Finlay Minerals : 2021 Finlay Q2 MD & A

Introduction This management's discussion and analysis is intended to supplement the unaudited interim financial statements and the financial condition and operating results of Finlay Minerals Ltd. (the Company or "FYL") for the six months ended June 30, 2021. The discussion should be read in conjunction with the unaudited interim financial statements of the Company and the notes thereto for six months ended June 30, 2021 and the year ended December 31, 2020. The unaudited interim financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and include the operating results of the Company. Unless expressly stated otherwise, all financial information is presented in Canadian dollars. This information is current to August 30, 2021. Operations The Company is focused on the exploration for gold-rich copper porphyry, epithermal gold, and mesothermal silver- copper targets in northern British Columbia, Canada. Details of the Company's 100%-owned properties in the Toodoggone (ATTY, PIL-Gold) and the Silver Hope Property near Houston, BC can be found in news releases and on the Company's website at www.finlayminerals.com. On April 30, 2021, the Company announced the unrelated resignations of two of its directors: Peter Tegart, an independent director of the Company, effective April 30, 2021 and Warner Gruenwald, Vice President of Exploration and a director of the Company, effective April 28, 2021. On May 18, 2021, the Company announced the commencement of fieldwork on its Silver Hope Property. The field program was to focus on the newly discovered Equity East Zone: a multi-element, 3 kilometer (km) long (and open- ended) soil anomaly, immediately down-ice from a 5km long ZTEM airborne geophysical anomaly. On June 17, 2021, the Company announced a proposed non-brokered private placement financing for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000 (the "Private Placement"). As part of the Private Placement, Crescat Capital LLC ("Crescat") agreed to make a strategic investment in the Company and will have the right and option to participate in future financings to maintain its equity interest. Net proceeds from the Private Placement would be used to fund general and operating working capital, including Induced Polarization geophysical surveys of the 2020 newly discovered Equity East Zone. The Private Placement was to consist of: (i) up to 11,111,111 units (each, a "NFT Unit"), at a price of $0.09 per NFT Unit, with each NFT Unit comprising one common share of the Company (each, a "Unit Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Unit Warrant"); and (ii) up to 8,333,333 flow-through units ("FT Units"), at a price of $0.12 per FT Unit (the "FT Unit Price"), with each FT Unit comprising one common share of the Company which qualifies as a "flow- through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and one Unit Warrant. Each Unit Warrant entitled the holder thereof to acquire one additional common share of the Company (each, a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.135 per Warrant Share for a period of twenty-four months from the issuance of each such Unit Warrant. On June 25, 2021, the Company announced that due to strong investor demand for its non-brokered private placement, the Company agreed to increase the size of the Private Placement from $2,000,000 to up to $2,635,000. Under the increased Private Placement, the Company would sell up to: (i) 18,166,666 units (each, a "NFT Unit"), at a price of $0.09 per NFT Unit, with each NFT Unit comprising one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Unit Warrant"); and (ii) 8,333,333 flow-through units ("FT Units"), at a price of $0.12 per FT Unit, with each FT Unit comprising one common share of the Company which qualifies as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and one Unit Warrant. Each Unit Warrant would entitle the holder thereof to acquire one additional common share of the Company (each, a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.135 per Warrant Share for a period of twenty-four months from the issuance of each such Unit Warrant. On June 29, 2021, the Company announced that all matters set before the Annual General Meeting of the Company was approved by the shareholders. The seven nominees for the Board of Directors were elected: John A. Barakso, Robert F. Brown, Richard T. Dauphinee, Alvin W. Jackson, Ilona Barakso Lindsay, David A. Schwartz, and Kristina Walcott. Page 1 of 11 Additionally, the Company appointed Richard Dauphinee, Alvin Jackson and Kristina Walcott to the Audit Committee. The Company further created a Compensation and Corporate Governance Committee and appointed Richard Dauphinee, David Schwartz and Kristina Walcott to this new committee. Wade Barnes, P.Geo, was appointed Vice President, Exploration. The management team is lead by Robert F. Brown, P.Eng. President & CEO, who has over 40 years in the mineral exploration field and Wade Barnes, P.Geo, Vice President, Exploration. Ilona