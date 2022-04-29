Finlay Minerals : 2021 YE Management Discussion & Analysis

FINLAY MINERALS LTD.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021

Introduction

This management's discussion and analysis is intended to supplement the audited financial statements and the financial condition and operating results of Finlay Minerals Ltd. (the "Company" or "Finlay") for the year ended December 31, 2021. The discussion should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements of the Company and the notes thereto for years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020. The audited financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and include the operating results of the Company. Unless expressly stated otherwise, all financial information is presented in Canadian dollars. This information is current to April 29, 2022.

Operations

The Company is focused on the exploration for gold-rich copper porphyry, epithermal gold, and mesothermal silver-copper targets in northern British Columbia, Canada. Additional details of the Company's properties in the Toodoggone (the ATTY and PIL-Gold Properties) and the Silver Hope Property in Houston, BC can be found in news releases and on the Company website at www.finlayminerals.com.

Properties

Silver Hope Property:

The Silver Hope property surrounds and is contiguous with the southern boundary of the past-producing Equity Silver Mine (33,800,000 tonnes at an average grade of 0.4% Cu (copper), 64.9g/t Ag (silver), and 0.46g/t Au (gold) from open pit and underground mining). * The property is road accessible year-round for exploration programs and covers prospective geology believed to be favourable for the discovery of stratabound Cu-Ag-Au mineralization and porphyry

Cu-Mo mineralization. (* Reference:http://minfile.gov.bc.ca/Summary.aspx?minfilno=093L++001).

Certain portions of the following information pertaining to the Company's 2021 exploration program for the Silver Hope Property is derived from and based on the Company's news release dated January 20, 2022, entitled "Finlay Minerals drills 76.57m @ 0.45% copper, 14.6g/t silver, and 0.14g/t gold (0.69% CuEq) in the Gaul Zone on the Silver Hope Property". For more information, please see the news release, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

In 2022 the Company intends to conduct two phases of exploration work on the Silver Hope Property:

(i)Phase I includes in-fill induced polarization geophysical surveys ("IP") of the 2021 IP work, approximately 2,000m of drilling targeting the IP, magnetic and geochemical anomalies in the Equity East and Allin Zones and will also include road building, and

(ii) Phase II includes continued drilling on the Equity East and Allin Zones following post IP survey and possibly the

Main Trend

In the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company started and completed its Phase II drilling program totalling 1,968 meters ("m") of oriented-core drilling in nine drill holes on its Main Trend.

Drill Assay Highlights were:

• All nine holes intersected significant mineralization, however, three drill holes in the Gaul Zone of the Main Trend intersected shallow depth, Cu-Ag-Au mineralization, across appreciable widths, which correlates well with previous Finlay drilling.

• SH21-09 intersected 76.57m (from 80.23m) grading 0.45% Cu, 14.6g/t Ag, and 0.14g/t Au (0.68% Copper Equivalent (CuEq*)(Reference: Note 2 of the Notes to 2021 Drill Table on page 3 for details of how the CuEq is calculated), including 32.07m (from 123.00m) grading 0.86% Cu, 26.1g/t Ag, and 0.21g/t Au (1.21% CuEq*).

• SH21-08 intersected 133.00m (from 32.00m) grading 0.30% Cu, 7.6g/t Ag, and 0.03g/t Au (0.41% CuEq*), including 57.23m (from 107.00m) grading 0.51% Cu, 13.8g/t Ag, and 0.06g/t Au (0.71% CuEq*).

• SH21-07 intersected 121.99m (from 21.10m) grading 0.23% Cu, 5.1g/t Ag, and 0.03g/t Au (0.30% CuEq*), including 68.40m (from 21.10m) grading 0.29% Cu, 6.6g/t Ag, and 0.03g/t Au (0.37% CuEq*).

• The Hope Zone drilling (3 holes) intersected multiple shallow high-grade Cu-Ag-Au intervals including SH21-01 which intersected 0.70m (from 90.00m) grading 1.14% Cu, 626.0 g/t Ag and 0.09 g/t Au (6.51% CuEq*).

