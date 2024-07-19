FINNAIR GROUP HALF-YEAR REPORT 1 JANUARY - 30 JUNE 2024 19 July 2024

FINNAIR GROUP HALF-YEAR REPORT 1 JANUARY - 30 JUNE 2024 Normalising market after a period of strong demand decreased unit revenue and results April - June 2024 Revenue increased by 2.3 per cent to 766.1 million euros (749.2*).

Unit revenue (RASK) decreased by 3.9 per cent and totalled 7.82 cents (8.13).

Unit cost (CASK) decreased by 0.6 per cent and totalled 7.37 cents (7.41).

Comparable operating result was 43.6 million euros (66.2) and operating result was 42.5 million euros (65.8).

Earnings per share were 0.09 euros (1.52**).

Cash funds were 966.3 million euros (31 Dec 2023: 922.0). The equity ratio was 16.1 per cent (31 Dec 2023: 15.6).

Net cash flow from operating activities was 173.1 million euros (175.8), and net cash flow from investing activities was -41.6 million euros (-187.7).*** Gross capital expenditure totalled 49.8 million euros (62.5).

Number of passengers increased by 5.4 per cent to 3.0 million (2.8).

Available seat kilometres (ASK) increased by 6.4 per cent to 9,799.9 million kilometres (9,212.8). When wet leases are included, ASKs increased by 8.4 per cent.

Passenger load factor (PLF) decreased to 74.7 per cent (76.3). January - June 2024 Revenue increased by 0.3 per cent to 1,447.6 million euros (1,443.9*). Unit revenue (RASK) decreased by 4.9 per cent and totalled 7.73 cents (8.13). Unit cost (CASK) decreased by 2.5 per cent and totalled 7.56 cents (7.75). Comparable operating result was 32.0 million euros (67.1) and operating result was 25.3 million euros (74.1). Earnings per share were -0.06 euros (1.43**). Net cash flow from operating activities was 312.0 million euros (382.6), and net cash flow from investing activities was -67.5 million euros (-331.4).*** Gross capital expenditure totalled 93.1 million euros (142.5). Number of passengers increased by 1.9 per cent to 5.5 million (5.4). Available seat kilometres (ASK) increased by 5.4 per cent to 18,722.8 million kilometres (17,763.0). When wet leases are included, ASKs increased by 6.0 per cent. Passenger load factor (PLF) decreased to 73.5 per cent (75.7).

Unless otherwise stated, comparisons and figures in parentheses refer to the comparison period, i.e., the same period last year.

A rights issue was implemented in November 2023 and, thus, the comparison period figure has been restated accordingly. On 20 March 2024, Finnair executed a reverse split, i.e. the reduction of the number of shares where every 100 old shares in the company corresponds to one new share.

In Q2, net cash flow from investing activities included 5.9 million euros of investments (128.1 million euros of investments) in money market funds or other financial assets (maturity over three months). In H1, the redemptions totalled 0.6 million euros (191.9 million euros of investments). They are a part of the Group's liquidity management. 1

