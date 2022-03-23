Finlay Minerals : 2021 Finlay Q3 MD & A 03/23/2022 | 12:24am EDT Send by mail :

FINLAY MINERALS LTD. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR THE NINE MONTH PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 Introduction This management's discussion and analysis is intended to supplement the unaudited interim financial statements and the financial condition and operating results of Finlay Minerals Ltd. (the Company or "FYL") for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The discussion should be read in conjunction with the unaudited interim financial statements of the Company and the notes thereto for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and the year ended December 31, 2020. The unaudited interim financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and include the operating results of the Company. Unless expressly stated otherwise, all financial information is presented in Canadian dollars. This information is current to November 29, 2021. Operations The Company is focused on the exploration for gold-rich copper porphyry, epithermal gold, and mesothermal silver- copper targets in northern British Columbia, Canada. Details of the Company's 100%-owned properties in the Toodoggone (ATTY, PIL-Gold) and the Silver Hope Property near Houston, BC, can be found in news releases and on the Company's website at www.finlayminerals.com. On June 29, 2021, the Company announced that all matters set before the Annual General Meeting of shareholders were approved. John J. Barakso, the Chairman of the Board retired as Chairman and Director of the Company. The seven nominees for the Board of Directors were elected and they are: Dr. John A. Barakso, Robert F. Brown, Richard T. Dauphinee, Alvin W. Jackson, Ilona Barakso Lindsay, David A. Schwartz, and Kristina Walcott. On July 12, 2021, the Company announced that the Company closed its private placement financing for total gross proceeds of $2,643,777. As part of the Private Placement, Crescat Capital LLC, for certain funds of Crescat, made a strategic investment in the Company representing a 9.1% ownership interest and 13% on a fully diluted basis. Crescat has the right and option to participate in future financings to maintain its equity interest in the Company until such date that Crescat's ownership in the Company falls below 5% of the then-outstanding common shares on a fully-diluted basis. The Private Placement consisted of the issuance of: (i) a total of 17,653,081 non-flow through units (the "NFT Units") for gross proceeds of $1,588,777, at price of $0.09 per NFT Unit, with each NFT Unit comprising one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Unit Warrant"); and (ii) a total of 8,791,667 flow through units (each, a "FT Unit"), at a price of $0.12 per FT Unit for gross proceeds of $1,055,000, with each FT Unit comprising one common share of the Company which qualifies as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and one Unit Warrant . Each Unit Warrant entitles the holder of NFT Units or FT Units, as applicable, to acquire one additional common share of the Company (each, a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.135 per Warrant Share for a period of twenty-four months from the closing of the Private Placement. In connection with the closing of the Private Placement, the Company paid cash share issue costs of $182,262. These were: (i) cash finder's fees of $161,295 in aggregate to Ascenta Finance Corp. ("Ascenta"), and PI Financial Ltd.; (ii) other cash share issue costs of $20,967; (iii) issued an aggregate of 1,511,323 finder's compensation options (the "Compensation Options") to Ascenta;, and (iv) issued 232,000 finder's units (the "Finder's Units") in aggregate to CIBC Wood Gundy and Raymond James Ltd. Each Compensation Option entitles the holder to purchase one Unit at a price of $0.09 or $0.12, as applicable, for a period of twenty-four months expiring on July 9, 2023. All of the Units issuable on exercise of each Compensation Option and the Finder's Units have the same terms as the Units issued to the subscribers of the Private Placement. On July 13, 2021 pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan, 700,000 stock options were exercised at an exercise price of $0.05 by two directors and 700,000 common shares of the Company were issued in regards to the aforementioned stock option exercise. On July 29, 2021, the Company announced the completion and results of Phase I of its 2021 exploration program. On August 3, 2021, the Company issued 1,591,666 common shares pursuant to the exercise of 1,591,666 warrants at an exercise price of $0.10. Page 1 of 12 On August 24, 2021, the Company announced the commencement of the Induced Polarization ("IP") geophysical survey over the Equity East and Allin Zone areas of anomalous soil and rock geochemistry as part of Phase II of the 2021 Silver Hope project exploration program. On August 30, 2021, the Company announced that, pursuant to the Company's 10% Rolling Stock Option Plan, as most recently re-approved by its shareholders on June 25, 2021 and submitted for approval to the TSX Venture Exchange on July 20, 