• The Superstition Zone drilling (3 holes) intersected multiple shallow high-grade Cu-Ag-Au intervals including SH21-04 which intersected 0.43m (from 88.17m) grading 0.32% Cu, 62.8 g/t Ag and 0.21 g/t Au (1.03% CuEq*).

2021 Silver Hope Property Drill Results Table:

Hope Zone

Hole ID SH21-01 From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (%) Pb (%) Zn (%) CuEq (%) AgEq (g/t) 59.4 61.50 64.00 2.50 0.03 22.8 0.26 0.00 0.05 0.47 and 90.00 90.70 0.70 0.09 626.0 1.14 1.18 0.19 6.51 814.8 and 105.00 110.00 5.00 0.05 75.1 0.27 0.09 0.05 0.93 117.0 including 105.00 107.00 2.00 0.03 124.0 0.42 0.06 0.08 1.47 184.1 SH21-02 28.00 35.50 7.50 0.02 4.5 0.14 0.00 0.01 0.19 23.3 and 144.00 144.71 0.71 0.40 14.6 0.00 0.04 0.00 0.37 46.8 SH21-03 81.50 84.00 2.50 0.17 2.1 0.63 0.00 0.00 0.74 93.3 and 98.00 98.70 0.70 0.39 3.1 0.71 0.09 0.49 1.14 142.9 and 106.00 108.00 2.00 0.24 6.0 0.09 0.24 0.22 0.39 49.3 and 127.00 130.55 3.55 0.21 6.6 0.07 0.03 0.19 0.31 39.2 including 129.70 130.55 0.85 0.12 20.1 0.14 0.10 0.77 0.64 79.6 and 204.00 226.40 22.40 0.08 5.5 0.16 0.02 0.10 0.29 36.4 including 206.00 208.00 2.00 0.20 14.4 0.40 0.01 0.05 0.66 82.7 and 270.00 283.00 13.00 0.04 12.8 0.18 0.01 0.04 0.33 41.0 including 275.00 276.00 1.00 0.23 75.3 1.47 0.06 0.03 2.23 279.4 including 277.05 278.29 1.24 0.04 27.4 0.04 0.03 0.28 0.37 47.0

Superstition Zone

Hole ID SH21-04 From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (%) Pb (%) Zn (%) CuEq ( %) AgEq (g/t) 53.4 83.00 84.92 1.92 0.16 17.0 0.16 0.03 0.09 0.43 and 88.17 88.60 0.43 0.21 62.8 0.32 0.25 0.08 1.03 129.1 and 106.50 107.74 1.24 0.04 24.6 0.21 0.09 0.25 0.53 66.9 and 183.20 183.60 0.40 0.41 5.9 0.01 0.25 0.43 0.50 62.1 SH21-05 16.00 18.00 2.00 0.26 2.8 0.22 0.08 1.15 0.78 97.2 and 62.29 64.00 1.71 0.02 0.9 0.39 0.00 0.00 0.41 51.4 and 119.18 127.00 7.82 0.28 31.5 0.25 0.07 0.10 0.72 89.8 and 165.33 167.00 1.67 0.04 27.2 0.32 0.03 0.51 0.73 90.8 and 193.00 195.00 2.00 0.19 9.0 0.07 0.08 3.23 1.27 159.5 and 205.00 206.00 1.00 0.50 40.3 0.22 0.30 0.27 1.00 124.7 SH21-06 6.20 40.00 33.80 0.02 2.1 0.19 0.00 0.03 0.22 28.1 including 6.20 7.53 1.33 0.05 5.1 0.28 0.02 0.44 0.48 60.7 including 8.36 10.00 1.64 0.03 7.9 0.41 0.01 0.03 0.50 62.1 including 26.00 28.00 2.00 0.03 4.3 0.42 0.00 0.00 0.48 59.8 and 59.00 60.00 1.00 0.02 9.0 0.28 0.01 0.03 0.37 46.6

and 98.98 100.32 1.34 0.13 27.5 0.54 0.02 0.05 0.86 107.5 and 110.00 112.00 2.00 0.02 30.5 0.34 0.06 0.08 0.63 79.4 and 131.57 133.00 1.43 0.22 6.4 0.07 0.06 0.55 0.44 54.7