Barakso Lindsay, is Vice President, Corporate Relations. Silver Hope Property: The Silver Hope property surrounds Newmont Corporation's past-producing Equity Silver Mine (33,800,000 tonnes @ 0.4% Cu (copper), 64.7g/t Ag (silver), and 0.46g/t Au (gold) from open pit and underground mining)*. The property covers prospective geology believed to be favourable for the discovery of stratabound Cu-Ag-Au mineralization. (* Reference: http://minfile.gov.bc.ca/Summary.aspx?minfilno=093L++001). In the second quarter of 2021, the Company announced the commencement of its 2021 exploration program on the Silver Hope property noting that the focus of the exploration program would be on the newly discovered Equity East Zone: a multi-element,3 kilometer (km) long (and open-ended)soil anomaly, immediately down-icefrom a 5km long ZTEM airborne geophysical anomaly. (Reference: News Release 03-21: Finlay Minerals announces the start of Silver Hope Field Work dated May 18, 2021). The 2021 exploration program, entails three phases. The first phase of the 2021 exploration program was completed in July, 2021 and consisted of a soil / rock sampling program which doubled the size of the multi-element geochemistry anomaly at the Equity East target to an area of 3.5 by 3.5 kilometers ("km"); the soil sample anomaly is coincident with a magnetic high signature which was flown in 2020 and coincident with conductive trends based on the ZTEM results. (Reference: News Release 08-21: Finlay Minerals doubles the size of the Equity East soil geochemistry anomaly on its Silver Hope Property dated July 29, 2021.) The second phase, is slated for late summer 2021, will consist of a 15 - 30 km reconnaissance induced polarization ground geophysical survey targeting the Equity East and Allin Zones. The third phase of the planned exploration program is a 2,000 meter ("m") oriented-core drill program designed to test the 2020 re-interpretated nature of the Silver ("Ag"), Gold ("Au") and Copper ("Cu") mineralization found along the MAIN Trend; this program is scheduled for late September, 2021. The drill program will test for potential open pittable Ag-Au-Cu mineralized zones above 100m depth. Previous Quarters relating to the Silver Hope Property: In the first quarter of 2021, the Company announced its drill and exploration results from its 2020 field program on the Silver Hope. Certain portions of the following information pertaining to the Company's 2020 exploration program for the Silver Hope Property is derived from and based on the Company's news release dated February 18, 2021, entitled "Finlay Minerals intersects 10m of 65g/t Silver and 2.33% Copper at its Silver Hope Property". For more information, please see the news release, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Drill Assay Highlights were: 10.00m core length grading 65g/t silver (Ag) and 2.33% copper (Cu) from 27.0m of drill hole SH20-06, and

SH20-06, and 6.0m grading 57g/t Ag and 0.79% Cu from 72.2m of drill hole SH20-04. 2020 Drill Results Table Hole ID Section From To Interval Au Ag Cu Pb Zn (m) (m) (m)* g/t g/t % % % SH20-01 6004800N 80.84 87.59 6.75 0.03 8.87 0.42 0.00 0.03 SH20-02 6004800N 36.50 42.35 6.75 0.05 18.34 0.87 0.00 0.07 SH20-02 6004800N 69.26 97.28 28.02 0.17 27.57 0.29 0.04 0.26 includes 6004800N 96.00 97.28 1.28 2.08 363.00 0.25 0.03 0.03 Page 2 of 11 SH20-03 6004750N 55.75 59.00 3.25 0.04 19.36 0.77 0.01 0.01 SH20-03 6004750N 92.70 125.84 33.14 0.06 12.30 0.47 0.03 0.07 SH20-04 6004750N 72.20 78.20 6.00 0.23 57.32 0.79 0.18 0.70 includes 6004750N 76.41 77.30 0.89 0.99 229.00 1.46 0.94 3.87 SH20-04 6004750N 93.69 110.21 16.52 0.07 14.27 0.39 0.02 0.07 SH20-05 6004850N 24.51 48.00 23.49 0.06 20.98 0.82 0.01 0.02 includes 6004850N 33.28 36.00 2.72 0.15 74.30 3.14 0.02 0.01 SH20-05 6004850N 105.00 126.22 21.22 0.13 12.89 0.41 0.03 0.11 SH20-06 6004850N 27.00 37.00 10.00 0.11 65.04 2.33 0.04 0.01 includes 6004850N 34.50 37.00 2.50 0.20 109.40 3.87 0.10 0.02 SH20-06 6004850N 103.00 128.00 25.00 0.22 10.71 0.50 0.02 0.29 includes 6004850N 127.00 128.00 1.00 4.68 113.00 1.78 0.45 7.04 * Intervals are core lengths. True widths are estimated to be 70-90% of core widths. The Company also identified and confirmed eight (8) target areas based on the Airborne Magnetic Survey conducted in 2020 - many of the targets are new and unexplored. A large, key target area, referred to as the new Equity East Zone, was the focus of the 2020 434-sample soil sampling survey. Analytical results from the 2020 soil sample survey revealed anomalous Ag and Cu at Equity East and the Allin Zone. The anomalous Ag and Cu are at the perimeter and contacts of the Goosly Plutonic Suite which includes monzonites, porphyry monzonites, diorites and gabbro intrusions crosscut by north-northeast trending monzonite dikes and the surrounding Skeena Group Rocks which also hosts the the past producing Equity Silver Mine and the Southern Tail, Hope, Superstition and Gaul Zones . The airborne magnetic survey outlined a large magnetic high associated