2021, the Company had granted stock options to its directors exercisable for the issuance of up to 4,850,000 common shares of the Company. The Stock Options are exercisable at a price of $0.14 per share for a period of five years, expiring on August 30, 2026. The Stock Options are subject to the terms of the Stock Option Plan. On September 23, 2021, the Company issued 300,000 common shares pursuant to a stock option exercise by a former director at an exercise price of $0.10. On October 28, 2021, the Company announced a proposed non-brokeredflow-through ("FT") private placement financing for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $300,000, consisting of up to 1,666,666 flow-through units ("FT Units"), at a price of $0.18 per FT Unit, with each FT Unit comprising one common share of the Company which qualifies as a "flow- through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and one Unit Warrant. Each Unit Warrant would entitle the holder thereof to acquire one additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.25 per Warrant Share for a period of twenty-four months from the closing of the Private Placement. The Company also advised that a director of the Company had agreed to subscribe for and purchase from the Company 833,333 FT Units under the Private Placement. The Private Placement would constitute a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Policy 5.9 of the TSX Venture Exchange and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions as a result of the subscriber being a director and insider (as defined under applicable securities laws) of the Company On November 8, 2021, the Company announced the re-pricing of the October 28th announced FT financing. The proposed FT financing would now consist of up to 2,307,692 FT Units, at a price of $0.13 per FT Unit and $0.20 per Unit Warrant. The director and insider had agreed to subscribe for and purchase from the Company 1,153,846 FT units under the amended private placement. On November 18, 2021, the Company announced the closing of the amended oversubscribed FT private placement financing for total proceeds of $328,039.79. The Private Placement consisted of the issuance of a total of 2,523,383 FT Units, at a price of $0.13 per FT Unit, with each FT Unit comprising one common share of the Company which qualifies as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Unit Warrant"). Each Unit Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one additional common share of the Company (each, a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.20 per Warrant Share for a period of two years from the closing of the Private Placement. In connection with the Private Placement, Dr. John A. Barakso, a director of the Company, purchased a total of 1,153,846 FT Units. All securities issued under the private placement are subject to a four-month hold period expiring on March 19, 2022. Also, in connection with the private placement, the Company paid cash finder's fees of $842.40 to Canaccord Genuity Corp. The Company expects to use the proceeds raised from the private placement to continue its work on the Equity East and Allin Zones on its Silver Hope Property - improving road access and conducting in-fill induced polarization geophysics for drill target delineation. Disclosed Use of Proceeds Actual Use of Proceeds Exploration Expenditures The Company is required to spend $1,383,040 flow- through funds on qualifying Canadian mineral exploration expenditures by December 31, 2022; as at November 29, 2021 the Company has spent $794,873 on its ATTY and Silver Hope Properties. General Working Capital Purposes Non-flow through funds from the July, 2021 private placement were utilized to maintain the operations of the Company. Page 2 of 12 On October 28, 2021, the Company sold 30,000 of its NorthWest Copper Corp. (NWST) shares for gross proceeds of $28,930 On November 8, 2021, the Company sold the remaining balance of 30,324 NWST shares for gross proceeds of $27,898. Silver Hope Property: The Silver Hope property surrounds Newmont Corporation's past-producing Equity Silver Mine (33,800,000 tonnes @ 0.4% Cu (copper), 64.7g/t Ag (silver), and 0.46g/t Au (gold) from open pit and underground mining)*. The property covers prospective geology believed to be favourable for the discovery of stratabound Cu-Ag-Au mineralization. (* Reference: http://minfile.gov.bc.ca/Summary.aspx?minfilno=093L++001). In the third quarter of 2021, the Company announced that the June 2021 soil / rock sampling program doubled the size of the multi-element geochemistry anomaly at the Equity East target to an area of 3.5 by 3.5 kilometers ("km"). It noted that the soil sample anomaly is coincident with airborne magnetic highs and ZTEM results. The magnetic high roughly maps out the Goosly Plutonic Suite which is assumed to be part of the mineralizing event that formed the Main Trend (Equity Deposit, Southern Tail, Hope, Superstition and Gaul targets). The multi-element soil anomalies are on the edges of the magnetic highs and assumed contacts between the Goosly Plutonic Suite and surrounding country rock which could be host to similar mineralization as the Main Trend. In August, the ground induced polarization ("IP") geophysical program of