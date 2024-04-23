23.4.2024

Finnair Plc Investor News 23 April 2024 at 9:00 p.m. EEST

On 23 April 2024, S&P Global Ratings has assigned a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+ to Finnair Plc, with a stable outlook. It is the first credit rating for Finnair. A public rating enables deeper funding sources from the debt capital markets and increases the execution certainty of financing transactions.

In addition, Finnair has on 23 April 2024 signed a binding secured revolving credit facility of 200 million euros for general corporate purposes. The transaction is coordinated by Nordea Bank Abp and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ). Lead arrangers for the loan arrangement are Nordea Bank Abp, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ), OP Corporate Bank and Danske Bank. The new arrangement carries a three-year tenor with a one-year extension option. The financial covenant of the loan is a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.75 or less.