drilling. This was exemplified by drill hole SH11-12 near the Superstition Zone that returned 76m at 0.43g/t Au, 29g/t Ag and 0.20% Cu. (Reference: NR10-11dated November 29, 2011, entitled "Finlay Minerals drills 76 metres of 0.43 g/t gold, 29.37 g/t silver & 0.19% copper (0.91% CuEQ) in a new style of mineralization on the Silver Hope Property"). The drill hole also yielded a geochemical signature thought to be related to a deep magmatic (intrusive) source. This discovery identified the potential for deep polymetallic replacement-type mineralization along a five kilometre "mine structure" (i.e. Equity Silver South). The Company refers to this mineralization as the MAIN DEEP Horizon. The 2011 program also resulted in the discovery of high-grade, structurally related mineralization in drill hole SH11-08 (2.0m @ 498g/t Ag and 0.22% Cu) in the EAST Horizon. This area also exhibits extremely high pathfinder soil geochemistry as well as a prominent deep gravity anomaly postulated to be related to a deep intrusive source not yet intersected by drilling. Further details are available on the Finlay website under the Silver Hope Property. PIL Property: The PIL Property, situated within the Toodoggone mineral district, hosts three deposit types, namely: Cu-Mo-Au porphyry (NW, NE, and PIL South Zones), volcanic-hosted epithermal Au-Ag (Atlas, Pillar East) and alkalic porphyry (monzonite) Cu-Ag (Copper Cliff Zone). There was no exploratory work conducted on the PIL Property in the first quarter of 2021. Page 4 of 13 Previous quarters relating to the Atlas and Pillar East Zones In the fourth quarter of 2020, the results of the field program conducted in the third quarter on the PIL property were reported. The three-week geology and alteration mapping program, with associated rock and soil sampling, was conducted over a series of porphyry copper and epithermal gold-silver targets on the PIL property. This program was based on a compilation of all previous exploration work and government airborne magnetic and radiometric surveys. Porphyry copper targets mapped and sampled during the 2020 program included the PIL South, Copper Ridge, WG, Gold and Spruce Zones. Epithermal targets reviewed included the Atlas (East and West) and Pillar East Zones. A total of 397 soil and 133 rock samples were collected for multi- element analysis. In addition, 172 rock samples were collected for hyperspectral analysis. For more information, please see the Company's news release dated December 16, 2020, entitled "Finlay Minerals Completes its 2020 PIL Property Field Work". The 2020 PIL field program has given further credence to the property having eight copper porphyry and polymetallic targets at variable depths as shown by Terraspec hyperspectral analysis, regional mapping/prospecting and data compilation. This work complements Finlay's previous discovery of the Northwest Zone porphyry related copper- molybdenum mineralization. Atlas East & Pillar East Zones - In 2018, the Company conducted geological mapping, hand trenching and sampling along the 800m extent of what was believed to be the ENE trending Au-Ag Epithermal Zone immediately north of the Copper Cliff (Cu-Ag) Zone in the Pillar East area. On September 20, 2018, the Company announced through a news release (Reference: NR 06-18dated September 20, 2018, entitled "Finlay Discovers High Grade Gold-Silveron its PIL Property") the results of this field work and reported that there are instead a number of mineralized zones with several orientations that occur over an area estimated at 500 - 800 metres long by ~100 metres wide. Highlights of the 2018 program are: Channel sampling from 14 trenches scattered along 500m of the 800m trend;

9 new Au-Ag mineralized structures (zones) were identified;

Au-Ag mineralized structures (zones) were identified; The most significant trenches, T1 and T2, targeted a high-grade discovery from 2017. Work exposed steeply dipping, northwest striking mineralized zones comprised of silicification, quartz veining and quartz-carbonate breccias. Several trenches exposed mineralized and structural (fault) zones that strike northerly and dip near vertically suggesting two or more structural orientations;

high-grade discovery from 2017. Work exposed steeply dipping, northwest striking mineralized zones comprised of silicification, quartz veining and quartz-carbonate breccias. Several trenches exposed mineralized and structural (fault) zones that strike northerly and dip near vertically suggesting two or more structural orientations; 23 trench samples returned greater than (>) 1,000 ppb (1.00g/t) Au and ranged up 20.63g/t Au;

15 trench samples assayed > 50g/t Ag and ranged up to 694g/t Ag;

Free gold, electrum and argentite (silver) were visually identified in four samples from Trench T2;

Metallic analysis of higher-grade samples confirmed the presence of coarse gold and silver; and

higher-grade samples confirmed the presence of coarse gold and silver; and Galena (Pb), sphalerite (Zn) and chalcopyrite (Cu) are present in many of the new zones. The table below displays the significant trench sampling results. Trench Sample Interval Au Ag AuEq (m) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) * T1 T1-02 1.00 2.67 102.00 3.87 T1 T1-07 0.40 5.70 48.90 6.27 T1 T1-08 0.80 8.35 64.50 9.11 T2 T2-10, 11 1.30 2.94 48.42 3.51 T2 T2-13 - 15 1.25 6.16 191.10 8.41 includes T2-13 0.40 12.22 567.00 18.89 T2 T2-18, 19 0.85 4.19 109.29 5.48 T2 T2-22 0.25 5.29 87.00 6.31 T2 T2-25, 27 0.95 8.13 269.64 11.30 includes T2-25 0.35 20.63 694.00 28.79 T2 T2-33 0.45 3.22 49.50 3.80 T2 T2-34, 35 1.35 4.26 33.70 4.65 T2 T2-39, 40 1.25 5.29 44.71 5.82 Page 5 of 13 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