a total of 22.4 line kilometers commenced and was completed over the Equity East and Allin Zone target. And in October, a 1,968 meter ("m"), nine drill hole oriented-core drill program designed to test the 2020 re-interpretated nature of the Silver ("Ag"), Gold ("Au") and Copper ("Cu") mineralization found along the MAIN Trend commenced; the drill program tested for open pittable Ag- Au-Cu mineralized zones above 100m depth. Geochemical analytical results from the drill program are expected in late December/early January, 2022. Previous Quarters relating to the Silver Hope Property: In the second quarter of 2021, the Company announced the commencement of its 2021 exploration program on the Silver Hope property noting that the focus of the exploration program would be on the newly discovered Equity East Zone: a multi-element,3 kilometer (km) long (and open-ended)soil anomaly, immediately down-icefrom a 5km long ZTEM airborne geophysical anomaly. (Reference: News Release 03-21: Finlay Minerals announces the start of Silver Hope Field Work dated May 18, 2021). The 2021 exploration program, which entails three phases, started in the second quarter with the first phase being the completion of the soil grid and some geological mapping on the Equity East Zone. The second phase, slated for late summer 2021, is a 15 - 30 km reconnaissance induced polarization ground geophysical survey targeting the Equity East and Allin Zones; the third phase of the exploration program is a 2,000 meter ("m") oriented-core drill program designed to test the 2020 re-interpretated nature of the Silver ("Ag"), Gold ("Au") and Copper ("Cu") mineralization found along the MAIN Trend; this program is scheduled for late September, 2021. The drill program will test for open pittable Ag-Au- Cu mineralized zones above 100m depth. The first phase of the 2021 exploration program was completed in July, 2021 and the soil / rock sampling program doubled the size of the multi-element geochemistry anomaly at the Equity East target to an area of 3.5 by 3.5 kilometers ("km"); the soil sample anomaly is coincident with a magnetic high signature which was flown in 2020 and coincident with conductive trends based on the ZTEM results. (Reference: News Release 08-21: Finlay Minerals doubles the size of the Equity East soil geochemistry anomaly on its Silver Hope Property dated July 29, 2021.) In the first quarter of 2021, the Company announced its drill and exploration results from its 2020 field program on the Silver Hope. Certain portions of the following information pertaining to the Company's 2020 exploration program for the Silver Hope Property is derived from and based on the Company's news release dated February 18, 2021, entitled "Finlay Minerals intersects 10m of 65g/t Silver and 2.33% Copper at its Silver Hope Property". For more information, please see the news release, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Drill Assay Highlights were: Page 3 of 12 10.00 metres (m) core length grading 65g/t silver (Ag) and 2.33% copper (Cu) from 27.0m of drill hole SH20-06, and

SH20-06, and 6.0m grading 57g/t Ag and 0.79% Cu from 72.2m of drill hole SH20-04. 2020 Drill Results Table Hole ID Section From To Interval Au Ag Cu Pb Zn (m) (m) (m)* g/t g/t % % % SH20-01 6004800N 80.84 87.59 6.75 0.03 8.87 0.42 0.00 0.03 SH20-02 6004800N 36.50 42.35 6.75 0.05 18.34 0.87 0.00 0.07 SH20-02 6004800N 69.26 97.28 28.02 0.17 27.57 0.29 0.04 0.26 includes 6004800N 96.00 97.28 1.28 2.08 363.00 0.25 0.03 0.03 SH20-03 6004750N 55.75 59.00 3.25 0.04 19.36 0.77 0.01 0.01 SH20-03 6004750N 92.70 125.84 33.14 0.06 12.30 0.47 0.03 0.07 SH20-04 6004750N 72.20 78.20 6.00 0.23 57.32 0.79 0.18 0.70 includes 6004750N 76.41 77.30 0.89 0.99 229.00 1.46 0.94 3.87 SH20-04 6004750N 93.69 110.21 16.52 0.07 14.27 0.39 0.02 0.07 SH20-05 6004850N 24.51 48.00 23.49 0.06 20.98 0.82 0.01 0.02 includes 6004850N 33.28 36.00 2.72 0.15 74.30 3.14 0.02 0.01 SH20-05 6004850N 105.00 126.22 21.22 0.13 12.89 0.41 0.03 0.11 SH20-06 6004850N 27.00 37.00 10.00 0.11 65.04 2.33 0.04 0.01 includes 6004850N 34.50 37.00 2.50 0.20 109.40 3.87 0.10 0.02 SH20-06 6004850N 103.00 128.00 25.00 0.22 10.71 0.50 0.02 0.29 includes 6004850N 127.00 128.00 1.00 4.68 113.00 1.78 0.45 7.04 * Intervals are core lengths. True widths are estimated to be 70-90% of core widths. The Company also identified and confirmed eight (8) target areas based on the Airborne Magnetic Survey conducted in 2020 - many of the targets are new and unexplored. A large, key target area, referred to as the new Equity East Zone, was the focus of the 2020 434-sample soil sampling survey. Analytical results from the 2020 soil sample survey revealed anomalous Ag and Cu at Equity East and the Allin Zone. The anomalous Ag and Cu are at the perimeter and contacts of the Goosly Plutonic Suite which includes monzonites, porphyry monzonites, diorites and gabbro intrusions crosscut by north-northeast trending monzonite dikes and the surrounding Skeena Group Rocks which also hosts the the past producing Equity Silver Mine and the Southern Tail, Hope, Superstition and Gaul Zones . The airborne magnetic survey outlined a large magnetic high associated with the Goosly Plutonic Suite which coincides with the anomalous Ag and Cu from the