Gaul Zone

Hole ID SH21-07 From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (%) Pb (%) Zn (%) CuEq (%) AgEq (g/t) 37.6 21.10 143.09 121.99 0.03 5.1 0.23 0.01 0.03 0.30 including 21.10 89.50 68.40 0.03 6.6 0.29 0.01 0.02 0.37 46.2 including 23.18 24.00 0.82 0.60 180.0 1.35 0.48 0.06 3.27 409.2 including 30.74 32.13 1.39 0.08 12.0 1.76 0.00 0.03 1.91 239.7 including 52.50 53.26 0.76 0.07 19.4 2.46 0.00 0.01 2.66 333.3 including 70.88 89.50 18.62 0.02 8.5 0.34 0.02 0.02 0.44 54.6 including 70.88 71.40 0.52 0.05 86.3 1.90 0.06 0.08 2.66 332.8 including 83.56 84.00 0.44 0.02 60.9 3.75 0.00 0.02 4.26 532.9 including 114.00 143.09 29.09 0.04 3.7 0.21 0.01 0.04 0.28 35.2 SH21-08 32.00 165.00 133.00 0.03 7.6 0.30 0.02 0.08 0.41 51.0 including 40.00 42.00 2.00 0.03 22.8 1.18 0.02 0.07 1.40 175.5 including 51.50 52.50 1.00 0.02 32.9 1.45 0.02 0.07 1.74 218.4 including 54.00 56.00 2.00 0.02 15.2 0.54 0.02 0.05 0.69 86.6 including 92.00 94.00 2.00 0.11 20.4 0.47 0.00 0.00 0.71 88.5 including 107.00 164.23 57.23 0.06 13.8 0.51 0.03 0.16 0.71 89.1 including 129.00 164.23 35.23 0.08 18.0 0.69 0.05 0.19 0.95 119.4 including 160.14 164.23 4.09 0.32 56.8 1.62 0.23 1.01 2.63 328.8 SH21-09 80.23 156.80 76.57 0.14 14.6 0.45 0.03 0.05 0.68 84.6 including 80.23 87.00 6.77 0.42 31.2 0.70 0.08 0.09 1.25 156.7 including 81.85 83.08 1.23 1.88 74.5 1.27 0.25 0.33 3.16 396.0 including 84.28 85.30 1.02 0.20 66.7 1.20 0.16 0.01 1.89 236.7 including 123.00 155.07 32.07 0.21 26.1 0.86 0.05 0.01 1.21 151.5 including 135.00 136.20 1.20 0.25 37.2 1.79 0.03 0.01 2.24 281.1 including 142.99 152.85 9.86 0.47 58.7 1.94 0.10 0.01 2.72 340.9 including 144.71 145.25 0.54 0.16 131.0 7.11 0.03 0.02 8.27 1035.1 including 147.92 148.73 0.81 4.70 28.7 0.52 0.06 0.00 3.62 453.4 including 152.20 152.85 0.65 0.15 260.0 5.69 0.74 0.02 8.02 1004.5

Notes to 2021 Drill Results Table:

1. The Metal prices used in the CuEq and AgEq calculations are as follows: Gold $1750/oz, Silver $23.00/oz, Copper $4.20/lb, Lead $0.90/lb and Zinc $1.30/lb;

2. The CuEq formula used for calculations is: CuEq % = (Cu % + (Au g/t * $56.2625) + (Ag g/t * $0.8038) + (Pb % * 19.8414) + (Zn % * $28.6598))/ 92.5923;

3. The AgEq formula used for calculations is: AgEq g/t = (Ag g/t + (Au g/t * $56.2625) + (Cu % * $92.5932) + (Pb % * 19.8414) + (Zn % * 28.6598))/0.80375;

4. True widths of the mineralized zones are approximately 80% of the reported intercepts;

5. Recoveries are assumed to be 100% for the purposes of equivalent calculations.

Previous Quarters relating to the Silver Hope Property

In the second quarter of 2021, the Company announced the commencement of its 2021 exploration program on the Silver Hope property noting that the focus of the exploration program would be on the newly discovered Equity East Zone: a multi-element, 3 kilometer ("km") long (and open-ended) soil anomaly, immediately down-ice from a 5km long ZTEM airborne geophysical anomaly. (Reference: News Release 03-21: Finlay Minerals announces the start of Silver Hope Field Work dated May 18, 2021).

