Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Finnair Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FIA1S   FI0009003230

FINNAIR OYJ

(FIA1S)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  11:29 2022-11-18 am EST
0.4966 EUR   -1.66%
11/16Finnair to Start Change Negotiations with Cabin Crew Over Potential Inflight Services Subcontracting Plan
MT
11/16Finnair Oyj : starts change negotiations with its personnel on plans to subcontract inflight service on part of its long-haul routes
PU
11/08Finnair's Annual Passenger Traffic Surges 100% In October
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Finnair Oyj : cancels approximately 100 flights on 20-21 November due to cabin crew strike

11/20/2022 | 03:49am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Finnair has to cancel altogether approximately 100 flights leaving Helsinki Airport on Sunday 20 November and Monday 21 November. The Finnish Transport Workers' Union AKT has announced a strike regarding Finnair's cabin crew in Helsinki between Sunday 20th Nov at 3 p.m. EET and Monday 21st Nov at 3 p.m.

Flight cancellations and rerouting of customers began on Saturday and work continues today. Finnair informs customers of flight cancellations using the contact information provided in the booking, and does its best to offer customers a new routing to their destination. Customers can also check the status of their flight in the Manage booking service on Finnair's website, where they can also check that their contact information is correct.

The strike does not affect flights operated by Norra, nor flights whose cabin service is provided by Finnair's partners, such as flights to Singapore and India, or flights operated by other airlines' aircraft and crew, for example to Barcelona and Madrid.

"We are deeply sorry for the concern and inconvenience this strike is causing our customers, and do our best to reroute our customers as soon as possible," says Jaakko Schildt, Finnair's Chief Operating Officer.

"It is sad that the labour union has chosen the path of an illegal strike instead of negotiations. Throughout the autumn we have discussed savings possibilities with the unions, but unfortunately, we have not been able to achieve a result with cabin crew. We still hope to find solutions together," says Schildt.

During the autumn, Finnair has negotiated with all of its employee groups on savings needed to restore Finnair's profitability. Finnair made considerable losses and became indebted during the covid-19 pandemic, and the closure of Russian airspace significantly impacts Finnair's ability to generate profit.

The primary goal has been to find cost-reducing solutions together with Finnair employees. For cabin crew, Finnair proposed changes for example to crew utilisation efficiency, layover hotel rules and to additional pay-per-hour rules for long flights, as the closure of Russian airspace has made the flight times to Asia considerably longer. As no agreement was found with cabin crew, Finnair must look at alternative measures. Last week, Finnair announced it starts change negotiations on plans to increase subcontracting of cabin service on long-haul routes.

Finnair's traffic will return to normal on Monday afternoon, but the strike may still impact individual flights after Monday. Return flights for long-haul flights cancelled on Sunday and Monday will not be flown, and there may be delays and cancellations on individual flights.

Disclaimer

Finnair Oyj published this content on 20 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2022 08:48:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FINNAIR OYJ
11/16Finnair to Start Change Negotiations with Cabin Crew Over Potential Inflight Services S..
MT
11/16Finnair Oyj : starts change negotiations with its personnel on plans to subcontract inflig..
PU
11/08Finnair's Annual Passenger Traffic Surges 100% In October
MT
11/08Finnair Traffic Performance in October 2022
AQ
11/08Finnair Oyj Reports Traffic Results for the Month and Year to Date Ended October 2022
CI
11/08EMEA Morning Briefing: Shares Face Mixed Start Ahead of U.S. Midterms, Inflati..
DJ
11/02Finnair's financial calendar and AGM in 2023
AQ
11/02Finnair Group Interim Report 1 January - 30 September 2022
AQ
10/28Transcript : Finnair Oyj, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 28, 2022
CI
10/28Finnair posts first quarterly profit since 2019
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FINNAIR OYJ
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 336 M 2 421 M 2 421 M
Net income 2022 -557 M -578 M -578 M
Net Debt 2022 1 289 M 1 336 M 1 336 M
P/E ratio 2022 -1,24x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 699 M 724 M 724 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,85x
EV / Sales 2023 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 5 328
Free-Float 43,2%
Chart FINNAIR OYJ
Duration : Period :
Finnair Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FINNAIR OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 0,50 €
Average target price 0,31 €
Spread / Average Target -37,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Topi Manner Chief Executive Officer
Kristian Pullola Chief Financial Officer
Jouko Karvinen Chairman
Juha Ojala Vice President-Technical Operations
Antti Kleemola Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FINNAIR OYJ-16.57%724
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED9.82%25 739
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-11.80%22 061
AIR CHINA LIMITED7.17%17 099
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-6.00%15 137
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-16.33%15 036