Outlook GUIDANCE ISSUED ON 23 APRIL 2024: Global air traffic is expected to continue growing in 2024. However, risks related to the impact of inflation and higher interest rates on demand and costs remain elevated, causing uncertainty in the operating environment. International conflicts and global political instability also cause uncertainty in the operating environment. These factors may affect the demand for air travel and cargo. Finnair updates its guidance and now plans to increase its total capacity, measured by ASKs, by c. 10 per cent in 2024. The capacity estimate includes the agreed wet leases. This growth will mainly focus on Asia and Europe. Finnair's revenue is now expected to grow at a slower pace than capacity in 2024. In its previous guidance, Finnair planned to increase its capacity by more than 10 per cent and its revenue was expected to grow at a somewhat slower pace than capacity in 2024. In accordance with its disclosure policy, Finnair provides full-year comparable EBIT estimate in connection with the half-year report in July. Finnair will update its outlook and guidance in connection with the 2024 half-year report. NEW GUIDANCE ON 19 JULY 2024: Global air traffic is expected to continue growing in 2024. However, risks related to the impact of inflation and higher interest rates on demand and costs remain elevated, causing uncertainty in the operating environment. International conflicts and global political instability also cause uncertainty in the operating environment. These factors may affect the demand for air travel and cargo. Finnair reiterates its previous guidance and plans to increase its total capacity, measured by ASKs, by c. 10 per cent in 2024. The capacity estimate includes the agreed wet leases. This growth will mainly focus on Asia and Europe. Finnair now estimates that its revenue in 2024 will be within the range of 3.0-3.2 billion euros. The company also estimates that its comparable EBIT will be within the range of 110-180 million euros in 2024. Finnair will update its outlook and guidance in connection with the 2024 third quarter interim report published in October. CEO Turkka Kuusisto: We carried 3.0 million passengers in April-June and revenue for the period increased by 2.3 per cent driven by higher ancillary and cargo revenue. Comparable operating result amounted to 43.6 million euros (66.2). The decrease was caused by lower yields and passenger load factor in the quarter. Our operating cash flow remained strong and financial position improved supported by refinancing actions during the quarter. Runway renovation at Helsinki Airport in April-June impacted negatively our on-time performance and increased costs in the form of re-routing customers to their connecting flights. Our on-time performance was 76.0 per cent (84.9). On-time performance was also affected by challenging weather conditions that delayed flights and increased our costs. Pent-up demand after the COVID-19 pandemic has largely been released and consumer confidence has been low for a long time. These are now being reflected also in travel demand, which is normalising after a period of strong demand during 2023. Based on the strong demand in 2023, we increased our Available Seat Kilometres (ASK) for 2024 by improving aircraft utilisation and by deploying aircraft that returned from British Airways wet lease outs into our own use. As travel demand is normalising, the capacity increase has not yet increased our revenues accordingly, and our passenger load factor was 74.7 per cent (76.3). Continuous capacity optimisation is a normal part of traffic planning and we continue to work every day to optimise our network and schedules. We successfully completed the rollout of our new long-haul cabins. This project included the launch of an entirely new Business class seat, introduction of a brand-new Premium Economy travel class, and a refreshed Economy class. After the renewal, we can offer a consistent onboard experience on our long-haul routes. Finnair's Net Promoter Score (NPS) measuring customer satisfaction was at 39, and air travellers voted Finnair the best airline in 2

