22.5.2024

Finnair adds flights to Rovaniemi in Finnish Lapland, and Tromsø and Trondheim in Norway for the next winter season.* Finnair will have up to 63 weekly flights to Rovaniemi, which is 13 more than last winter. The additional frequencies will be focused on the most popular travel days, Wednesday, and the weekend. During the peak hours on Saturdays, there will be flights to Rovaniemi as often as every half an hour.

Additionally, Finnair will fly from Rovaniemi to Tromsø in Northern Norway six days per week. Flights between Rovaniemi and Tromsø were first introduced back in December 2023, and the connections are operated as tag flights: Helsinki-Rovaniemi-Tromsø and Tromsø-Rovaniemi-Helsinki. Finnair also has direct year-round flights from Helsinki to Tromsø.

In addition, Finnair will increase the number of flights to Trondheim and will fly to the popular Norwegian destination six times per week in the upcoming winter season.

"Last winter showed that interest in our northern destinations continues to grow. The additional frequencies serve especially well the European network and guarantee smooth daily connections to the north via Helsinki", says Ole Orvér, Chief Commercial Officer of Finnair.

The aviation industry's winter season extends from October to March, so travelers can enjoy Lapland's unique travel experiences not only in winter but also in late autumn and early spring. Finnair is the only airline that flies to Finnish Lapland all year round.

*Winter season 2024: 27.10.2024-29.3.2025