with the Goosly Plutonic Suite which coincides with the anomalous Ag and Cu from the soil sample survey. The ZTEM conductive trends are also associated with the anomalous Ag and Cu. Further details are available on the Finlay website under the Silver Hope Property. PIL Property The PIL property, situated within the Toodoggone mineral district, hosts three deposit types, namely Cu-Mo-Au porphyry (NW, NE, and Pil South Zones), volcanic hosted epithermal Au-Ag (Atlas, Pillar East) and alkalic (monzonite) Cu-Ag (Copper Cliff Zone). In 2020, Finlay Minerals conducted a property-wide data compilation and targeting review which was followed up by a field-based exploration program including mapping, soil sampling and prospecting. The data compilation and subsequent exploration program identified and confirmed 11 targets which includes Cu-Au porphyry and epithermal type of targets. No field work was conducted on the PIL Property in the second quarter of 2021. The 2021 program slated for the PIL Property is a property-wide airborne magnetic survey. Porphyry Targets: PIL South The PIL South target displays the surface geochemical and geological characteristics of a deeper porphyry deposit. Additional data compilation has outlined a >150ppm copper, >400ppm Zn and >150ppm Pb in soil anomaly of 850m x 2,000m. Within the copper anomaly is a smaller >25ppb gold anomaly of 650m x 550m. During the 2020 field program and reviewing the historical data, it appears the dominant rock unit present is part of the Takla Group volcanics. It was noted that basalt flows were evident during the 2020 mapping. Elevated zinc at surface could be due to the country rock but also represent a deeper porphyry environment. No soil samples were collected in 2020 over the Takla units due to the continued data compilation. The southern part of PIL South is dominated by the Black Lake Quartz Monzonite. Strong iron oxidation at surface are present throughout the target - generally the rocks are moderately to strongly quartz sericite pyrite (QSP) altered. The Geoscience BC Phase 3 airborne magnetic survey shows the quartz monzonite as a magnetic high and the contact with the Takla as a magnetic low and the rest of the Takla as a magnetic high. Over the quartz monzonite is a potassium high with the Takla being a low anomaly. Page 3 of 11 Copper Ridge The Copper Ridge target is located on the southern end of a large multi-phased Black Lake Intrusion package. Data compilation has identified a 500m x 1,100m, >150ppm copper in soil anomaly. Within the anomaly is elevated gold, molybdenum, lead and zinc. The 2020 mapping identified a series of intrusions in the area ranging from diorite to monzonite. The surface rocks were strongly oxidized with the alteration mainly chloritic with a sericitic overprint. The alteration varied over short distances due to the multiple intrusions. Most rock samples grabbed in 2020 describe the rock as quartz-sericite-pyrite altered. Spruce The Spruce Zone could represent a deep porphyry target with possibly epithermal veins distal to the intrusion centered on the zone. During 2020, a series of intrusions were mapped including microdiorite, monzodiorite and syenite rather than the earlier mapped quartz monzonite. The rock samples collected from the intrusions were strongly iron oxidized. To the north of the intrusion rocks, mapping identified more iron oxidized tuffs and silica altered tuffs with vuggy quartz veins with galena, chalcopyrite and malachite. The presence of a series of intrusions and possible epithermal veins to the north could represent a deep porphyry or just an epithermal setting. NW, Silver Ridge and Central The NW, Silver Ridge and Central Zones have received the most significant past exploration work. These zones are dominated by multiple intrusions with past shallow drill holes not intersecting significant mineralization but noted quartz- sericite-pyrite alteration. The zones are covered by a large lower anomalous Au, Cu and Mo soil geochemical anomaly which is coincident with a historic chargeability high and resisitivity low. Intrusion Related Gold System WG Gold The WG Gold Zone was not fully investigated during the 2020 program. The WG Gold Zone could be linked to a potential bulk open pit gold zone of mineralization comparable to those peripheral to more established porphyry Cu- Au deposits at the KSM-Sulphurets area that has a Zn signature of (Snowfields Gold Zone) and low Cu could be considered at the WG Gold Zone. Past rock sampling identified silica-sericite altered diorite with pyrite and quartz veining. The soil geochemistry over the WG Gold Zone is anomalous in gold, silver, arsenic and molybdenum and hosts a ring of anomalous zinc. Drilling in 2004 did not yield anything significant in assays. Atlas and Pillar East and West Zones The Company's exploration of these zones situated in the southeast portion of the property dates to 2005. The target has volcanic hosted epithermal Au-Ag mineralization. Details are available on the Finlay