Northern Europe at the Skytrax World Airline Awards, for the 14th time in a row. We are grateful to our customers for this recognition. Our investments in customer experience continued as our new, larger Schengen lounge was opened at Helsinki Airport in July. Based on my first months as Finnair CEO, I can state that after the heavily loss-making pandemic years, Finnair's team has made right choices in order to increase revenues and manage costs to restore the company's profitability and take advantage of the opportunities offered by the market. However, as 2023 was exceptionally strong for air travel, and travel demand is now normalising, it is clear that we need to continue our systematic efforts to improve productivity. During the period, we continued to strengthen our balance sheet by issuing a 500-million-euro unsecured senior bond to refinance our 400-million-euro bond, among other things. S&P Global Ratings assigned a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+ to Finnair Plc. This is the first credit rating for Finnair, enabling deeper funding sources from the debt capital markets and increasing the execution certainty of financing transactions as demonstrated by the successful bond issue. Systematic work towards our long-term financial targets continues. Our priorities are now to continuously improve competitiveness and profitability, as well as to take care of our cash flow and balance sheet, without forgetting growth. As part of this, we continue our efforts to continuously improve customer experience by utilising data and customer understanding. During my first months with the company, I have met hundreds of Finnair employees and committed and competent personnel are our absolute strength, and they are in a key role in achieving our targets. Working together, we take care of customers, flight safety and punctual operations every day. I would like to thank all our employees for their committed work. A warm thank you also to all our customers who trust us with implementation of their important travel plans. Business environment in Q2 Market situation has normalised in all Finnair's markets year-on-year as demand in Q2 2023 was exceptionally strong. In the comparison period, demand was still fueled by the ending of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result of normalising demand and increasing industry capacity, average ticket fares have decreased from record high levels. Further, Russian airspace closure to EU carriers continued to negatively impact on Finnair's Asian traffic. Finnair has continued operating to most of its Asian destinations despite routings that are up to 40 per cent longer. However, the company has limited operations especially to China as the Chinese carriers are able to utilise Russian airspace and demand for air travel between Europe and China has yet to recover. Scheduled market capacity, measured in ASKs, between origin Helsinki and Finnair's European destinations increased by 11.3 per cent (3.6) year-on-year. Direct market capacity between Finnair's Asian and European destinations increased by 15.6 per cent (118.0) and between Finnair's North Atlantic and European destinations by 6.0 per cent (15.8) year-on-year. Good demand for package holidays continued during the second quarter. However, the negative impact of inflation and good weather in Finland during early summer are visible as softened demand for summer season trips. This has lowered the prices especially for last minute departures. Sales for the coming winter season are at a good pace. Demand for Aurinkomatkat City Holidays continued to grow. The Middle East crisis has not had a significant impact on the demand for Aurinkomatkat products. The global freight market was impacted by the Red Sea situation, as related supply chain disruptions have benefitted air cargo. It has resulted in stronger demand for air cargo and, consequently, higher yields especially from Asia. As a result, Finnair's cargo revenue increased year-on-year. The US dollar, which is the most significant expense currency for Finnair after the euro, strengthened by 1.2 per cent against the euro year-on-year. The Q2 US dollar-denominated average market price of jet fuel was 11.4 per cent higher and the euro-denominated market price was 12.8 per cent higher than in the comparison period. Changes in fuel price and exchange rates are, however, not directly reflected in Finnair's result due to its hedging policy, as the company hedges its fuel purchases and key foreign currency items. 3

Financial performance in Q2 REVENUE IN Q2 Finnair's total revenue increased slightly year-on-year due to higher ancillary and cargo revenue. Revenue by product EUR million Q2/2024 Q2/2023 Change % Passenger revenue 613.5 612.1 0.2 Ancillary revenue 44.5 33.1 34.3 Cargo 51.4 47.3 8.7 Travel services 56.7 56.8 0.0 Total 766.1 749.2 2.3 Unit revenue (RASK) decreased by 3.9 per cent and amounted to 7.82 cents (8.13). The RASK decrease was caused by lower yields and passenger load factor. Passenger revenue and traffic data by area Passenger revenue ASK RPK PLF Traffic area Q2/2024 Q2/2023 Q2/2024 Q2/2023 Q2/2024 Q2/2023 % Change MEUR MEUR Mill. km Mill. km Mill. km Mill. km %-p Asia 181.0 181.3 3,261.7 3,171.8 2,421.3 2,341.3 74.2 0.4 North Atlantic 66.8 60.3 1,141.8 1,155.0 904.9 835.3 79.2 6.9 Europe 285.1 284.6 4,433.8 3,914.5 3,344.8 3,184.1 75.4 -5.9 Middle East 44.5 46.9 679.4 725.5 460.3 483.3 67.7 1.1 Domestic 33.0 36.6 283.2 246.0 186.5 186.7 65.9 -10.1 Unallocated 3.1 2.4 Total 613.5 612.1 9,799.9 9,212.8 7,317.7 7,030.8 74.7 -1.6 Q2 passenger revenue Q2 capacity (ASKs) Q2 traffic (RPKs) 1% 7% 5% 7% 3% 6% 3% 30% 33% 33% 46% 11% 45% 46% 12% 12% Asia Asia Asia North Atlantic North Atlantic North Atlantic Europe Europe Europe Middle East Middle East Middle East Domestic Domestic Domestic Unallocated Passenger revenue increased by 0.2 per cent although traffic capacity, measured in Available Seat Kilometres (ASK), increased by 6.4 per cent overall against the comparison period. Available Seat Kilometres increased as additional narrow-body capacity was now in Finnair's own, more efficient use after the wet lease outs to British Airways ended in March 2024. Available Seat Kilometres including wet lease outs increased by 8.4 per cent due to the co-operation with Qantas. The number of passengers increased by 5.4 per cent to 2,979,000 passengers. Traffic, measured in Revenue Passenger Kilometres (RPK), increased by 4.1 per cent and the passenger load factor declined by 1.6 percentage points to 74.7 per cent. The distance-based reported traffic figures are based on the great circle distance and, thus, do not reflect the longer Asian routings caused by the closure of Russian airspace. As a result, they are not fully comparable with the 4

