    FYL   CA3178891030

FINLAY MINERALS LTD.

(FYL)
Cours en différé.  Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03/21 03:40:55 pm EDT
0.09 CAD   +5.88%
Finlay Minerals : 2021 Finlay Q3 Financial Statements

03/23/2022 | 12:24am EDT

03/23/2022 | 12:24am EDT
FINLAY MINERALS LTD.

Condensed Interim Financial Statements Third Quarter ended September 30, 2021

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

(Unaudited)

1

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

These interim financial statements of the Company for the period ending September 30, 2021

have been prepared by management and have not been subject to review by the

Company's auditors.

2

FINLAY MINERALS LTD.

Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position

AS AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2021

See accompanying notes to the condensed interim financial statements

All values expressed in Canadian dollars

September 30

December 31

2021

2020

ASSETS

$

$

Current Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

2,383,291

226,086

GST receivable

27,610

18,140

Part XII.6 taxes receivable

3,958

-

Investment in NorthWest Copper Corp. (Note 4)

30,765

66,553

Prepaid expenses

3,502

14,584

2,449,126

325,363

Reclamation deposits

91,500

91,500

Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 5)

9,280,686

8,822,787

11,821,312

9,239,650

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current Liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

172,835

11,186

Due to Related Parties (Note 7)

75,060

4,489

247,895

15,675

Non-Current Liabilities

Flow-through liability (Note 11)

204,879

-

Deferred income taxes

1,564,375

1,639,930

1,769,254

1,639,930

2,017,149

1,655,605

Shareholders' Equity

Share capital (Note 8)

11,794,687

9,370,241

Contributed surplus

2,281,282

1,436,196

Investment revaluation reserve

23,647

34,871

Deficit

(4,295,453)

(3,257,263)

9,804,163

7,584,045

11,821,312

9,239,650

Approved by the Board of Directors and authorized for issue on November 29, 2021.

"Robert F Brown"

, Director

, Director

"Richard T Dauphinee"

3

UNAUDITED

FINLAY MINERALS LTD.

Condensed Interim Statement of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

FOR THE QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021

See accompanying notes to the condensed interim financial statements

All values expressed in Canadian dollars

Three Months

Three Months

Nine Months

Nine Months

Ended

Ended

Ended

Ended

September 30

September 30

September 30

September 30

2021

2020

2021

2020

$

$

$

$

Operating Costs and Expenses

Advertising and promotion

85,331

1,903

155,180

20,443

Bank charges and interest

587

158

858

337

Insurance

3,790

2,986

11,395

8,957

Legal and accounting

120,410

6,147

132,787

15,718

Office and administration

3,882

669

6,808

2,066

Rent

3,450

4,343

10,350

16,600

Salaries and benefits

9,417

2,050

18,237

6,119

Stock-option compensation (Note 8)

805,100

-

805,100

-

Telephone

87

211

158

754

Travel and accomodation

-

-

-

179

Trust and filing fees

19,180

1,585

32,619

11,886

1,051,234

20,052

1,173,492

83,059

Loss before other items

(1,051,234)

(20,052)

(1,173,492)

(83,059)

Flow-through recovery (Note 11)

58,871

72,593

58,871

125,442

Part XII.6 tax recovery

3,958

-

-

-

Interest Income

583

4,016

1,136

5,871

Exchange (loss)

(260)

-

(260)

-

Income (Loss) before income tax

(988,082)

56,917

(1,113,745)

48,254

Deferred income tax (expense) recovery

57,193

(51,099)

75,555

(75,518)

Net income (loss) for the period

(930,889)

5,818

(1,038,190)

(27,264)

Other comprehensive income items that may

not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:

Net change in fair value of investment in

NorthWest Copper Corp.

(12,065)

10,239

(16,287)

20,374

Realized gain on sale of shares in

NorthWest Copper Corp.

-

974

5,063

974

Net income (loss) and

comprehensive income (loss) for the period

(942,954)

17,031

(1,049,414)

(58,579)

Weighted average number of common shares

118,949,518

93,274,991

101,967,872

93,274,991

Basic and diluted income (loss) per share

(0.01)

0.00

(0.01)

(0.00)

4

UNAUDITED

FINLAY MINERALS LTD.

Condensed Interim Statement of Cash Flow

FOR THE QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021

See accompanying notes to the interim financial statements

All values expressed in Canadian dollars

Nine Months

Nine Months

Ended

Ended

September 30

September 30

2021

2020

$

$

CASH PROVIDED BY (USED FOR):

Operating Activities

Net loss for the period

(1,038,190)

(27,264)

Add (deduct) non-cash items

Flow-through (recovery) expense

(58,871)

(125,442)

Deferred income tax recovery

(75,555)

75,518

Stock-option compensation

805,100

-

(367,516)

(77,188)

Changes in non-cash working capital

GST receivable

(9,470)

(9,285)

Part XII.6 tax receivable

(3,958)

-

Prepaid expenses

11,082

(45,189)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

5,182

(6,069)

Due to related parties

(157)

9,673

(364,837)

(128,058)

Investing Activities

Mineral property costs

(230,704)

(393,405)

Proceeds from sale of shares in NorthWest Copper Corp.

24,564

8,668

(206,140)

(384,737)

Financing Activities

Proceeds from shares issued

2,643,777

-

Proceeds from stock options exercised

107,500

-

Proceeds from warrants exercised

159,167

-

Share issue costs

(182,262)

-

2,728,182

-

INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH POSITION

2,157,205

(512,795)

Cash position, beginning of the period

226,086

1,059,035

CASH POSITION, END OF PERIOD

2,383,291

546,240

Cash position includes cash and short term investments.

Cash

1,070,150

144,933

Short-term deposits

13,027

12,921

Term deposit and high interest savings account

1,300,114

388,386

2,383,291

546,240

5

UNAUDITED

Disclaimer

Finlay Minerals Ltd. published this content on 23 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
