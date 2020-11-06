MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Finnair Oyj    FIA1S   FI0009003230

FINNAIR OYJ

(FIA1S)
Finnair Oyj : Says Airbus Agrees to Delay Delivery of Three A350-900 Aircraft

11/06/2020 | 09:18am EST

By Dominic Chopping

Finnair Oyj said Friday that it has concluded an agreement with Airbus SE that will see the airline's deliveries of its remaining three committed A350-900 aircraft postponed.

The aircraft were originally scheduled for delivery from the second quarter of 2021 to the second quarter of 2022, and on average, the new delivery dates for the aircraft will be 24 months later than originally scheduled, it said.

"This agreement will give us more flexibility to deploy the existing fleet more efficiently and improve cash flow," said Christine Rovelli, senior vice president, finance and fleet management at Finnair.

As a result of the deferrals, Finnair said its cash flow from investing activities will be approximately 200 million euros ($236.6 million) less in 2021.

Finnair has ordered a total of 19 new A350-900 XWB aircraft from Airbus.

Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-06-20 0759ET

Financials
Sales 2020 857 M 1 018 M 1 018 M
Net income 2020 -627 M -744 M -744 M
Net Debt 2020 1 376 M 1 634 M 1 634 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,63x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 533 M 630 M 633 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,23x
EV / Sales 2021 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 6 535
Free-Float 42,9%
Technical analysis trends FINNAIR OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 0,45 €
Last Close Price 0,38 €
Spread / Highest target 45,3%
Spread / Average Target 18,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Topi Manner Chief Executive Officer
Jouko Karvinen Chairman
Jaakko Schildt Senior Vice President-Operations
Mika Stirkkinen Chief Financial Officer
Jaana Maija-Liisa Tuominen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FINNAIR OYJ-65.40%630
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-45.31%20 312
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-9.36%17 492
AIR CHINA LIMITED-34.64%13 311
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-17.37%11 841
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.-59.87%10 287
