Finlay Minerals : Report of Exempt Distribution November, 2021

Form 45-106F1 Report of Exempt Distribution
BCSC EDER Reference Number 9672671
Indicate the party certifying the report (select only one). For guidance regarding whether an issuer is an investment fund, refer to section 1.1 of National Instrument 81-106 Investment Fund Continuous Disclosure and the companion policy to NI 81-106.
Investment fund issuer ü Issuer (other than an investment fund)Underwriter
ITEM 2 - PARTY CERTIFYING THE REPORT
Provide the following information about the issuer, or if the issuer is an investment fund, about the fund.
Full legal name Finlay Minerals Ltd.
Previous full legal name
If the issuer's name changed in the last 12 months, provide most recent previous legal name.
Website www.finlayminerals.com (if applicable)
If the issuer has a legal entity identifier, provide below. Refer to Part B of the Instructions for the definition of "legal entity identifier".
Legal entity identifier
If two or more issuers distributed a single security, provide the full legal name(s) of the co-issuer(s) other than the issuer named above.
Full legal name(s) of co-issuer(s)(if applicable)
ITEM 3 - ISSUER NAME AND OTHER IDENTIFIERS
If an underwriter is completing the report, provide the underwriter's full legal name and firm NRD number.
Full legal name
Firm NRD number(if applicable)
If the underwriter does not have a firm NRD number, provide the head office contact information of the underwriter.
Street address
ITEM 4 - UNDERWRITER INFORMATION
|
Municipality
|
Province/State
|
Country
|
Postal code/Zip code
|
Telephone number
|
Website(if applicable)
ITEM 5 - ISSUER INFORMATION
If the issuer is an investment fund, do not complete Item 5. Proceed to Item 6.
Provide the issuer's North American Industry Classification Standard (NAICS) code (6 digits only) that in your reasonable judgment most closely corresponds to the issuer's primary business activity.
NAICS industry code
If the issuer is in the mining industry, indicate the stage of operations. This does not apply to issuers that provide services to issuers operating in the mining industry. Select the category that best describes the issuer's stage of operations.
ü ExplorationDevelopmentProduction
Is the issuer's primary business to invest all or substantially all of its assets in any of the following? If yes, select all that apply.
MortgagesCryptoassetsReal estateCommercial/business debtConsumer debtPrivate companies
-
b) Number of employees
-
Number of employees:
ü 0 - 49
50 - 99
100 - 499
500 or more
-
c) SEDAR profile number
Does the issuer have a SEDAR profile?
No
ü Yes
If yes, provide SEDAR profile number
If the issuer does not have SEDAR profile complete item 5(d) - (h).
YYYYMMDD
MMDD
f) Reporting issuer status
Is the issuer a reporting issuer in any jurisdication of Canada?
NoYes
If yes, select the jurisdictions of Canada in which the issuer is a reporting issuer.
All NSAB NUBC ONMB PENB QCNL SKNT YTg) Public listing status
If the issuer has a CUSIP number, provide below (first 6 digits only)
CUSIP number
If the issuer is publicly listed, provide the name of the exchange on which the issuer's equity securities primarily trade. Provide only the name of an exchange and not a trading facility such as, for example, an automated trading system.
Exchange nameh) Size of issuer's assets
Select the size of the issuer's assets based on its most recently available annual financial statements (Canadian $). If the issuer has not prepared annual financial statements for its first financial year, provide the size of the issuer's assets at the distribution end date.
|
$0 to under $5M
|
$5M to under $25M
|
$25M to under $100M
|
$100M to under $500M
|
$500M to under $1B
|
$1B or over
If the issuer is an investment fund, provide the following information.
Full legal name
Firm NRD number(if applicable)
If the investment fund manager does not have a firm NRD number, provide the head office contact information of the investment fund manager.
Street address
b)
Type of investment fund that most accurately identifies the issuer (select only one) .
Balanced
Indicate whether one or both of the following apply to the investment fund .
Invests primarily in other investment fund issuers
Is a UCITs Fund¹
¹Undertaking for the Collective Investment of Transferable Securities funds (UCITs Funds) are investment funds regulated by the European Union (EU) directives that allow collective investment schemes to operate throughout the EU on a passport basis on authorization from one member state.
Date of formation
Financial year-end
YYYYMMDD
Is the investment fund a reporting issuer in any jurisdication of Canada?
NoAll NSAB NUBC ONMB PENB QC
If the investment fund has a CUSIP number, provide below (first 6 digits only)
CUSIP number
If the investment fund is publicly listed, provide the name of the exchange on which the investment fund's securities primarily trade. Provide only the name of an exchange and not a trading facility such as, for example, an automated trading system.
