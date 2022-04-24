Finlay Minerals : Report of Exempt Distribution November, 2021

Form 45-106F1 Report of Exempt Distribution

Full legal name Finlay Minerals Ltd. Website www.finlayminerals.com

2 1 2 2 2 0

ü ExplorationDevelopmentProduction

MortgagesCryptoassetsReal estateCommercial/business debtConsumer debtPrivate companies

Number of employees: ü 0 - 49 50 - 99 100 - 499 500 or more

ü Yes

If yes, provide SEDAR profile number 0 0 0 1 8 0 1 9

a) Currency
Canadian dollar
b) Distribution date(s)
Start date End date
2021 11 18 2021 11 18
d) Types of securities distributed
FTU One flow-through common share and one common share purchase warrant 2,523,383.00 0.1300 328,039.79
e) Details of rights and convertible/exchangeable securities
W N T C M S 0.2000 2023-11-18 1:1

ITEM 7 - INFORMATION ABOUT THE DISTRIBUTION

2021 11 18

2021 11 18

Convertible / exchangeable security code Underlying security code Exercise price (Canadian $) Expiry date (YYYY- MM-DD) Conversion ratio Describe other items (if applicable) Lowest Highest W N T C M S 0.2000 2023-11-18 1:1

f) Summary of the distribution by jurisdiction and exemption