soil sample survey. The ZTEM conductive trends are also associated with the anomalous Ag and Cu. Further details are available on the Finlay website www.finlayminerals.comunder the Silver Hope Property. PIL Property The PIL property, situated within the Toodoggone mineral district, hosts three deposit types, namely Cu-Mo-Au porphyry (NW, NE, and Pil South Zones), volcanic hosted epithermal Au-Ag (Atlas, Pillar East) and alkalic (monzonite) Cu-Ag (Copper Cliff Zone). In 2020, Finlay Minerals conducted a property-wide data compilation and targeting review which was followed up by a field-based exploration program including mapping, soil sampling and prospecting. The data compilation and subsequent exploration program identified and confirmed 11 targets which includes Cu-Au porphyry and epithermal type of targets. No field work was conducted on the PIL Property in the third quarter of 2021. Page 4 of 12 Porphyry Targets: PIL South The PIL South target displays the surface geochemical and geological characteristics of a deeper porphyry deposit. Additional data compilation has outlined a >150ppm copper, >400ppm Zn and >150ppm Pb in soil anomaly of 850m x 2,000m. Within the copper anomaly is a smaller >25ppb gold anomaly of 650m x 550m. During the 2020 field program and reviewing the historical data, it appears the dominant rock unit present is part of the Takla Group volcanics. It was noted that basalt flows were evident during the 2020 mapping. Elevated zinc at surface could be due to the country rock but also represent a deeper porphyry environment. No soil samples were collected in 2020 over the Takla units due to the continued data compilation. The southern part of PIL South is dominated by the Black Lake Quartz Monzonite. Strong iron oxidation at surface are present throughout the target - generally the rocks are moderately to strongly quartz sericite pyrite altered. The Geoscience BC Phase 3 airborne magnetic survey shows the quartz monzonite as a magnetic high and the contact with the Takla as a magnetic low and the rest of the Takla as a magnetic high. Over the quartz monzonite is a potassium high with the Takla being a low anomaly. Copper Ridge The Copper Ridge target is located on the southern end of a large multi-phased Black Lake Intrusion package. Data compilation has identified a 500m x 1,100m, >150ppm copper in soil anomaly. Within the anomaly is elevated gold, molybdenum, lead and zinc. The 2020 mapping identified a series of intrusions in the area ranging from diorite to monzonite. The surface rocks were strongly oxidized with the alteration mainly chloritic with a sericitic overprint. The alteration varied over short distances due to the multiple intrusions. Most rock samples grabbed in 2020 describe the rock as quartz-sericite-pyrite altered. Spruce The Spruce Zone could represent a deep porphyry deposit with possibly epithermal veins distal to the intrusion centered on the zone. During 2020, a series of intrusions were mapped including microdiorite, monzodiorite and syenite rather than the earlier mapped quartz monzonite. The rock samples collected from the intrusions were strongly iron oxidized. To the north of the intrusion rocks, mapping identified more iron oxidized tuffs and silica altered tuffs with vuggy quartz veins with galena, chalcopyrite and malachite. The presence of a series of intrusions and possible epithermal veins to the north could represent a deep porphyry or just an epithermal setting. NW, Silver Ridge and Central The NW, Silver Ridge and Central Zones have received the most significant past exploration work. These zones are dominated by multiple intrusions with past shallow drill holes not intersecting significant mineralization but noted quartz- sericite-pyrite alteration. The zones are covered by a large lower anomalous Au, Cu and Mo soil geochemical anomaly which is coincident with a historic chargeability high and resistivity low. Intrusion Related Gold System WG Gold The WG Gold Zone was not fully investigated during the 2020 program. The WG Gold Zone could be linked to a bulk open pit gold zone of mineralization comparable to those peripheral to more established porphyry Cu-Au deposits at the KSM- Sulphurets area that has a Zn signature of (Snowfields Gold Zone) and low Cu could be considered at the WG Gold Zone. Past rock sampling identified silica-sericite altered diorite with pyrite and quartz veining. The soil geochemistry over the WG Gold Zone is anomalous in gold, silver, arsenic and molybdenum and hosts a ring of anomalous zinc. Drilling in 2004 did not yield anything significant in assays. Atlas and Pillar East and West Zones The Company's exploration of these zones situated in the southeast portion of the property dates to 2005. The target has volcanic hosted epithermal Au-Ag mineralization. Details are available on the Finlay website www.finlayminerals.comunder the PIL Property. Previous quarters relating to the PIL Property During the 2020 exploration program the Atlas East, Pillar East and Pillar West Zones were revisited for their epithermal potential and potential to be the surface expression of a deeper porphyry system. Pillar East did not display epithermal Page 5 of 12 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