figures prior to the airspace closure. During the period, the adjusted ASKs, taking into account the longer sector lengths, would be c. 15 per cent higher than the reported ASKs. In Asian traffic, ASKs in Q2 2024 grew by 2.8 per cent due to added capacity to Japan. RPKs increased by 3.4 per cent. PLF increased by 0.4 percentage points to 74.2 per cent. North Atlantic ASKs decreased by 1.1 per cent year-on-year but RPKs increased by 8.3 per cent year-on-year due to the improved demand. Consequently, PLF increased by 6.9 percentage points to 79.2 per cent. ASKs grew by 13.3 per cent in European traffic year-on-year as majority of the increase in narrow-body capacity was allocated to Europe and new routes, such as Wroclaw, were opened. RPKs increased by 5.0 per cent compared with the previous year. PLF declined by 5.9 percentage points to 75.4 per cent. ASKs decreased by 6.4 per cent in Middle Eastern traffic year-on-year mainly due to temporarily ceased operations to Israel. RPKs decreased by 4.8 per cent. The PLF increased by 1.1 percentage points to 67.7 per cent. Domestic traffic capacity increased by 15.1 per cent due to the additional narrow-body capacity. However, RPKs decreased by 0.1 per cent and, thus, the PLF decreased by 10.1 percentage points to 65.9 per cent year-on-year. Ancillary revenue increased by 34.3 per cent to 44.5 million euros (33.1) and ancillary revenue per passenger increased by 27.4 per cent to 14.94 euros (11.73). The positive change was mainly explained by the ticket reforms introduced in June 2023, which increased both customers' freedom of choice and ancillary sales. Advance seat reservations, excess baggage and frequent flyer programme-related revenue were the largest ancillary categories. Revenue cargo tonne kilometres increased by 6.6 per cent year-on-year. Total cargo tonnes increased by 9.7 per cent and cargo revenue increased by 8.7 per cent year-on-year thanks to stronger demand and higher yields. It should be noted that Finnair reports the cargo traffic figures related to the Qatar Airways cooperation as the operating carrier. However, revenue related to these flights is reported in full in passenger revenue. Travel services' financial development has been affected both by the ending of the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact of inflation on demand and prices. During the second quarter, the total number of travel services passengers increased by 2.1 per cent and the load factor in allotment-based capacity was 93.0 per cent. Travel services revenue remained almost unchanged at 56.7 million euros (56.8) Other operating income increased by 17.2 per cent to 32.4 million euros (27.7) because of Qantas wet lease out flights. OPERATING EXPENSES INCLUDED IN COMPARABLE OPERATING RESULT IN Q2 Finnair's operating expenses, included in the comparable operating result increased mainly due to higher capacity in the quarter. Cost efficiency actions were continued during the quarter. Unit cost (CASK) decreased by 0.6 per cent and totalled 7.37 cents (7.41). CASK excluding fuel increased by 1.1 per cent and amounted to 5.08 cents (5.02). 5