Exchange namef) Net asset value (NAV) of the investment fund
Select the NAV range of the investment fund as of the date of the most recent NAV calculation (Canadian $).
$0 to under $5M$100M to under $500M
$5M to under $25M$500M to under $1B
$25M to under $100M
$1B or overDate of NAV calculation:
YYYYMMDD
ITEM 6 - INVESTMENT FUND ISSUER INFORMATION
a) Investment fund manager information
|
Municipality
|
Province/State
|
Country
|
Postal code/Zip code
|
Telephone number
|
Website (if applicable)
|
Type of investment fund
|
Money market
|
Equity
|
Fixed income
|
Alternative strategies
|
Cryptoasset
|
Other (describe)
c) Date of formation and financial year-end of the investment fund
d) Reporting issuer status of the investment fund
|
MM
|
DD
|
Yes
|
If yes, select the jurisdictions of Canada in which the investment fund is a reporting issuer.
|
NL
|
NT
|
SK
|
YT
e) Public listing status of the investment fund
If an issuer located outside of Canada completes a distribution in a jurisdiction of Canada, include in Item 7 and Schedule 1 information about purchasers resident in that jurisdiction of Canada only. Do not include in Item 7 securities issued as payment of commissions or finder's fees in connection with the distribution, which must be disclosed in Item 8. The information provided in Item 7 must reconcile with the information provided in Schedule 1 of the report.
a) Currency
Select the currency or currencies in which the distribution was made. All dollar amounts provided in the report must be in Canadian dollars.
ü Canadian dollar b) Distribution date(s)
US dollarEuroOther (describe)
State the distribution start and end dates. If the report is being filed for securities distributed on only one distribution date, provide the distribution date as both the start and end dates. If the report is being filed for securities distributed on a continuous basis, include the start and end dates for the distribution period covered by the report.
Start date
End date
YYYYMMDD
YYYYMMDD
Complete Schedule 1 of this form for each purchaser and attach the schedule to the completed report.
Provide the following information for all distributions reported on a per security basis. Refer to Part A(12) of the Instructions for how to indicate the security code. If providing the CUSIP number, indicate the full 9-digit CUSIP number assigned to the security being distributed.
FTU
One flow-through common share and one common share purchase warrant
2,523,383.00
0.1300
328,039.79
If any rights (e.g. warrants, options) were distributed, provide the exercise price and expiry date for each right. If any convertible/exchangeable securities were distributed, provide the conversion ratio and describe any other terms for each convertible/exchangeable security.
State the total dollar amount of securities distributed and the number of purchasers for each jurisdiction of Canada and foreign jurisdiction where a purchaser resides and for each exemption relied on in Canada for that distribution. However, if an issuer located outside of Canada completes a distribution in a jurisdiction of Canada, include distributions to purchasers resident in that jurisdiction of Canada only.
This table requires a separate line item for: (i) each jurisdiction where a purchaser resides, (ii) each exemption relied on in the jurisdiction where a purchaser resides, if a purchaser resides in a jurisdiction of Canada, and (iii) each exemption relied on in Canada, if a purchaser resides in a foreign jurisdiction.
For jurisdictions within Canada, state the province or territory, otherwise state the country.
2b
In calculating the total number of unique purchasers to which the issuer distributed securities, count each purchaser only once, regardless of whether the issuer distributed multiple types of securities to, and relied on multiple exemptions for, that purchaser.
ITEM 7 - INFORMATION ABOUT THE DISTRIBUTION
c) Detailed purchaser information
d) Types of securities distributed
Security codeCUSIP number (if applicable)
Number of securitiesSingle or lowest price
Highest priceTotal amount
e) Details of rights and convertible/exchangeable securities
|
Convertible / exchangeable security code
|
Underlying security code
|
Exercise price (Canadian $)
|
Expiry date (YYYY- MM-DD)
|
Conversion ratio
|
Describe other items (if applicable)
|
Lowest
|
Highest
|
W
|
N
|
T
|
C
|
M
|
S
|
0.2000
|
2023-11-18
|
1:1
f) Summary of the distribution by jurisdiction and exemption
|
Province or country
|
Exemption relied on
|
Number of unique²ª purchasers
|
Total amount (Canadian $)
|
British Columbia
|
NI 45-106 2.3 [Accredited investor]
|
2
|
23,530.00
|
British Columbia
|
NI 45-106 2.5 [Family, friends and business associates]
|
6
|
298,009.79
|
Alberta
|
NI 45-106 2.3 [Accredited investor]
|
1
|
6,500.00
|
Total dollar amount of securities distributed
|
328,039.79
|
Total number of unique purchasers²ᵇ
|
9