The 2021 exploration program, which entailed three phases, started in the second quarter with the first phase being the completion of the soil grid and some geological mapping on the Equity East Zone. The second phase, in the late summer of 2021, was 23.4 line-km reconnaissance induced polarization ground geophysical survey targeting the Equity East and Allin Zones; the third phase of the exploration program was a 1,968m oriented-core drill program designed to test the 2020 re-interpretated nature of the Silver ("Ag"), Gold ("Au") and Copper ("Cu") mineralization found along the MAIN Trend. This program commenced in late September, 2021 and was completed in November, 2021. The drill program tested for open pittable Ag-Au-Cu mineralized zones above 100m depth.

The first phase of the 2021 exploration program was completed in July, 2021 and the soil / rock sampling program doubled the size of the multi-element geochemistry anomaly at the Equity East target to an area of 3.5km by 3.5 km; the soil sample anomaly is coincident with a magnetic high signature which was flown in 2020 and coincident with conductive trends based on the ZTEM results. (Reference: News Release 08-21: Finlay Minerals doubles the size of the Equity East soil geochemistry anomaly on its Silver Hope Property dated July 29, 2021.)

Further details are available on the Finlay website under the Silver Hope Property.

PIL Property:

The PIL property, situated within the Toodoggone mineral district, hosts three deposit types, namely Cu-Mo-Au porphyry (NW, NE, and Pil South Zones), volcanic hosted epithermal Au-Ag (Atlas, Pillar East) and alkalic (monzonite) Cu-Ag (Copper Cliff Zone). In 2020,Finlay conducted a property-wide data compilation and targeting review which was followed up by a field-based exploration program including mapping, soil sampling and prospecting. The data compilation and subsequent exploration program identified and confirmed 11 targets which includes Cu-Au porphyry and epithermal type of targets. (Reference: News Release 06-20: Finlay Minerals Completes its 2020 PIL Property Field Work dated December 16, 2020.)

No field work was conducted on the PIL Property in the fourth or any quarters of 2021.

On February 28, 2022, the Company entered an Option Agreement with ATAC Resources Ltd. ("ATAC") pursuant to a binding letter of intent dated January 28, 2022 between the Company and ATAC, with respect to the PIL Property whereby ATAC may exercise the option to acquire a 70% interest in the PIL Property by making aggregate cash payments of $650,000 and share payments having an aggregate cash equivalent value of $1,250,000, and incurring an aggregate of $12,000,000 in exploration expenditures in staged amounts on or before December 31, 2026 (the "PIL Transaction"). Following the exercise of such option, ATAC and Finlay will hold interests in the PIL Property of 70% and 30%, respectively, and a joint venture will be formed.

In 2022, ATAC is required to spend $300,000 in work commitments on the PIL Property. ATAC's plans are to conduct detailed mapping, grid sampling, and alteration mapping (hyperspectral analysis) on the Copper Ridge and Copper Cliff targets in addition to 15 - 20 line km of IP on the Copper Ridge Target. ATAC has also submitted an application to provincial regulators for a drill permit.

Copper Ridge

In 2020, the Company performed alteration mapping of the Copper Ridge target which is located on the southern end of a large multi-phased Black Lake Intrusion package. Data compilation has identified a 500m x 1,100m, >150ppm copper in soil anomaly. Within the anomaly is elevated gold, molybdenum, lead and zinc. The 2020 mapping identified a series of intrusions in the area ranging from diorite to monzonite. The surface rocks were strongly oxidized with the alteration mainly chloritic with a sericitic overprint. The alteration varied over short distances due to the multiple intrusions. Most rock samples grabbed in 2020 describe the rock as quartz-sericite-pyrite altered.