Q2 operating expenses (€754.9 million in total) included in comparable operating result 4%4%4% 7%30% 9% 11% 17% 14% Fuel Staff and other crew related costs Passenger and handling services Depreciation Traffic charges Aircraft materials and overhaul Sales, marketing and distribution Capacity rents Property, IT and other expenses EUR million Q2/2024 Q2/2023 Change % Staff and other crew related costs 130.3 125.1 4.2 Fuel costs 224.8 220.3 2.1 Capacity rents 27.6 25.9 6.5 Aircraft materials and overhaul 52.6 40.2 30.9 Traffic charges 68.5 59.1 16.1 Sales, marketing and distribution costs 31.4 29.1 7.9 Passenger and handling costs 106.8 99.6 7.2 Property, IT and other expenses 30.6 28.5 7.3 Depreciation 82.2 82.9 0.8 Total 754.9 710.7 6.2 Operating expenses included in the comparable operating result, excluding fuel, increased by 8.1 per cent. Fuel costs, including hedging results and emissions trading costs, increased by 2.1 per cent due to higher volumes despite lower fuel price1 year-on-year. Fuel efficiency (as measured in fuel consumption per ASK) weakened by 1.0 per cent because of increase in capacity to Japan. Fuel consumption per RTK, which also accounts for developments in both passenger and cargo load factors, weakened by 2.6 per cent year-on-year due to a lower passenger load factor. Staff and other crew related as well as passenger and handling costs increased due to capacity growth. Sales, marketing and distribution costs increased due to capacity growth. Traffic charges increased more than capacity mainly due to price increases. Further, some costs were reallocated from passenger and handling costs to traffic charges during the period and, thus, these cost items are not fully comparable year-on-year. Aircraft materials and overhaul costs increased due to higher engine maintenance costs and updated USD-based discount rates of maintenance reserves whereas costs in the comparison period were lower than normal due to the timing of maintenance events. Capacity rents, covering purchased traffic from Norra and any wet lease ins, increased due to capacity growth. Property, IT and other expenses increased mainly due to costs for external services and exchange rate changes. 1 Fuel price impact including impact of currencies and hedging. 6

RESULT IN Q2 EUR million Q2/2024 Q2/2023 Change % Comparable EBITDA 125.8 149.1 -15.6 Depreciation and impairment -82.2 -82.9 0.8 Comparable operating result 43.6 66.2 -34.1 Items affecting comparability -1.1 -0.4 -179.9 Operating result 42.5 65.8 -35.4 Financial income 11.5 13.4 -14.3 Financial expenses -30.9 -36.1 14.5 Exchange gains and losses -0.6 0.5 <-200 Result before taxes 22.6 43.6 -48.2 Income taxes -4.7 95.0 -104.9 Result for the period 17.9 138.6 -87.1 Finnair's comparable EBITDA and comparable operating result both decreased from the strong comparison period due to normalising passenger demand. Unrealised changes in foreign currencies relating to fleet overhaul provisions were -1.1 million euros (-0.2). Other items affecting comparability consist of fair value changes of derivatives for which hedge accounting is not applied, sales gains or losses and restructuring costs. These items totalled 0.0 million euros (-0.2) during the quarter. The net financial expenses were negative in Q2 because of the interest expenses and exchange losses surpassing interest income. Despite a clear decrease year-on-year, mostly explained by the Q2 2023 deferred tax asset re- recognition of 99 million euros related to 2020 and 2021 tax losses, result for the period stayed positive. Financial performance in H1 REVENUE IN H1 Finnair's total revenue remained almost unchanged mainly due to lower passenger revenue. Revenue by product EUR million H1/2024 H1/2023 Change % Passenger revenue 1,152.9 1,165.4 -1.1 Ancillary revenue 81.9 66.2 23.8 Cargo 97.6 100.7 -3.0 Travel services 115.2 111.7 3.1 Total 1,447.6 1,443.9 0.3 Unit revenue (RASK) decreased by 4.9 per cent and amounted to 7.73 cents (8.13). The RASK decrease was caused by a lower passenger load factor, decreased passenger and cargo yields, normalised revenue recognition related to expired tickets and strikes in Q1. Passenger revenue and traffic data by area Passenger revenue ASK RPK PLF Traffic area H1/2024 H1/2023 H1/2024 H1/2023 H1/2024 H1/2023 % Change MEUR MEUR Mill. km Mill. km Mill. km Mill. km %-p Asia 360.4 362.0 6,814.5 6,330.8 4,938.1 4,758.3 72.5 -2.7 North Atlantic 106.6 102.7 2,030.2 2,136.3 1,499.2 1,472.1 73.8 4.9 Europe 493.5 495.6 7,588.2 6,950.6 5,687.8 5,530.6 75.0 -4.6 Middle East 96.6 103.1 1,450.9 1,555.0 1,055.0 1,108.9 72.7 1.4 Domestic 91.6 94.5 838.9 790.2 572.8 579.1 68.3 -5.0 Unallocated 4.2 7.3 Total 1,152.9 1,165.4 18,722.8 17,763.0 13,752.9 13,449.1 73.5 -2.3 7

