FINLAY MINERALS LTD.

FINLAY MINERALS : 2021 Finlay Q1 MD & A
PU
FINLAY MINERALS : 2021 Finlay Q2 MD & A
PU
FINLAY MINERALS : 2021 Finlay Q3 MD & A
PU
Finlay Minerals : 2021 Finlay Q2 Financial Statements

03/23/2022 | 12:24am EDT
FINLAY MINERALS LTD.

Condensed Interim Financial Statements Second Quarter ended June 30, 2021

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

(Unaudited)

1

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

These interim financial statements of the Company for the period ending June 30, 2021 have been prepared by management and have not been subject to review by the Company's auditors.

2

FINLAY MINERALS LTD.

Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position

AS AT JUNE 30, 2021

See accompanying notes to the condensed interim financial statements

All values expressed in Canadian dollars

June 30

December 31

2021

2020

ASSETS

$

$

Current Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

201,013

226,086

GST receivable

11,799

18,140

Investment in NorthWest Copper Corp.

42,830

66,553

Prepaid expenses

6,170

14,584

261,812

325,363

Reclamation deposits

91,500

91,500

Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 5)

9,013,671

8,822,787

9,366,983

9,239,650

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current Liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

786

11,186

Due to Related Parties (Note 7)

71,517

4,489

72,303

15,675

Non-Current Liabilities

Deferred income taxes

1,621,568

1,639,930

1,693,871

1,655,605

Shareholders' Equity

Share capital (Note 8)

9,453,099

9,370,241

Contributed surplus

1,395,838

1,436,196

Share subscriptions received

153,028

-

Investment revaluation reserve

35,711

34,871

Deficit

(3,364,564)

(3,257,263)

7,673,112

7,584,045

9,366,983

9,239,650

Approved by the Board of Directors and authorized for issue on August 30, 2021.

"Robert F Brown"

, Director

"Richard T Dauphinee"

, Director

3

UNAUDITED

FINLAY MINERALS LTD.

Condensed Interim Statement of Comprehensive Loss

FOR THE QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30, 2021

See accompanying notes to the condensed interim financial statements

All values expressed in Canadian dollars

Three Months

Three Months

Six Months

Six Months

Ended

Ended

Ended

Ended

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

$

$

$

$

Operating Costs and Expenses

Advertising and promotion

56,839

18,282

69,849

18,540

Bank charges and interest

205

113

271

180

Insurance

3,603

2,986

7,604

5,972

Legal and accounting

10,752

9,571

12,377

9,571

Office and administration

2,037

1,354

2,927

1,397

Rent

3,450

6,129

6,900

12,257

Salaries and benefits

5,035

2,050

8,820

4,069

Telephone

87

216

71

543

Travel and accomodation

-

-

-

179

Trust and filing fees

5,427

4,090

13,439

10,301

87,435

44,791

122,258

63,009

Loss before other items

(87,435)

(44,791)

(122,258)

(63,009)

Flow-through recovery

-

26,245

-

52,490

Part XII.6 tax

-

-

(3,958)

-

Interest Income

333

1,169

553

1,855

Loss before income tax

(87,102)

(17,377)

(125,663)

(8,664)

Deferred income tax (expense) recovery

11,546

(11,335)

18,362

(24,419)

Net loss for the period

(75,556)

(28,712)

(107,301)

(33,083)

Other comprehensive income items that may

not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:

Net change in fair value of investment in

NorthWest Copper Corp.

(4,826)

14,189

(4,223)

10,135

Realized gain on sale of shares in

NorthWest Copper Corp.

-

-

5,063

-

Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period

(80,382)

(14,523)

(106,461)

(22,948)

Weighted average number of common shares

93,398,324

93,274,991

93,398,324

93,274,991

Basic and diluted loss per share

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

4

UNAUDITED

FINLAY MINERALS LTD.

Condensed Interim Statement of Cash Flow

FOR THE QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30, 2021

See accompanying notes to the interim financial statements

All values expressed in Canadian dollars

Six Months

Six Months

Ended

Ended

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

$

$

CASH PROVIDED BY (USED FOR):

Operating Activities

Net loss for the period

(107,301)

(33,083)

Add (deduct) non-cash items

Flow-through recovery

-

(52,490)

Deferred income tax recovery

(18,362)

24,419

(125,663)

(61,154)

Changes in non-cash working capital

GST receivable

6,341

(2,829)

Prepaid expenses

8,414

5,972

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(70,290)

(9,019)

Due to related parties

67,028

(5,879)

(114,170)

(72,909)

Investing Activities

Mineral property costs

(130,993)

(161,495)

Proceeds from sale of shares in NorthWest Copper Corp.

24,562

-

(106,431)

(161,495)

Financing Activities

Stock options exercised

42,500

-

Share subscriptions received

153,028

-

195,528

-

DECREASE IN CASH POSITION

(25,073)

(234,404)

Cash position, beginning of the period

226,086

1,059,035

CASH POSITION, END OF PERIOD

201,013

824,631

Cash position includes cash and short term investments.

Cash

188,092

10,920

Short-term deposits

12,921

112,813

Term deposit and high interest savings account

-

700,898

201,013

824,631

5

UNAUDITED

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Finlay Minerals Ltd. published this content on 23 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2022 04:23:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
