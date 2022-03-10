Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Finlay Minerals Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FYL   CA3178891030

FINLAY MINERALS LTD.

(FYL)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Finlay Minerals : Letter from the President March 10, 2022

03/10/2022 | 10:44am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

March 9, 2022

[Link]

Hello Finlay Shareholders & Supporters:

Our team is gearing up for another year of exploration and drilling on multiple properties and we are buoyed by the following:

  • We have just announced an Option Agreement with ATAC Resources on our PIL Project for $1.9M in consideration and $12M in work commitments;
  • Our treasury is sitting at $1.7M and we are fully funded for 2022;
  • Metal prices are excellent for copper, gold, and silver spurred on by demands for a greening economy, and inflationary pressures, and
  • There is continued overall interest in exploration, and associated financing, especially in low-risk jurisdictions such as Canada.

IMAGE: A CLOSEUP OF MINERALIZATION FROM PHOTO OF SILVER HOPE CORE SH04-03A FROM THE GAUL ZONE

Silver Hope Plans:

[Link] Finlay has a planned drill program for its 100% owned Silver Hope project in the spring of 2022 targeting two prospective areas: the Equity East and the Allin. We are focusing on large scale, shallow depth mineralization, with bulk tonnage, open-pit configurations as well high-grade near surface mineralization.

The 2021 Silver Hope Main Trend drill program of 1,973 meters (m) in 9 holes concluded with three excellent holes drilled in the Gaul Zone. They confirm shallow copper, silver, gold mineralization with excellent widths and grades, such as SH21-09 (most southern Gaul hole) with 76.57 meters grading 0.45% copper, 14.6g/t silver, and 0.14g/t gold (0.69% CuEq).

Drilling is planned at Gaul in the spring of 2022 to expand the bulk tonnage target to the south of, and in- fill to the north, of SH21-09.

Metallurgical work is being investigated for metal recoveries, and a consultant has been retained for a project review, and a mineral resource estimation.

The map below shows a 3D view of the Main Trend mineralization with upper and lower mineralized zones. At the Gaul Zone, the larger upper zone is 400m in length (open to the south), with a dip length of 400m, and an average thickness of 100m. The zones are ideally configured for bulk tonnage open-pit extraction. The map also shows deeper mineralization at the Superstition and Hope Zones, along with the West Horizon porphyry copper-molybdenum zone adjacent to the property boundary with Newmont Corp.

[Link]

Adding to our excitement of building the multi-element Gaul Zone further is the planned drilling on the Equity East and Allin Zones this year. A review of the geophysical and geochemical studies over the last few years revealed both the potential for Equity Mine-style replacement and porphyry copper-style targets.

  • Both the Equity East and Allin targets are large geochemical and geophysical events comparable in size to the Equity Silver Mine deposits.
  • Both the Equity East and Allin targets are closely associated with the intrusion of a multi-phase intrusive complex into host volcanic rocks, interpreted structures like the setting of the former Equity Silver Mine deposits located along the west side contact of the intrusive complex.
  • The geology, geochemistry, and geophysics is building a compelling scenario of potential mineralized areas, mostly overburden covered, that are untested drill targets.

PIL Plans:

Our PIL and ATTY Projects in northern BC's Toodoggone mining district are both well located and highly prospective porphyry copper- gold and epithermal gold-silver exploration plays. The ATTY project is immediately north of Centerra Gold's Kemess Underground and Kemess East deposits, while the PIL project sits between Benchmark Metal's Lawyers project and the Amarc Resources - Freeport McMoRan's joint venture Joy-Pine project.

We just announced an Option Agreement with ATAC Resources on the PIL Project. ATAC may exercise the option and acquire a 70% interest in the Property by making aggregate cash payments of $650,000 and share payments having an aggregate cash equivalent value of $1,250,000 in addition to incurring an aggregate of $12,000,000 in exploration expenditures in staged amounts over the next four and a half years. Following the exercise of the option, ATAC and Finlay will hold interests in the Property of 70% and 30%, respectively, and a joint venture will be formed.

The ATAC team has started planning this year's ground exploration program on the PIL. Finlay management is pleased to be working with the well-seasoned professional management and team at ATAC.

In conclusion, the Finlay Team and I are greatly anticipating the 2022 exploration and drilling programs at the Silver Hope and the PIL. We appreciate your steadfast support and look forward to reporting to you on all of our upcoming exploration programs.

Sincerely,

Robert Brown, P. Eng.
President and CEO

Disclaimer

Finlay Minerals Ltd. published this content on 09 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2022 15:43:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FINLAY MINERALS LTD.
10:44aFINLAY MINERALS : Letter from the President March 10, 2022
PU
03/01Finlay Minerals Signs Agreement to Option its Pil Property
MT
03/01FINLAY MINERALS : Signs Definitive Agreement for the Option of its PIL Property
PU
03/01Finlay Minerals Agrees to Option 70% of its PIL Property to ATAC Resources
MT
03/01Finlay Minerals Ltd. Signs Definitive Agreement for the Option of Its PIL Property
CI
03/01Finlay minerals signs definitive agreement for the option of its pil property
AQ
02/10ATAC Resources Jumps 11% as Options PIL Copper-Gold Property in British Columbia From F..
MT
02/10ATAC Resources Options PIL Copper-Gold Property in British Columbia From Finlay Mineral..
MT
02/10Finlay minerals options the pil property for consideration of $1.9 million and $12 mill..
AQ
02/10ATAC Resources Ltd. Signs A Letter of Intent to Option PIL Property from Finlay Mineral..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,05 M -0,04 M -0,04 M
Net cash 2020 0,29 M 0,23 M 0,23 M
P/E ratio 2020 -216x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 10,1 M 7,86 M 7,86 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 54,1%
Chart FINLAY MINERALS LTD.
Duration : Period :
Finlay Minerals Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Robert F. Brown President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard T. Dauphinee Chief Financial Officer & Director
Alvin William Jackson Independent Director
David A. Schwartz Secretary & Non-Independent Director
Ilona Barakso Lindsay Director & Vice President-Corporate Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FINLAY MINERALS LTD.-5.88%8
BHP GROUP LIMITED16.84%179 752
RIO TINTO PLC18.91%128 239
GLENCORE PLC25.38%81 042
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC24.45%60 007
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.28.14%42 510