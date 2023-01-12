Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Finlogic S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FNL   IT0005256323

FINLOGIC S.P.A.

(FNL)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  09:38:59 2023-01-12 am EST
11.70 EUR    0.00%
10:32aFinlogic, approved merger of Mobile Project into Alfacod
AN
2022Credem Private Equity SGR SpA and NB Aurora S.A. SICAF-RAIF (BIT:NBA) bid to acquire Finlogic S.p.A. (BIT:FNL) from Hydra S.p.A. and others.
CI
2022Finlogic S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Finlogic, approved merger of Mobile Project into Alfacod

01/12/2023 | 10:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Finlogic Spa announced Thursday the approval of the merger of Mobile Project Srl into Alfacod Srl.

The merger, the company explained, "is part of the broader process of corporate redefinition of the group, aimed at simplifying its structure and better exploiting its current operational, administrative and corporate synergies."

Finlogic's stock is flat at EUR11.70 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

All news about FINLOGIC S.P.A.
10:32aFinlogic, approved merger of Mobile Project into Alfacod
AN
2022Credem Private Equity SGR SpA and NB Aurora S.A. SI..
CI
2022Finlogic S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
2022Finlogic S.p.A. completed the acquisition of Alfacod Srl for €8.2 million.
CI
2022Finlogic S.p.A. agreed to acquire 51% stake in Ase S.R.L. for €0.255 million.
CI
2022Finlogic S.p.A. singed an agreement to acquire Alfacod Srl for €4.6 million.
CI
2022Finlogic S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
2021Finlogic S.P.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
2021Finlogic S.p.A. signed a binding agreement to acquire the remaining 49% stake in Mobile..
CI
2021Finlogic S.P.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2020
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 68,2 M 73,3 M 73,3 M
Net income 2022 4,60 M 4,95 M 4,95 M
Net Debt 2022 2,50 M 2,69 M 2,69 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,6x
Yield 2022 1,20%
Capitalization 85,9 M 92,4 M 92,4 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,30x
EV / Sales 2023 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 314
Free-Float 25,3%
Chart FINLOGIC S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Finlogic S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FINLOGIC S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 11,70 €
Average target price 9,00 €
Spread / Average Target -23,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rosanna Battista Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Battista Cristiano Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Costantino Natale Chairman & President
Giuseppe Zottoli Independent Director
Filippo Maria Volta Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FINLOGIC S.P.A.-0.43%92
SHANTOU DONGFENG PRINTING CO., LTD.0.47%1 176
CEWE STIFTUNG & CO. KGAA3.16%694
TUNGKONG INC.1.84%624
BRAVE C&H SUPPLY CO.,LTD.3.94%89
ANY BIZTONSÁGI NYOMDA NYRT.1.33%58