Finlay Minerals : 2021 Finlay Q3 Financial Statements
FINLAY MINERALS LTD.
Condensed Interim Financial Statements Third Quarter ended September 30, 2021
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
(Unaudited)
NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
These interim financial statements of the Company for the period ending September 30, 2021
have been prepared by management and have not been subject to review by the
Company's auditors.
FINLAY MINERALS LTD.
Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position
AS AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2021
See accompanying notes to the condensed interim financial statements
All values expressed in Canadian dollars
September 30
December 31
2021
2020
ASSETS
$
$
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
2,383,291
226,086
GST receivable
27,610
18,140
Part XII.6 taxes receivable
3,958
-
Investment in NorthWest Copper Corp.
(Note 4)
30,765
66,553
Prepaid expenses
3,502
14,584
2,449,126
325,363
Reclamation deposits
91,500
91,500
Exploration and evaluation assets
(Note 5)
9,280,686
8,822,787
11,821,312
9,239,650
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
172,835
11,186
Due to Related Parties
(Note 7)
75,060
4,489
247,895
15,675
Non-Current Liabilities
Flow-through liability (Note 11)
204,879
-
Deferred income taxes
1,564,375
1,639,930
1,769,254
1,639,930
2,017,149
1,655,605
Shareholders' Equity
Share capital
(Note 8)
11,794,687
9,370,241
Contributed surplus
2,281,282
1,436,196
Investment revaluation reserve
23,647
34,871
Deficit
(4,295,453)
(3,257,263)
9,804,163
7,584,045
11,821,312
9,239,650
Approved by the Board of Directors and authorized for issue on November 29, 2021.
"Robert F Brown"
, Director
, Director
"Richard T Dauphinee"
FINLAY MINERALS LTD.
Condensed Interim Statement of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
FOR THE QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021
See accompanying notes to the condensed interim financial statements
All values expressed in Canadian dollars
Three Months
Three Months
Nine Months
Nine Months
Ended
Ended
Ended
Ended
September 30
September 30
September 30
September 30
2021
2020
2021
2020
$
$
$
$
Operating Costs and Expenses
Advertising and promotion
85,331
1,903
155,180
20,443
Bank charges and interest
587
158
858
337
Insurance
3,790
2,986
11,395
8,957
Legal and accounting
120,410
6,147
132,787
15,718
Office and administration
3,882
669
6,808
2,066
Rent
3,450
4,343
10,350
16,600
Salaries and benefits
9,417
2,050
18,237
6,119
Stock-option compensation
(Note 8)
805,100
-
805,100
-
Telephone
87
211
158
754
Travel and accomodation
-
-
-
179
Trust and filing fees
19,180
1,585
32,619
11,886
1,051,234
20,052
1,173,492
83,059
Loss before other items
(1,051,234)
(20,052)
(1,173,492)
(83,059)
Flow-through recovery
(Note 11)
58,871
72,593
58,871
125,442
Part XII.6 tax recovery
3,958
-
-
-
Interest Income
583
4,016
1,136
5,871
Exchange (loss)
(260)
-
(260)
-
Income (Loss) before income tax
(988,082)
56,917
(1,113,745)
48,254
Deferred income tax (expense) recovery
57,193
(51,099)
75,555
(75,518)
Net income (loss) for the period
(930,889)
5,818
(1,038,190)
(27,264)
Other comprehensive income items that may
not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:
Net change in fair value of investment in
NorthWest Copper Corp.
(12,065)
10,239
(16,287)
20,374
Realized gain on sale of shares in
NorthWest Copper Corp.
-
974
5,063
974
Net income (loss) and
comprehensive income (loss) for the period
(942,954)
17,031
(1,049,414)
(58,579)
Weighted average number of common shares
118,949,518
93,274,991
101,967,872
93,274,991
Basic and diluted income (loss) per share
(0.01)
0.00
(0.01)
(0.00)
FINLAY MINERALS LTD.
Condensed Interim Statement of Cash Flow
FOR THE QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021
See accompanying notes to the interim financial statements
All values expressed in Canadian dollars
Nine Months
Nine Months
Ended
Ended
September 30
September 30
2021
2020
$
$
CASH PROVIDED BY (USED FOR):
Operating Activities
Net loss for the period
(1,038,190)
(27,264)
Add (deduct) non-cash items
Flow-through (recovery) expense
(58,871)
(125,442)
Deferred income tax recovery
(75,555)
75,518
Stock-option compensation
805,100
-
(367,516)
(77,188)
Changes in non-cash working capital
GST receivable
(9,470)
(9,285)
Part XII.6 tax receivable
(3,958)
-
Prepaid expenses
11,082
(45,189)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
5,182
(6,069)
Due to related parties
(157)
9,673
(364,837)
(128,058)
Investing Activities
Mineral property costs
(230,704)
(393,405)
Proceeds from sale of shares in NorthWest Copper Corp.
24,564
8,668
(206,140)
(384,737)
Financing Activities
Proceeds from shares issued
2,643,777
-
Proceeds from stock options exercised
107,500
-
Proceeds from warrants exercised
159,167
-
Share issue costs
(182,262)
-
2,728,182
-
INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH POSITION
2,157,205
(512,795)
Cash position, beginning of the period
226,086
1,059,035
CASH POSITION, END OF PERIOD
2,383,291
546,240
Cash position includes cash and short term investments.
Cash
1,070,150
144,933
Short-term deposits
13,027
12,921
Term deposit and high interest savings account
1,300,114
388,386
2,383,291
546,240
