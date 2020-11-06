Finnair Oyj : Says Airbus Agrees to Delay Delivery of Three A350-900 Aircraft

By Dominic Chopping

Finnair Oyj said Friday that it has concluded an agreement with Airbus SE that will see the airline's deliveries of its remaining three committed A350-900 aircraft postponed.

The aircraft were originally scheduled for delivery from the second quarter of 2021 to the second quarter of 2022, and on average, the new delivery dates for the aircraft will be 24 months later than originally scheduled, it said.

"This agreement will give us more flexibility to deploy the existing fleet more efficiently and improve cash flow," said Christine Rovelli, senior vice president, finance and fleet management at Finnair.

As a result of the deferrals, Finnair said its cash flow from investing activities will be approximately 200 million euros ($236.6 million) less in 2021.

Finnair has ordered a total of 19 new A350-900 XWB aircraft from Airbus.

Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-06-20 0759ET