H1 passenger revenue H1 capacity (ASKs) H1 traffic (RPKs) 0% 8% 8% 4% 8% 4% 8% 31% 36% 36% 41% 41% 43% 9% 11% 11% Asia North Atlantic Europe Middle East Domestic Unallocated Asia North Atlantic Europe Middle East Domestic Asia North Atlantic Europe Middle East Domestic Many of January-June traffic figures weakened year-on-year. Due to a political strike in Finland in February, Finnair was forced to cancel c. 550 flights, although its adverse impact on the figures was somewhat limited. Passenger revenue decreased by 1.1 per cent due to normalising demand and ticket prices year-on-year. Traffic capacity, measured in Available Seat Kilometres (ASK), increased by 5.4 per cent against the comparison period. The increase was partly explained by the additional narrow-body capacity that was in Finnair's own, more efficient use since April 2024 after the wet lease outs to British Airways ended in March. Available Seat Kilometres including wet lease outs increased by 6.0 per cent due to the co-operation with Qantas. The number of passengers increased by 1.9 per cent to 5,522,700 passengers. Traffic, measured in Revenue Passenger Kilometres (RPK), increased by 2.3 per cent and the passenger load factor (PLF) decreased by 2.3 percentage points to 73.5 per cent. The distance-based reported traffic figures are based on the great circle distance and, thus, do not reflect the longer Asian routings caused by the closure of Russian airspace. As a result, they are not fully comparable with the figures prior to the airspace closure. During the period, the adjusted ASKs, taking into account the longer sector lengths, would be c. 15 per cent higher than the reported ASKs. In Asian traffic, ASKs grew by 7.6 per cent explained by the additional capacity to Japan and South Korea. RPKs increased by 3.8 per cent and, consequently, PLF decreased by 2.7 percentage points to 72.5 per cent. North Atlantic ASKs decreased by 5.0 per cent compared with the previous year. RPKs increased by 1.8 per cent year-on-year. As a result, PLF increased by 4.9 percentage points to 73.8 per cent. ASKs grew by 9.2 per cent in European traffic year-on-year as majority of the increase in narrow-body capacity was allocated in Europe. RPKs grew only by 2.8 per cent and, thus, the PLF decreased by 4.6 percentage points to 75.0 per cent. ASKs decreased by 6.7 per cent in Middle Eastern traffic year-on-year mainly due to temporarily ceased operations to Israel. RPKs decreased by 4.9 per cent and the PLF increased by 1.4 percentage points to 72.7 per cent. Domestic traffic capacity increased by 6.2 per cent year-on-year due to the additional narrow-body capacity. RPKs decreased by 1.1 per cent and the PLF by 5.0 percentage points to 68.3 per cent year-on-year. Ancillary revenue increased to 81.9 million euros (66.2) and ancillary revenue per passenger increased by 21.4 per cent to 14.83 euros (12.21). The positive change was mainly explained by the ticket reforms introduced in June 2023, which increased both customers' freedom of choice and ancillary sales. Advance seat reservations, excess baggage and flight ticket related fees were the largest ancillary categories. Revenue scheduled cargo tonne kilometres increased by 9.0 per cent. Even though total cargo tonnes increased by 10.7 per cent, cargo revenue decreased by 3.0 per cent year-on-year due to lower cargo yields in Q1. It should be noted that Finnair reports the cargo traffic figures related to the Qatar Airways cooperation as the operating carrier. However, revenue related to these flights is reported in full in passenger revenue. 8