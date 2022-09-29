Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Finnair Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FIA1S   FI0009003230

FINNAIR OYJ

(FIA1S)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:42 2022-09-29 am EDT
0.3450 EUR   -1.54%
04:40aFinnair to Start Negotiations to Cut 200 Jobs Amid Global Reorganization
MT
04:24aFinnair Oyj : starts change negotiations, estimates 200 jobs could be reduced globally
PU
09/26Finnair recognized again as the Best Airline in Northern Europe
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Finnair Oyj : starts change negotiations, estimates 200 jobs could be reduced globally

09/29/2022 | 04:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Finnair starts change negotiations with its employees to discuss plans to reorganize the company through personnel redundancies and changing job descriptions. The plan is linked to Finnair's new strategy published on September 7 which focuses on restoring Finnair's profitability. The plan targets to build Finnair's different functions to meet the size of the company and the changes in Finnair's operating environment. Finnair will be operating with a smaller capacity than before the pandemic.

Up to approximately 200 jobs at Finnair could be reduced globally if the plan is implemented. About 120 of the redundancies would be in Finland where the negotiations concern approximately 770 employees working in executive, manager and expert roles. Finnair has a total of approximately 5300 employees globally. The negotiations do not concern crew or other operative employees.

Finnair CEO Topi Manner says: "Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the closed Russian airspace have impacted our business significantly. Thus, in addition to other actions to restore Finnair's profitability, we have to discuss measures that are, unfortunately, the most painful ones for our employees".

A social support program to those who could lose their work, will be discussed in the negotiations. Finnair offered a social support program to help in re-employment in 2020 for those who then lost their job at Finnair due to the situation caused by the pandemic. The program gained good results.

The change negotiations will start on October 5th and are estimated to take at least 6 weeks. Finnair is currently discussing with all its stakeholders about changes needed to restore Finnair's profitability. This includes discussions with its employees on changes in employment terms which would reduce unit costs.

Disclaimer

Finnair Oyj published this content on 29 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2022 08:23:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FINNAIR OYJ
04:40aFinnair to Start Negotiations to Cut 200 Jobs Amid Global Reorganization
MT
04:24aFinnair Oyj : starts change negotiations, estimates 200 jobs could be reduced globally
PU
09/26Finnair recognized again as the Best Airline in Northern Europe
AQ
09/23Finnair Oyj : recognized again as the Best Airline in Northern Europe
PU
09/08Christine Rovelli appointed SVP Strategy and Fleet, Nicklas Ilebrand leaves Finnair
AQ
09/08Finnair plc Announces Management Changes, October 1, 2022
CI
09/07Strange times
MS
09/07Transcript : Finnair Oyj - Special Call
CI
09/07Finnair to reduce fleet as part of new strategy
RE
09/07Finnair introduces new strategy to return to profitability
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FINNAIR OYJ
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 234 M 2 154 M 2 154 M
Net income 2022 -636 M -613 M -613 M
Net Debt 2022 1 334 M 1 286 M 1 286 M
P/E ratio 2022 -0,77x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 493 M 475 M 475 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,82x
EV / Sales 2023 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 5 365
Free-Float 43,2%
Chart FINNAIR OYJ
Duration : Period :
Finnair Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FINNAIR OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 0,35 €
Average target price 0,34 €
Spread / Average Target -4,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Topi Manner Chief Executive Officer
Mika Stirkkinen Chief Financial Officer
Jouko Karvinen Chairman
Juha Ojala Vice President-Technical Operations
Antti Kleemola Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FINNAIR OYJ-41.13%475
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED3.61%23 175
AIR CHINA LIMITED13.60%18 959
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-27.07%18 190
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-6.85%14 723
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-28.85%11 827