website www.finlayminerals.com under the PIL Property. Previous quarters relating to the PIL Property During the 2020 exploration program the Atlas East, Pillar East and Pillar West Zones were revisited for their epithermal potential and potential to be the surface expression of a deeper porphyry system. Pillar East did not display epithermal characteristics and most of the mineralization appears to be structurally controlled. The mineralization and alteration trends onto the property to the east from Pillar East. Atlas East was not fully reviewed in 2020, but based on Pillar East it does look to be more of a structural controlled mineralized zone. A review of the drilling showed very little connectivity between higher grade gold and silver intercepts. The gold and silver grades also intersected within the drill holes were also subeconomic. Atlas East appears to be a small wedge fault block with discontinuous mineralized fractures and veins. Atlas West showed the most potential to host any significant potential for a potential mineral rich zone.. Ron Britten identified the zone, and it occurs on the end of an east-west ridge that is hosted in altered volcanics in an area of sub- outcrop of quartz stockwork and siliceous ridges which has epithermal affinities. The only rock sample collected in 2020 of a milky quartz, brecciated sample like the Lawyer's deposit (currently held by Benchmark Metals Inc.) , assayed 1.42g/t Au and 95.9 ppm Ag. Drilling in 2006 looks to have just missed this potential mineralization at the start of the holes. Atlas West appears to have the most potential for Lawyer's type of deposit. Pillar East and Atlas East could be just small distal features related to Atlas West and could be hosting leakage in structures from Atlas West. The porphyry potential Page 4 of 11 in the area appears low mostly due to depth of any potential porphyry and the lack of pathfinder elements supporting the potential of a porphyry system. Gold Zone The Gold Zone was not explored in 2020. Past exploration noted that NNW trending structures that host the Au-Ag veins in the Gold Zone are parallel to the westward dipping slopes along Saunders Creek. The surface expression of the alteration and mineralization are 1-5 m wide quartz-sericite-pyrite alteration and low-sulphidationAu-Ag quartz veins. The Gold Zone is located due west and possibly in contact with a mapped intrusion of the Black Lake Intrusive Suite. Elevated Mo values are also present and the potential for a deeper porphyry system exists. The Gold Zone hosts a 1,500m x 750m Au, Cu and Mo soil geochemical anomaly. No deep drilling has ever been conducted on any of the PIL Property's mineralized zones. Further details are available on the Finlay website under the PIL Property. ATTY Property: The ATTY Property adjoins Centerra Gold's (former AuRico Gold's) Kemess Project. The Kemess Project has three components to it: the existing Kemess South milling facility, the Environmental Assessment approved Kemess Underground deposit, which is within 1.0 km of ATTY's border and under construction, and the Kemess East deposit which is adjacent to the Kemess Underground deposit and contiguous with the ATTY property boundary. In the second quarter of 2021, the Company continued with its data compilation work on the ATTY. The Company also completed a small follow-up field program on the property in early August, 2021. Previous quarters related to the ATTY Property On March 1, 2018, Finlay optioned the ATTY Property to NorthWest Copper Corp. (formerly Serengeti Resources Inc.) for $1.85 million in consideration and $12 million of work over 8 years. (Reference: NR01-18dated March 5, 2018). The option agreement's term was over 8 years with all cash payments totaling $625,000, combined cash and/or share payments totaling $975,000, and further payments of $250,000 to purchase Finlay's royalty rights, in addition to work commitments on the ATTY Property of $12 million. In 2018 and 2019,NorthWest Copper conducted field work on the ATTY Property and drilled 6 core holes totaling 2,318m. For further details on NorthWest Copper's results and work on the ATTY in these and prior quarters, reference NorthWest Copper's news release 2019-15 dated October 9, 2019 on SEDAR. On June 24, 2020, NorthWest Copper Corp. terminated the option agreement. The ATTY Property fully reverted back to the Company with all the mineral tenures being in good standing until 2030. Further details are available on the Finlay website under the ATTY Property. Summary of Quarterly Results The following table sets forth selected financial information for each of the last eight most recently completed quarters: Quarters Ended June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 Revenue $nil $nil $nil $nil Net income (loss) and ($80,382) ($26,079) ($4,919) $17,031 comprehensive income (loss) Net income (loss) and comprehensive income ($0.00) ($0.00) ($0.00) $0.00 (loss)per share Page 5 of 11 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