Spruce

The Spruce Zone could represent a deep porphyry deposit with possibly epithermal veins distal to the intrusion centered on the zone. During 2020, a series of intrusions were mapped including microdiorite, monzodiorite and syenite rather Page 4 of 12

than the earlier mapped quartz monzonite. The rock samples collected from the intrusions were strongly iron oxidized. To the north of the intrusion rocks, mapping identified more iron oxidized tuffs and silica altered tuffs with vuggy quartz veins with galena, chalcopyrite and malachite. The presence of a series of intrusions and possible epithermal veins to the north could represent a deep porphyry or just an epithermal setting.

WG Gold

The WG Gold Zone was not fully investigated during the 2020 program. The WG Gold Zone could be linked to a bulk open pit gold zone of mineralization comparable to those peripheral to more established porphyry Cu-Au deposits at the KSM-Sulphurets area that has a Zn signature of (Snowfields Gold Zone) and low Cu could be considered at the WG Gold Zone. Past rock sampling identified silica-sericite altered diorite with pyrite and quartz veining. The soil geochemistry over the WG Gold Zone is anomalous in gold, silver, arsenic and molybdenum and hosts a ring of anomalous zinc. Drilling in 2004 did not yield anything significant in assays.

During the 2020 exploration program the Atlas East, Pillar East and Pillar West Zones were revisited for their epithermal potential and potential to be the surface expression of a deeper porphyry system. Pillar East did not display epithermal characteristics and most of the mineralization appears to be structurally controlled. The mineralization and alteration trends onto the property to the east from Pillar East. Atlas East was not fully reviewed in 2020, but based on Pillar East, it does look to be more of a structural controlled mineralized zone. A review of the drilling showed very little connectivity between higher grade gold and silver intercepts. The gold and silver grades also intersected within the drill holes were also subeconomic. Atlas East appears to be a small wedge fault block with discontinuous mineralized fractures and veins.

Atlas West showed the most potential to host any significant potential for a mineral rich deposit. Ron Britten identified the zone, and it occurs on the end of an east-west ridge that is hosted in altered volcanics in an area of sub-outcrop of quartz stockwork and siliceous ridges which has epithermal affinities. The only rock sample collected in 2020 of a milky quartz, brecciated sample like the Lawyer's deposit, assayed 1.42g/t Au and 95.9 ppm Ag. Drilling in 2006 looks to have just missed this zone of potential mineralization at the start of the holes.

Atlas West appears to host the most potential of a Lawyer's type of deposit. Pillar East and Atlas East could be just small distal features related to Atlas West and could be hosting leakage in structures from Atlas West. The porphyry potential in the area appears low mostly due to depth of any potential porphyry and the lack of pathfinder elements supporting the potential of a porphyry system.

No deep drilling has ever been conducted on any of the PIL Property's mineralized zones.

ATTY Property:

The ATTY Property adjoins Centerra Gold's (formerly AuRico Metals Inc.'s) Kemess Project. The Kemess Project has three components to it: the existing Kemess South milling facility, the Environmental Assessment approved Kemess Underground deposit, which is within 1.0 km of ATTY's border and under construction, and the Kemess East deposit which is adjacent to the Kemess Underground deposit and contiguous with the ATTY property boundary.

In the third quarter of 2021 a small 2-day soil sampling and mapping program was conducted on strategic areas. The geochemical results from the August, 2021 field program were received and compiled in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Contingent on weather, logistics and funding, Company hopes to return to the ATTY Property in 2022 for further exploration work on the Attycelly and Wrich Zones.

Previous quarters related to the ATTY Property

On March 1, 2018, Finlay optioned the ATTY Property to Serengeti Resources Inc. (now NorthWest Copper Corp. ("NorthWest Copper")) as a result of a merger between Serengeti Resources Inc. and Sun Metals Corp.) for $1.85 million in cash and share payments and $12 million in work commitments over 8 years. (Reference: NR01-18 dated March 5, 2018)

In 2018 and 2019, NorthWest Copper conducted field work on the ATTY Property and drilled 6 core holes totaling 2,318m. For further details on NorthWest Copper's results and work on the ATTY Property in these and prior quarters, reference news release 2019-15 entitled "Serengeti Announces Results of Atty Drilling Program, Provides Exploration Update" dated October 9, 2019 filed on the SEDAR profile of NorthWest Copper available at www.sedar.com.