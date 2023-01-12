Finlogic, approved merger of Mobile Project into Alfacod

(Alliance News) - Finlogic Spa announced Thursday the approval of the merger of Mobile Project Srl into Alfacod Srl.

The merger, the company explained, "is part of the broader process of corporate redefinition of the group, aimed at simplifying its structure and better exploiting its current operational, administrative and corporate synergies."

Finlogic's stock is flat at EUR11.70 per share.

