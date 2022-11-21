Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Finnair Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FIA1S   FI0009003230

FINNAIR OYJ

(FIA1S)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:35 2022-11-21 am EST
0.4760 EUR   -4.15%
05:22aFinnair To Cut 150 Jobs Through February 2023 Amid Global Reorganization
MT
05:19aFinnair Oyj : reduces approximately 150 jobs as it responds to the impacts of the Russian airspace closure; some can continue employment in a new role at
PU
12:46aFinnair Scraps Flights From Helsinki Amid Cabin Crew Strike
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Finnair Oyj : reduces approximately 150 jobs as it responds to the impacts of the Russian airspace closure; some can continue employment in a new role at

11/21/2022 | 05:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Finnair has ended the change negotiations that were started early October on its plan to reduce 200 jobs globally. The plan was linked to Finnair's new strategy published on September 7 which targets to restore Finnair's profitability. Due to the dramatic changes in Finnair's operating environment caused by the closure of Russian airspace, Finnair now reduces approximately 90 jobs in Finland. Some employees can be offered a new role at Finnair. Outside Finland, 57 jobs will be reduced. The personnel reductions will be implemented by the end of February 2023.

"Finnair employees are committed professionals, who in many ways have already had to stretch, first during the pandemic, and then because of the war started by Russia. I'm deeply sorry that we must take these difficult but necessary measures in our quest to restore our profitability," says Topi Manner, Finnair CEO.

The change negotiations concerned some 770 employees in Finland who work in executive, manager and expert roles. Finnair has a total of approximately 5300 employees globally.

Finnair offers those who will become redundant support in re-employment through a change security program NEXT. This includes among other individual career coaching and training opportunities.

Finnair continues its determined actions to restore its profitability, for example through decreasing unit costs and strengthening unit revenues.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Finnair Oyj published this content on 21 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2022 10:18:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FINNAIR OYJ
05:22aFinnair To Cut 150 Jobs Through February 2023 Amid Global Reorganization
MT
05:19aFinnair Oyj : reduces approximately 150 jobs as it responds to the impacts of the Russian ..
PU
12:46aFinnair Scraps Flights From Helsinki Amid Cabin Crew Strike
MT
11/20Finnair Oyj : cancels approximately 100 flights on 20-21 November due to cabin crew strike
PU
11/16Finnair to Start Change Negotiations with Cabin Crew Over Potential Inflight Services S..
MT
11/16Finnair Oyj : starts change negotiations with its personnel on plans to subcontract inflig..
PU
11/08Finnair's Annual Passenger Traffic Surges 100% In October
MT
11/08Finnair Traffic Performance in October 2022
AQ
11/08Finnair Oyj Reports Traffic Results for the Month and Year to Date Ended October 2022
CI
11/08EMEA Morning Briefing: Shares Face Mixed Start Ahead of U.S. Midterms, Inflati..
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FINNAIR OYJ
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 336 M 2 421 M 2 421 M
Net income 2022 -557 M -578 M -578 M
Net Debt 2022 1 289 M 1 336 M 1 336 M
P/E ratio 2022 -1,24x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 699 M 724 M 724 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,85x
EV / Sales 2023 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 5 328
Free-Float 43,2%
Chart FINNAIR OYJ
Duration : Period :
Finnair Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FINNAIR OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 0,50 €
Average target price 0,31 €
Spread / Average Target -37,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Topi Manner Chief Executive Officer
Kristian Pullola Chief Financial Officer
Jouko Karvinen Chairman
Juha Ojala Vice President-Technical Operations
Antti Kleemola Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FINNAIR OYJ-16.57%724
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED9.82%25 739
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-11.80%22 061
AIR CHINA LIMITED7.17%17 099
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-6.00%15 137
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-16.33%15 036