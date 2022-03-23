Finlay Minerals : 2021 Finlay Q2 Financial Statements
FINLAY MINERALS LTD.
Condensed Interim Financial Statements Second Quarter ended June 30, 2021
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
(Unaudited)
NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
These interim financial statements of the Company for the period ending June 30, 2021 have been prepared by management and have not been subject to review by the Company's auditors.
FINLAY MINERALS LTD.
Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position
AS AT JUNE 30, 2021
See accompanying notes to the condensed interim financial statements
All values expressed in Canadian dollars
June 30
December 31
2021
2020
ASSETS
$
$
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
201,013
226,086
GST receivable
11,799
18,140
Investment in NorthWest Copper Corp.
42,830
66,553
Prepaid expenses
6,170
14,584
261,812
325,363
Reclamation deposits
91,500
91,500
Exploration and evaluation assets
(Note 5)
9,013,671
8,822,787
9,366,983
9,239,650
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
786
11,186
Due to Related Parties
(Note 7)
71,517
4,489
72,303
15,675
Non-Current Liabilities
Deferred income taxes
1,621,568
1,639,930
1,693,871
1,655,605
Shareholders' Equity
Share capital
(Note 8)
9,453,099
9,370,241
Contributed surplus
1,395,838
1,436,196
Share subscriptions received
153,028
-
Investment revaluation reserve
35,711
34,871
Deficit
(3,364,564)
(3,257,263)
7,673,112
7,584,045
9,366,983
9,239,650
Approved by the Board of Directors and authorized for issue on August 30, 2021.
"Robert F Brown"
, Director
"Richard T Dauphinee"
, Director
FINLAY MINERALS LTD.
Condensed Interim Statement of Comprehensive Loss
FOR THE QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30, 2021
See accompanying notes to the condensed interim financial statements
All values expressed in Canadian dollars
Three Months
Three Months
Six Months
Six Months
Ended
Ended
Ended
Ended
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2020
$
$
$
$
Operating Costs and Expenses
Advertising and promotion
56,839
18,282
69,849
18,540
Bank charges and interest
205
113
271
180
Insurance
3,603
2,986
7,604
5,972
Legal and accounting
10,752
9,571
12,377
9,571
Office and administration
2,037
1,354
2,927
1,397
Rent
3,450
6,129
6,900
12,257
Salaries and benefits
5,035
2,050
8,820
4,069
Telephone
87
216
71
543
Travel and accomodation
-
-
-
179
Trust and filing fees
5,427
4,090
13,439
10,301
87,435
44,791
122,258
63,009
Loss before other items
(87,435)
(44,791)
(122,258)
(63,009)
Flow-through recovery
-
26,245
-
52,490
Part XII.6 tax
-
-
(3,958)
-
Interest Income
333
1,169
553
1,855
Loss before income tax
(87,102)
(17,377)
(125,663)
(8,664)
Deferred income tax (expense) recovery
11,546
(11,335)
18,362
(24,419)
Net loss for the period
(75,556)
(28,712)
(107,301)
(33,083)
Other comprehensive income items that may
not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:
Net change in fair value of investment in
NorthWest Copper Corp.
(4,826)
14,189
(4,223)
10,135
Realized gain on sale of shares in
NorthWest Copper Corp.
-
-
5,063
-
Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period
(80,382)
(14,523)
(106,461)
(22,948)
Weighted average number of common shares
93,398,324
93,274,991
93,398,324
93,274,991
Basic and diluted loss per share
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
FINLAY MINERALS LTD.
Condensed Interim Statement of Cash Flow
FOR THE QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30, 2021
See accompanying notes to the interim financial statements
All values expressed in Canadian dollars
Six Months
Six Months
Ended
Ended
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2020
$
$
CASH PROVIDED BY (USED FOR):
Operating Activities
Net loss for the period
(107,301)
(33,083)
Add (deduct) non-cash items
Flow-through recovery
-
(52,490)
Deferred income tax recovery
(18,362)
24,419
(125,663)
(61,154)
Changes in non-cash working capital
GST receivable
6,341
(2,829)
Prepaid expenses
8,414
5,972
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(70,290)
(9,019)
Due to related parties
67,028
(5,879)
(114,170)
(72,909)
Investing Activities
Mineral property costs
(130,993)
(161,495)
Proceeds from sale of shares in NorthWest Copper Corp.
24,562
-
(106,431)
(161,495)
Financing Activities
Stock options exercised
42,500
-
Share subscriptions received
153,028
-
195,528
-
DECREASE IN CASH POSITION
(25,073)
(234,404)
Cash position, beginning of the period
226,086
1,059,035
CASH POSITION, END OF PERIOD
201,013
824,631
Cash position includes cash and short term investments.
Cash
188,092
10,920
Short-term deposits
12,921
112,813
Term deposit and high interest savings account
-
700,898
201,013
824,631
Sales 2020
-
-
-
Net income 2020
-0,05 M
-0,04 M
-0,04 M
Net cash 2020
0,29 M
0,23 M
0,23 M
P/E ratio 2020
-216x
Yield 2020
-
Capitalization
11,3 M
8,99 M
8,99 M
EV / Sales 2019
-
EV / Sales 2020
-
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
54,1%
